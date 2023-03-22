Climate subsidies will increase but will they be enough to get industry investment? Can Danielle Smith change the ideological framework around climate policy? Pay attention — pending climate policy headlines may be critical to the election.
Alberta cannot avoid having a climate policy that attempts to influence both personal and industrial behaviours. It may surprise many, that Alberta has been a leader in these policies for many years. For example Alberta was the first jurisdiction to implement a carbon tax. This industrial tax has raised a great deal of money that has been directed to research in CO2 reduction technologies. Similarly, Alberta phased out coal-fired electricity way ahead of the federally required end date of 2030.
The long term benefits of this action are a little more suspect, however.
But today, the real question facing Premier Danielle Smith is whether she can finesse what is electable in the short term, while also reinforcing the foundation for a new longer-term way of looking at climate policy.
This policy will likely be released as the new Alberta Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan which will likely follow the federal budget next week, but certainly will be prior to the May 29th election.
By way of context for this discussion I am going to take a sojourn into the broader ideological ‘global warming’ debate. If you are solely interested in the players involved and what they think then you can wait for Part 2 of this series of articles, to be published March 30. If your interest is just in the likely policies announcements in the next few weeks, wait for Part 3. (April 5.)
Every year like clockwork the climate rhetoric seems to get louder and the demands and targets get more unreasonable. People are defacing art and blocking freeways. Topless protesters disrupt the Juno awards. It has now become typical — all in a day’s news cycle. Ironically, there is far too much heat in this style of social debate and very little light. Few minds are changing from their already entrenched positions.
Within the broader debate most people fall into four camps: the alarmists, the deniers, the luke-warmists and the undecided.
If you are undecided please take some time and figure out which camp you are in. Saving the world is not cheap and even if you personally don’t care, that doesn’t mean you can avoid paying for it. My favourite climate-nerd is meteorologist Roy Spencer. Monthly, he publishes a 40+year graph of monthly global temperatures based on satellite data. Decide for yourself what the data is saying. He also has a great little lay-man’s monograph, Global Warming Skepticism for Busy People. It is worth an hour of your time.
The deniers claim there is no such thing as man-made global warming. Their view is the climate is changing as it has forever and what we are experiencing now is neither unusual nor catastrophic. Get over it they say but unfortunately few people are listening.
The climate alarmists need no introduction as their doomsday predictions are making us both fearful for our futures and guilty because we still want to drive cars and heat our homes. Greta Thunberg, David Suzuki and even the Supreme Court of Canada believe that climate change is an “existential threat” to Canada. In Alberta this view is represented by the very effective lobby group Pembina Institute, architects of Ed Stelmach’s disastrous royalty review, and U of A economist Andrew Leach.
An existential threat means they believe we are all going to die. But the actual timing is a bit less clear. Al Gore was predicting in 2004 that the world would end in ten years. And yet here we are ten years after that. That doesn’t mean that the alarmists have drunk the ‘KoolAid’ or need some intensive psychological counselling.
No, it is simply that their moral hierarchy places the environment as the highest good. Any environmental harm is a desecration — the equivalent of an infinite moral wrong.
Some of this morality, though not so extreme, filters down to most people. After all, who doesn’t want to save the planet? Who doesn’t want a green and clean environment? The climate alarmists want a worldwide end of all fossil fuel production and consumption.
You can’t fault them for not thinking big.
The final group, the luke-warmists, which surprisingly includes most climate scientists whose work is summarized in the IPCC scientific reports, but not the IPCC Summaries for Policy Makers — the people who give policy recommendations based on their own dubious interpretations of the science.
This group acknowledges that yes the earth is warming, and yes increasing carbon dioxide aka CO2 due to the burning of fossil fuels is contributing to that warming.
Where this group differs is that they claim that the rate of warming is not changing nor is likely to change from what has been happening since the last Ice Age, and the anticipated costs of that warming are highly exaggerated.
Their view is that where there are weather related problems, they can be solved locally by adaptation, rather than trying to reverse globally what cannot be reversed. (For example, meteorologists have been warning of devastating floods on the Elbow for decades. Calgary’s great flood which caused so much alarm in 2013, was actually smaller than two pre-global warming floods in 1879 and 1897. Local adaptation? Think Springbank dry dam. These people still abide by the old environmental adage “think globally, act locally”. Ironically, this is one case where the politicians should actually follow the science.
The following is the luke-warmist thinking on the current hot (forgive me) climate topics.
Is an apocalyptic catastrophe coming? No. Simply declaring a climate emergency as a political statement and repeating it over and over, does not make it so. Even Calgary’s huge hail storm in July 2020 was not that unusual. What has changed is the building standards away from stucco and aluminum siding to the more flimsy vinyl siding.
Also, remember that if this storm had hit ten years ago the damage would have been to a few farmer’s fields since those neighbourhoods didn’t exist. Extreme weather is not more frequent but it damages more stuff because there is more stuff around to damage.
Is global net-zero by 2050 possible? No.
Maybe by the end of this century but it will depend on some yet to be discovered technological revolution or complete transition to nuclear powered electricity coupled with a decline in the population by about 2 billion people.
Is there a “clean” energy transition underway? No.
There have been two major global energy transitions — one from wood to coal and the second from coal to oil. The third possible transition to nuclear electricity will likely depend on China developing the small modular technology and then selling it to the rest of the world. The wind/solar/battery option will just bankrupt the West and leave it with huge clean-up costs to deal with the mess.
Is climate alarmism even the high moral ground? No.
Eliminating fossil fuels from the global energy mix amounts to denying even basic energy to the developing world which includes about 4 billion people. They won’t stand for it and they won’t do it. Further, the ideology has just extinguished hope for an entire generation. It is immoral to push a false ideology that denies hope our youth.
Climate alarmism as an ideology and a political force is waning and will eventually disappear.
The reasons for this are several.
First, the science will eventually prevail and will eventually filter down to regular people, even through the legacy media. The problem for the media is that actual climate news is nearly as boring as tortoise racing. It is hard to get a headline out of something that doesn’t move. The second reason is that the costs of prematurely forcing the next global energy transition will not be accepted. This is becoming obvious due to the dramatic failures in Ontario, California, Australia and most recently, Germany.
In Alberta, just take a look at your utility bills today versus five years ago. They are nearly double thanks to the failed NDP government’s Climate Leadership Plan. Voters are quietly waking up.
Yet a third reason is the overall loss of credibility that governments and media suffered as a result of the pandemic. The bottom line is that the average guy on the street has less confidence in government, the media [and certainly our healthcare leaders] than at any time in our history.
This is generally not a good thing but on this file the scepticism is to be encouraged. When people are trying to dig out from the coldest and snowiest winter in recent memory it just gets harder and harder to believe that there is too much warm air on the earth.
Tune in for the next instalment where we look at the political players and the broad policies that will likely be announced in the next few weeks.
William D. Marriott is a retired economist who specialized in public policy analysis of the oil and gas industry.
(1) comment
Kudos to this author. A balanced ,common sense explanation on a multifaceted topic.
