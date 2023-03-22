Climate change

First in a series of three articles, in which retired oilfield analyst Bill Marriott looks ahead to how Alberta will deal with conflicting points of view on climate change.

Climate subsidies will increase but will they be enough to get industry investment? Can Danielle Smith change the ideological framework around climate policy? Pay attention — pending climate policy headlines may be critical to the election.

Alberta cannot avoid having a climate policy that attempts to influence both personal and industrial behaviours. It may surprise many, that Alberta has been a leader in these policies for many years. For example Alberta was the first jurisdiction to implement a carbon tax. This industrial tax has raised a great deal of money that has been directed to research in CO2 reduction technologies. Similarly, Alberta phased out coal-fired electricity way ahead of the federally required end date of 2030.

ProundinAlberta
ProundinAlberta

Kudos to this author. A balanced ,common sense explanation on a multifaceted topic.

