Yellow iron
Nigel Hannaford

Third in a series of three articles on the politics of climate in Alberta.

In the second instalment of this series we looked at the major players in the development of climate policy and what they seem to believe. All this helps predict what might happen in the weeks to come.

Tags

Recommended for you

(9) comments

Alberta1234
Alberta1234

Insightful commentary but having a hard time squaring this one little circle...which shiny new coal generating facilities are going to volutarily shut down, increase costs, or not get built to "help to promote LNG exports as a way to reduce global emissions. I've worked in Asia and I already know the answer and there will be no benefit to the Canadian consumer.

Report Add Reply
guest699
guest699

All of this climate hysteria with wind mills , solar panels and co2 is a huge waste of scarce recourses That money could be spent on many things that are needed.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Yes, Reducing C02 emissions is a world problem, not a Canada only problem. Any high school student could understand this. So why destroy energy production in western countries only. Hmmmm. Sounds like a WEF plan to control strong countries like Canada, USA, UK etc. people are waking up. But it is so slow.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

What gets very little mention in the Real World is the Fact that over 5 Billion people out there around the Pacific Rim are NOT doing anything about the dreded CO2 . . . in fact they are increasing their use of Oil & Gas by double digits every year. China alone increases their emissions by more than Canada Total Annual emissions every few months . . . anyone concerned?

Canada is the cleanest country on the Planet . . . our CO2 production never leaves the country because of our vast Greenery . . . more CO2 = more Greenery, larger Crops & more Prosperity.

This is obviously NOT about the Planet at all . . . it is about Wealth Transfer, Control & the Destruction of Freedom. This is how the WEF & CCP take over your country . . . then none of this CO2 stuff will matter at all . . .

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

The climate policy should consist of how to get our oil to market. End of story.

Report Add Reply
Robadam
Robadam

Carbon tax is just another shameless cash grab. Remember photosynthesis.

Need that Republic of Alberta, lose the carbon tax and even income tax!

Report Add Reply
guest699
guest699

Co2 is not controlling the earths temperature. Those exposing co2 storage should be made to prove that co2 is harmful to the environment. The opposite is true , more co2 , more greenery and food. The best way to combat climate change , which has always happened, is to adapt. Technology is the way to go!

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Six billion people from other countries are not on board with reducing green house gas emissions, neither am!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.