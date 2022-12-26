Smith

Writer Bill Marriott argues that to win the May elecition, Premier Danielle Smith (shown here with deputy premiers Nathan Neudorf and Kaycee Madu) needs to get it right on health and climate policy.

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

To Smith or not to Smith — that is the ballot question.

Will Albertans give an older-but-wiser visionary a chance at the helm, or go back to a failed accidental administration bereft of new ideas. Smith had quite an impressive base in 2012 garnering 35% of the popular vote. But Albertans back then weren’t quite ready to give her a mandate. She has five months to win those people back and add some new fans as well.

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Remember

Trudeau’s WEF infected bought and paid for professional liars in his evil and corrupt legacy media complex with its infinite funding will attack her non stop 24/7 - 365

God bless this wonderful woman Danielle Smith and her fight against the evil facing us and God help us all

