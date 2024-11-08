MARSDEN: Calgary’s silly U.S. election message is nothing to smile about

David Marsden is a Calgary writer and editorThe City of Calgary continues to turn those smiles upside down.On Tuesday, election day in America, some dimwits on the City of Calgary payroll thought it was clever to post an electronic downtown traffic sign that read: “Don’t let your driving be like US politics.”.EXCLUSIVE: City of Calgary posts traffic sign degrading Trump on election day.Sadly, the joke is on city taxpayers, who not only have elected officials who draw groans of exasperation at every opportunity, but we must pay for employees with too much time on their hands and who don’t comprehend the not-so-subtle nuance of international relationships.Even the Trudeau government had been careful about its musings about the possibility of a Donald Trump presidential victory. In such matters, it’s usually best to say little and keep your opinions to yourself, when you are in the public eye.The city’s excuse that it thought the sign’s message was “lighthearted” and would “bring a smile” to commuters’ faces is, well, laughable.Calgarians are told that any penny pinching at city hall will be ruinous. The fire trucks will be immobile, and the police will be unable to respond to crime, we’re constantly counselled.Residents have known such fear-mongering isn’t true. Now, the city itself has demonstrated that it not only has poor judgment, but employs too many workers with too little to do.“The message posted November 5, 2024 was on the day of the US election — a busy day for many of our neighbours to the south,” the city’s media relations folks told the Western Standard, which was the first news outlet to expose this debacle.“The intention behind the message was to promote safe driving on a day that is busy in a lighthearted manner, not to make a political statement.”Surely, even someone only earning $45 an hour, with great union benefits and a pension, realizes the message was a political statement. It was a thinly veiled dig at Trump, who has the overwhelming support of voters. That’s more than anyone at city hall can brag about.More importantly, we need our city workers paving roads and pathways — not chuckling around the water cooler on the public dime. Get a gig as a stand-up comedian or go to karaoke night at the neighbourhood bar with your friends on your own tab; don’t disseminate infantile political commentary about our greatest ally and trading partner on their election day.Writing and performing comedy is widely regarded as the toughest genre to master. It requires impeccable timing, well-crafted prose, perfect delivery and an awareness of one’s audience. The city possesses none of these attributes.That’s unlike other imaginative comedians and storytellers, such as spiritual leaders, who not only display a better wit, but often work on Sundays without complaint. Their gift for the quip is legendary.“God’s garden: Lettuce be kind, squash gossip and turnip for church,” a message read outside a church in America.“Tweet others as you would like to be Tweeted,” read another.These are examples of intellect and a playful regard for the power of words.Yes, one could find bigger faults with the city than a failed attempt at levity. It continues to spend money like water, while failing to provide a dependable source of water itself. It neglects Calgarians’ wishes when it comes to neighbourhood zoning, and wants to built a Green Line to nowhere.Maybe it’s making a mountain out of a pothole, but the city’s ill-chosen street-sign message falls flat.David Marsden is a Calgary writer and editor.