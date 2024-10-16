MARSDEN: Tiny fire department vehicles and bookless libraries are a waste of money

David Marsden is a Calgary writer and editorThere’s something very wrong here. Whenever Calgarians complain that property tax increases are too steep, they’re told of the dire consequences of only boosting charges to reflect inflation and population growth.We know what we’ve been told: the police will no longer be able to respond to crime and firefighters will arrive too late to extinguish the blaze. There’s never any mention of super-high civic employee wages, over-generous benefits and pet projects that have nothing to do with the municipality’s mandate.We have three levels of government, and they seldom stay within their lanes. The federal Liberals want to buy school children their lunches and pay for women’s contraceptives — neither of which has to do with their constitutional duties. Such matters are provincial jurisdiction, but let’s face it, couples should be packing their children’s lunch and buying their own contraception. It shouldn’t fall on any level of government.Then we have city council allowing the Calgary Fire Department to operate two small vehicles in downtown and the Beltline to respond to medical emergencies, most notably, drug overdoes.Sure, the well-paid firefighters can administer naloxone and offer first aid. So can many Calgarians. But that’s not firefighters’ principle responsibility. Health care is a provincial duty, and it should be the province that dispatches EMS crews to such emergencies.After all, the city admits that its firefighters riding around in tiny vehicles have to wait for EMS to arrive in any case to provide full care and take the patients to hospital. City taxpayers are paying for a service that doesn’t fight fires and can’t provide the level of health care often required in situations involving drug overdoses and other medical emergencies.Instead of treading into provincial jurisdiction, the city should advocate for quicker EMS response. As it is now, Calgarians are paying twice for the same service: we pay the province to provide ambulances, and we pay the fire department to be johnny on the spot and wait for the real help to arrive.Interestingly enough, Calgary Fire Department used to encompass paramedic service, but that ended in 1983. Yet in both Red Deer and Lethbridge, their emergency services departments provide both firefighting and fully trained EMS response.You could argue that Calgary is a larger city but it has 43 fire stations, so the areas to be covered are likely comparable.The fact is, firefighters didn’t want the extra responsibility of providing paramedic response, so they ducked out. Now, realizing only about four per cent of calls are actual fires, they want to drive around in ineffectual vehicles, while collecting firefighter pay.With the wide use of interior sprinkler systems, it’s a question of lifting weights, spreading cat litter at fender benders, or driving tiny cars around the city’s core. And the occasional fire.Another example of silliness and waste is Calgary Public Library’s prototype Skyview branch, which has no traditional books, just digital titles.“We are pleased to see additional library supports and services in our growing community,” says Ward 5 Coun. Raj Dhaliwal. “I am happy to see the library creating new ways to serve our diverse population and invest in digital literacy and supports for Calgarians.” The space features two meeting rooms, individual pods for virtual conferencing or study, computers and Chromebook lending, printing and faxing services, newcomer resources and multilingual supports, public programs and drop-in services, according to a news release.But no actual books. It seems like a facility a multicultural association should be offering, not a priority for the Calgary Public Library, which is planning a permanent branch for the future, borrowing from the lessons of this ill-advised experiment.In the past, libraries have provided embracive spaces where parents take their children to enjoy story time, while the adults browse the shelves and discover all manner of exciting and informative reads. Libraries have been a sanctuary for Calgarians of all ages.The shortcoming of computers, is they usually only tell you what you want to know, and even then, the results are questionable. You have to know you have a skin rash to search online for it. With books, you never know what awaits you around the next corner or on the next shelf. It’s a world of unexpected discovery.If the fire department and public library are determined to follow their progressive trajectory, they should team up. Instead of a tiny car, get a scooter. Together, they can hand out candy, instead of books. Who doesn’t like candy?Former city councillor Jeff Davison has announced he’s running for mayor in next fall’s elections. He’s certain to be one of a number of candidates as Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s political fortunes circle the drain after a disastrous term in office. She’s joined by a handful of council spendthrift misfits that Calgarians would have a hard time naming.Davison says he would freeze taxes at 2025 levels for the next four years.“This campaign will put Calgarians back in the driver’s seat — telling their city council what they want rather than being told by council how you should live,” Davison said promisingly. “Calgarians deserve to be listened to. I will make sure you are heard.”Apparently, Davison hasn’t been bowed by the fear-mongering emanating from council and our administration. There’s no doubt Calgary property taxes can be contained, and they always should have been. David Marsden is a Calgary writer and editor.