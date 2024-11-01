MARRIOTT: This is the week the big one gets sorted out — Trump or Harris?

William D. Marriott is a retired economist who specialized in public policy analysis of the oil and gas industryThis is Part Five in a series. Review earlier discussions here.The BC election finally ends and despite polling confusion Scott Moe wins decisively. Will Smith will be crowned home-coming queen of the UCP and will Trump win big or biggest in the US?Democracy suffers when voters don’t show up. When 40% routinely stay home it is more than indifference — it is a worrying loss of faith in our democratic institutions. It also shows that many don’t believe their views and their votes matter. They are wrong. In BC, less than a thousand more regular soccer-moms and hockey-dads in the right place, could have given John Rustad’s Conservatives an easy majority.Democracy also suffers if we cannot get the results of an election in a timely manner. In BC, there will still be judicial recounts even though David Eby’s NDP will officially form the next government. Recounts are needed to insure electoral integrity. But why weren’t BC’s mail-in and absentee ballots counted on election day before the polls closed? More than enough election worker/counters were hired they just needed to start their shift at 12:00 noon rather than 8:00 pm. It makes no sense and erodes confidence in the whole process.In Saskatchewan, a ho-hum election with predictable polling seemed to indicate another win for Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party. At least until the final week. Then suddenly, the last five public polls gave an average 3.5 % point advantage to the NDP. This compared to the average 7.5% point spread for the Saskatchewan party the week before. This was an 11% point reversal. Mainstreet Research reversed itself by 14% points!This abnormal polling seems to be driven by the “outing” of two biological-boy, trans-girls who were given access to girls washrooms at their school. Moe declared that he would enact rules restricting change room access in schools to children’s biological gender. The anger reflected in the polls seems to be directed less at the policy but more at the perceived invasion of privacy of the two individuals.Needless to say, the polls the week before were wrong too. Scott Moe won by 13.5% points even after dropping 4.0% points to a challenger from the right, the Saskatchewan United Party.There was much consternation that the great right hope of a political solution for the culture wars had taken some pretty heavy shots. But there may be another simple take on incumbent government’s current challenges at the polls. All of those governments were willing and able participants in the disastrous COVID lockdown policies. Maybe it is finally time for a reckoning. If not for the parties then perhaps their leaders. This should be a wake-up call for Doug Ford, premier in Ontario and François Legault in Quebec. Maybe it’s time for some new blood.In Alberta, we already went through the big COVID-19 mea culpa which probably means that Danielle Smith’s much over-hyped leadership vote this weekend should be a non-event. And that, despite some political columnists fantasies that the UCP convention is “Alberta’s biggest political event”. And “Kenney lost because he refused to embrace the wilder wing of his party. Smith has taken up their agenda” seems to neglect the fact that 49% of UCP members wanted Kenney gone. Not that many people can be merely dismissed as “wild”. Wacko and weird yes, but wild? Isn’t that a bit extreme even in this age of serial name calling? And of course when a mere 40% of Alberta’s voters gave Rachel Notley a majority government it was hailed as the great “Orange Crush” voter epiphany not a “wild” accidental victory where the right split 52% of the vote.The Take Back Alberta crowd, which was never that big, will be inconspicuous in their absence at the convention, and irrelevant in their influence. I bravely predict there will be no approvals of policies containing the word “chemtrails”. Look for Smith to get an overwhelming level of support, perhaps even more that Nenshi’s coronation numbers. Of course this will still somehow be judged as a failure and confirmation that a wacko Premier governs a wild party of weirdoes. Wonderful.In the United States the election rhetoric has become more extreme fuelling a high voter turn-out. The Democratic “Joy” campaign quickly evaporated in favour of “Fear and Loathing”. The important question is which party really has fascist tendencies? Turns out it is the Democrats.And even Joe Biden calling Republicans “garbage” is backfiring by incentivizing the resolve of Trump Republicans. An analysis of the swing states shows higher participation by committed Republicans.The election modellers are still not unanimous. The most recent numbers from Nate Silver has Trump by 53.4%, Fournier, the only Canadian, has Harris falling but still ahead at 51%, while 538.com has 51% for Trump. The media are still calling the election close but it is looking like a landslide for Trump. The gamblers can see this clearly with Trump’s Halloween number at 64%.The only remaining question is what happens after a Trump victory.Canada’s very own National Post spent a bunch of ink on the evils of Trump insurrectionists but there was nary a word on the real threat from left-wing extremists to a Trump victory. Rioters like the Black Lives Matter folks and Antifa could potentially cause way more damage than a few hundred folks dressed in Halloween costumes taking an unescorted tour of the US Capital buildings. One thing is clear, the rhetoric being used by the Democrats not only fuels assassination attempts but broader violence as well.But what of Harris, who as the Vice President will need to certify Trump's election as America's first "fascist" president? If her history is any indication it will never happen.