Smith Notley

Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley 

 Courtesy Files

A few days ago the Western Standard did an online survey asking readers if they were going to watch the Alberta leaders' debate. An overwhelming number said they were not. I found this somewhat surprising since, while it is not quite a UFC-style blood sport, it is pretty darned close. Pop some corn and grab a beer. Here’s why.

First, elections are not won with the big policy announcements. They are not won with door knocking. They are not won with lawn signs. They are not won with endless personal and policy attacks against opponents.

Live debate coverage

Recommended for you

(6) comments

Raz
Raz

Debates are such a sham and are so controlled. Most candidates only have toilet cleaning qualifications which means in politics means they can be any minister they want.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Great article, so true.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Cant wsit to see this.

Report Add Reply
guest714
guest714

I would watch it but I could care less what snotly has to say even to look at a pic of her face makes me sick

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Both Jason Kenny and Danielle Smith have lots of practice at being treated like trash by the msm. At every news conference their questions start with an insult, then move into a twisting of facts that end in a rhetorical question like: So how can you call yourself a politician after marking so many dumb decisions. Their bias is so obvious these Journalists just embarrass themselves. I have no doubt Smith will shine and Notley will be called out for, arresting journalists that ask hard questions. Banning several media outlets from asking questions, wanting to defund police, use tax payer money to give addicts more drugs, raising taxes, helping Ottawa Destroy our energy sector, etc,etc,etc.

Report Add Reply
LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.