To Smith or not to Smith — that is the ballot question.
Will Albertans give an older-but-wiser visionary a chance at the helm, or go back to a failed accidental administration bereft of new ideas. Smith had quite an impressive base in 2012 garnering 35% of the popular vote. But Albertans back then weren’t quite ready to give her a mandate. She has five months to win those people back and add some new fans as well.
I like her chances.
My year end political prediction is a UCP majority in next May’s general election. Starting in January, the first and only job for the UCP will be to get re-elected. By refining its platform and demonstrating a few quick successes they can position themselves for a win. Recent polling demonstrated if Smith wants to swing voters from the NDP she will need to enhance her appeal in two areas: health care and climate change.
She therefore needs to formally flesh out the UCP’s longer-term policy principles for health care. Not her personal views which have been exposed as part of her evil hidden agenda, but the actual policy position of her government.
There's no shortage of problems that need to be addressed. Either Albertans will embrace a new emphasis on personal responsibility for their own health-care decisions or they will not.
Smith will also need to provide a blueprint on how to deal with the age-related long-term stresses on the system. Alberta could also establish itself as the gold standard destination for certifying immigrant health-care workers to practice in Canada. While waiting for national certification standards, training programs could be designed and tested in Alberta universities and colleges. It could become a critical component in Canada’s immigration policies to attract health-care workers.
Meanwhile, the move to more private delivery of publicly-funded health-care will face the usual barrage of fear-mongering. The benefits it already supplies must be explained along with future benefits. Let the dinosaurs rail against it. If it can be demonstrated to work, then Albertans may give it a try.
The second major platform plank will need to focus on her climate plan. Rachel Notley gave Albertans her Climate Leadership Plan, but only after she got elected. It was a half-hearted attempt to appease the radical climate agenda and was a monstrous flop. But recent polling found the majority of Canadians (although not Albertans) still believe “clean” energy based on solar and wind (no mention of nuclear) are both more affordable and more secure than “dirty” energy based on fossil fuels.
Smith needs to recognize this “clean energy transition” parade and, as her role-model Ralph Klein would say, “jump in front of it”. When more than 75% of Albertans think it's important, providing large and lavish investment and tax incentives into clean energy development in Alberta is a no-brainer.
Including nuclear options in the mix would definitely provide a contrast to the NDP. Nuclear is both necessary and cheaper, but would carry political risks, as there is lukewarm voter support. A better option would be to put nuclear into the current negotiations with the federal Liberals on the “new and improved but ever increasing” emission caps on oil and gas (but not on the automotive industry in Ontario or the aerospace industry in Quebec — only in Canada you say?) If the feds actually provide some leadership on nuclear it would allow Smith to be aggressive on this option for Alberta.
Speaking of negotiating with the feds on the climate file, both carbon-capture offsets and offsets for exported natural gas need to be worked into the calculation of net industry emissions. The idea that natural gas exports are a way of reducing the world’s emissions by displacing higher emitting fuels, is an idea worth hammering loud and clear all across the country. Hopefully, having the Alberta Sovereignty Act threat in her back pocket will help with the negotiations, although no one will ever know or see how useful a tool it is.
Bitumen however, presents a different problem. Even Pierre Poilievre, if he hopes to become prime minister will have to provide a national climate “plan” and it will not include building oil pipelines.
Here is where Smith can engage in a “nation-building” exercise and prove herself as a visionary leader. Specifically, developing the potential for oil and gas exports through to Hudson’s Bay. This involves developing a large scale utility corridor from Manitoba to northern Alberta. She touched on this in her Youtube interview with Jordan Peterson (at about the 19 minute mark).
What is critical about this idea is not just the potential, which has always been there, but the mechanism to get there. (The Calgary School of Public Policy has been studying this concept since 2016 and has numerous papers that range from engineering thru land use to the constitution.)
Smith’s strategy on this is to engage directly with the governments of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and a First Nations consortium to come to an agreement on the broad terms for the utility corridor. The idea is to ultimately be able to ship oil, gas, potash and agricultural goods east to the port, and Manitoba’s hydro electricity west for use in Saskatchewan and Alberta. The three provinces get trade benefits and First Nations would receive development benefits along the corridor and financial benefits from ownership of the corridor.
A First Nations sponsored corridor has been tried before to ship oil from Alberta through B.C., but it failed. This time, by divorcing any specific utilities from the proposal it is more likely to succeed. The corridor comes first and the utilities after.
The idea would remove three major regulatory hurdles for any future utility by dealing with them at the time the corridor is established.
First, all of the land access issues would go away as these would be negotiated by the First Nations partner with the other First Nations along the route. Most of the remaining land is Crown and could be perpetually leased or given outright to the First Nations consortium. Second, all the environmental studies and mitigation needed along the route can be prepared in advance once the route is finalized. The three provincial governments could fund this work to ensure environmental protections are put in place. Third, all the necessary First Nations consultation and compensation could be established at the front end. This could even include benefits to other First Nations in the three provinces but who are not directly affected by the route.
Both Saskatchewan and Alberta desperately need a First Nations win and this may be a way to get there. It would be a huge step towards national reconciliation and would empower First Nations to pursue economic opportunities along the corridor. If Smith manages to get Saskatchewan and Manitoba on side, the federal government will not want to be left out of the party. Their role could be to provide funding and also to provide navel support for the sea route from Hudson’s Bay. This would be a huge advancement for northern development and push Canada to exercise more sovereignty in our north.
The great thing about this plan is the federal government does not need to be involved.
Once the corridor is established, then pipeline companies, electric transmission companies and railway companies can make proposals to build utilities. At that point they will have to deal with federal government oversight. However, with the Alberta Sovereignty Act in place, the feds may prove much more cooperative.
William D. Marriott is a retired economist who specialized in public policy analysis of the oil and gas industry
(1) comment
Remember
Trudeau’s WEF infected bought and paid for professional liars in his evil and corrupt legacy media complex with its infinite funding will attack her non stop 24/7 - 365
God bless this wonderful woman Danielle Smith and her fight against the evil facing us and God help us all
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.