A few days ago the Western Standard did an online survey asking readers if they were going to watch the Alberta leaders' debate. An overwhelming number said they were not. I found this somewhat surprising since, while it is not quite a UFC-style blood sport, it is pretty darned close. Pop some corn and grab a beer. Here’s why.
First, elections are not won with the big policy announcements. They are not won with door knocking. They are not won with lawn signs. They are not won with endless personal and policy attacks against opponents.
No. They are won at the kitchen table. They are won at family dinners. They are won when neighbours talk over the fence. They are won around water coolers at the office. They are won when soccer moms congregate to watch packs of children chase a ball around the park. They are won at the local pub over a few beers. They are won at church socials. Because that is where the real gut level information about the election is shared and sorted. One person passionately expressing a heartfelt opinion can convince a group of otherwise indifferent voters. This is the true nature of our democracy.
Two, the debates show the candidates under the greatest pressure. The overwhelming fear is of making a mistake in either not defending yourself adequately, or the worst, an unforced error. Like mountaineers and tea you don’t know whether they are any good until they are in lots of hot water. In 2019 all the knives were aimed at Jason Kenney and he ‘won’ because no one could land a knockout punch. In 2015 the turning point for the election was the debate where Jim Prentice condescendingly told Rachel Notley that “math is hard.” Brian Jean did himself no favours by endlessly repeating “the Wildrose will not raise taxes.” Both of these were self-inflicted unforced errors. If leaders can show grace, humour, respect and even generosity under pressure then their personal approval ratings go way up.
Three, this debate is a set-up. A very hostile anti-Smith press will be out in force. Between the moderators, the press “question-askers” and the opposition politicians it is eight against one. The problem with this mismatch is that even casual observers will see it for what it is. There will be no semblance of a “fair fight.” Rather, it will be clear that it is an orchestrated pile-on hoping to destroy Smith.
Luckily, she had lots of practice with this during the UCP leadership debates. If David Staples or Lorne Gunter had been added to as question-posers some semblance of balance could have been presented. Luckily for Smith, some of the shooters are so incompetent that even their best shots will be duds.
Four, the great superiority of the moderators and question askers will be on display. Their sole purpose will be to promote their own intellectually and morally superior narrative for Albertans. Anyone who does not subscribe to this narrative is hopelessly provincial (a high flout’n word for stupid.) These media will not be able to resist parading their self-ascribed greatness. The problem is, voters are not as stupid as the media thinks they are. And they may just be insulted at being patronized (another high flouting word for ‘being talked down to.’)
Five, trick questions will abound. For example, Smith will be asked the equivalent of “Yes or no — are you still beating your husband?” For example, on the new UCP Compassionate Intervention Act, Smith will be asked “I thought you were a big defender of Charter Freedoms claiming the unvaccinated are the most discriminated group in the entirety of history of the world, ever. How can you advocate forcing people to not use recreational drug use when you won’t support vaccination to save the world.” I think she should answer, ”Yes I am still beating that bum and the beatings will continue until morale improves”.
This is not about the platform. This is about personal appeal. It will make or break Smith. And next morning at coffee you really want to be able to say, “Smith killed it last night and Notley looked way past her best before date.” If you want to win this election, you should really do your part.
William D. Marriott is a retired economist who specialized in policy analysis of the oil and gas industry.
Debates are such a sham and are so controlled. Most candidates only have toilet cleaning qualifications which means in politics means they can be any minister they want.
Great article, so true.
Cant wsit to see this.
I would watch it but I could care less what snotly has to say even to look at a pic of her face makes me sick
Both Jason Kenny and Danielle Smith have lots of practice at being treated like trash by the msm. At every news conference their questions start with an insult, then move into a twisting of facts that end in a rhetorical question like: So how can you call yourself a politician after marking so many dumb decisions. Their bias is so obvious these Journalists just embarrass themselves. I have no doubt Smith will shine and Notley will be called out for, arresting journalists that ask hard questions. Banning several media outlets from asking questions, wanting to defund police, use tax payer money to give addicts more drugs, raising taxes, helping Ottawa Destroy our energy sector, etc,etc,etc.
[thumbup]
