Third in a series of three articles on the politics of climate in Alberta.
In the second instalment of this series we looked at the major players in the development of climate policy and what they seem to believe. All this helps predict what might happen in the weeks to come.
First, what we likely won’t see is a repatriation of the Alberta Carbon Dioxide Tax. Remember when Rachel Notley bravely introduced a CO2 tax, that was conveniently not part of her 2015 policy platform, hoping thereby to obtain ‘social licence’ to build some pipelines? It didn’t work and the federal Liberals instead responded with Bill C-69, the 'No More Pipelines Bill.'
When Jason Kenney was elected he very quickly got rid of Notley’s tax. Yet the federal Liberals made sure Albertans paid it anyway, albeit with a reduction to federal personal income taxes for lower-income people. Every fiscal policy economist that's looked at this situation recommended the Alberta government bring back the CO2 tax, so they can get control of the revenues to spend the way they prefer. This is highly unlikely to happen. It is almost as unlikely as an Alberta sales tax being part of the upcoming election campaign.
For the UCP this is just being consistent. But it presents a bigger problem for Rachel Notley. If she leaves it out of her campaign, the UCP will be merciless in accusing her of another hidden agenda. If she includes it, she will be similarly flogged for hiding the real rates that she will charge. This unpopular tax is a non-starter in Alberta.
The second thing we won’t see is a legislated hard emissions cap or year-by-year step up of emissions targets up to and beyond 2030. The vague “xx% below some arbitrary reference year by some vague future year” serves very well to muddle any reasonable understanding of what is actually being demanded. But for the federal government to set a hard emissions cap and the legislated means to achieve it would be clearly unconstitutional. The federal Liberals do not want to give Danielle Smith an issue to win the provincial election.
Third, we won’t see any change to the already announced targets. Premier Smith in her letters to Justin Trudeau referred several times to “unachievable targets,” but we shouldn’t expect any change. As we discussed in the last instalment of this series, nobody takes these targets seriously. These are fodder for the alarmists and a smoke screen for the politicians.
What will change are the fiscal rules around Carbon Capture and Underground Storage (CCUS). That's because if there is no change there will be no further Pathways Alliance investments.
The first change to the CCUS rules will be to make sure all oil production will be eligible to earn the carbon capture “revenue” rather than only oil consumed domestically. The first version of this policy denied value to exported oil. This may have been an oversight but more likely it was a “throw away” that could be a “concession” in further negotiations.
The second change will involve the valuation of CO2. The industry knows exactly what long term pricing is required to justify any substantive investment in CCUS. Both the province and the federal government must guarantee this value or companies will not invest. This has been referred to rather opaquely as “contracts for differences.”
The need for these guarantees is because, for example, a Poilievre government may well abandon the CO2 tax. Or, the anticipated value of CO2 beyond 2030 may not be enough to make CCUS investments economic. This creates a problem for the Liberals because committing to post 2030 escalating rates on the CO2 tax will reinforce the negative impressions of this tax and will bolster Poilievre’s attacks. It will lock in the long term valuation of CO2, but will also set expectations concerning future rates for the unpopular tax. Set it too high and it is simultaneously seen as an overgenerous give to the industry, and the future rates gouging the taxpayer. Set it too low and CCUS investments cannot be justified by industry and it locks in the government to lower tax rates.
The third change will be an increase in CCUS subsidies. These are necessary because the industry will not throw good money after bad on the initiative. Here is where the real current state of play lies between Alberta and the federal government. Officials on both sides are frantically trying to negotiate the details around the investment tax credits and direct cash subsidies for CCUS. We are talking about billions of dollars. The industry has been helped in this by U.S. President Joe Biden’s very generous subsidies for CCUS in the US. Smith would really like there to be a big give by the Liberals so she can match the incentives in the name of cooperative federalism. This will show she is a great defender of the environment and can also work out deals with the federal government. However, don’t expect any joint announcement (even with a lame handshake) as those photo-ops don’t help the image of either participant.
Finally, the big issue that will be sadly left unaddressed is help to promote LNG exports as a way to reduce global emissions. This should be a no-brainer and attract incentives and speedy regulatory approvals to enhance Canadian exports. The federal government could give emission target offsets for exported LNG or enhanced CCUS incentives for the same. But this might be too much of a give to Alberta and so this will be left as an untapped opportunity, at least until Poilievre forms a government.
How far will the federal Liberals go? For Trudeau to be seen as conciliatory towards Alberta rather than divisive may bolster his image. But he has much bigger problems with Chinese election interference to be worried about whether people think he can get along with Alberta. At the same time, Smith launching another constitutional challenge or more talk of unfair treatment is not in his interest either. Saskatchewan has just passed The Saskatchewan First Act and is considering which of the many detrimental federal policies to examine first. But to be seen to be cooperating with Saskatchewan, Alberta or even northern B.C. does nothing to help the Liberals win votes in the GTA. Having dodged the Freedom Convoy bullet he may decide that the long used principle “Screw the West we’ll take the rest,” will serve his successor well and may limit the gift basket to the oil and gas industry.
One thing is certain — the alarmists will continue to claim that the end is nigh, it will snow in winter, Dads will tell us to put on sweater rather than crank the thermostat, and kids will get driven to hockey practice.
Canada is a big cold place and fossil fuels are really the only way we can survive and thrive.
William D. Marriott is a retired economist who specialized in public policy analysis of the oil and gas industry.
Insightful commentary but having a hard time squaring this one little circle...which shiny new coal generating facilities are going to volutarily shut down, increase costs, or not get built to "help to promote LNG exports as a way to reduce global emissions. I've worked in Asia and I already know the answer and there will be no benefit to the Canadian consumer.
All of this climate hysteria with wind mills , solar panels and co2 is a huge waste of scarce recourses That money could be spent on many things that are needed.
Yes, Reducing C02 emissions is a world problem, not a Canada only problem. Any high school student could understand this. So why destroy energy production in western countries only. Hmmmm. Sounds like a WEF plan to control strong countries like Canada, USA, UK etc. people are waking up. But it is so slow.
What gets very little mention in the Real World is the Fact that over 5 Billion people out there around the Pacific Rim are NOT doing anything about the dreded CO2 . . . in fact they are increasing their use of Oil & Gas by double digits every year. China alone increases their emissions by more than Canada Total Annual emissions every few months . . . anyone concerned?
Canada is the cleanest country on the Planet . . . our CO2 production never leaves the country because of our vast Greenery . . . more CO2 = more Greenery, larger Crops & more Prosperity.
This is obviously NOT about the Planet at all . . . it is about Wealth Transfer, Control & the Destruction of Freedom. This is how the WEF & CCP take over your country . . . then none of this CO2 stuff will matter at all . . .
The climate policy should consist of how to get our oil to market. End of story.
Carbon tax is just another shameless cash grab. Remember photosynthesis.
Need that Republic of Alberta, lose the carbon tax and even income tax!
Co2 is not controlling the earths temperature. Those exposing co2 storage should be made to prove that co2 is harmful to the environment. The opposite is true , more co2 , more greenery and food. The best way to combat climate change , which has always happened, is to adapt. Technology is the way to go!
Six billion people from other countries are not on board with reducing green house gas emissions, neither am!
