RCMP Sunset Ceremony

The Musical Ride performs Sunset Ceremonies, a time-honoured RCMP custom. Unfortunately, in the opinion of former Manitoba attorney general James C. McRae, the force has become politicized and no longer embodies the values represented by these old traditions.

 Serge Gouin RCMP

When the RCMP doesn’t do its job — or allows itself to be prevented from doing so — many Canadians feel angry.

They feel betrayed by an institution which has heretofore been revered as a longstanding symbol of Canada, a source of national pride and a reliable and trustworthy keeper of the peace. For those Canadians, this is a very personal matter.

Recommended for you

(12) comments

rianc
rianc

So many proud Canadian institutions have been corrupted and destroyed by Lieberal interference and appointments of patsy instead of true leaders. This has damaged the integrity of organizations like the RCMP and also hurt recruitment. Unless this damage is undone provinces will eventually take on the role currently filled by the RCMP.

Report Add Reply
Janalou
Janalou

It is time to have an RCMP leader that can whip the RCMP back into what they once were. Poor leadership and government interference are to blame - the latter needs to be stopped immediately.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

I view the RCMP at 2 levels...the leadership and the rank and file members.

The leadership has long been a political extension of the Liberal oarty, working (sometimes illegally) to further the party agenda.

The rank and file are genwrally little different than any Joe Average; they coach hockey, work in the community, helo their neighbors, etc.

...EXCEPT...

...they also follow orders. Until you have a situation where the governmemt implements a widespread assault on individual rights and freedoms, that order-following isn't terribly invasive or noticable. But once you do, ala covid, then you see the lack of backbone of the membership.

...and that makes them no different from every other person that dawned a mask, got the jab poison, or followed any of the dystopian dictates. By embracing following the rules you were no different than thise enforcing them...a good sheeple.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Back the blue till it happens to you.

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

I too consider the RCMP no better than the FBI in the states. The CIA and FBI in the states were started right after WW2, and by guess whom. The globalist cabal- a Marxist organization. I strongly suspect the RCMP have been infiltrated by the same powers. We are controlled by Lobbies with those special interests, even in Canada. It's purposely kept secret so they we just blame the gov't, not they lobbies that control us all. Helena Guenther

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Until now?

Report Add Reply
Jordan Luenz
Jordan Luenz

The federal police cannot be trusted to act in Alberta's best interest. They serve two masters while in the same uniform. We need an Albertan Republican Guard.

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Well stated Sir.. I too have no confidence in the RCMP and I am all for a APF as soon as possible. Same as Queebec and Ontariereo

Report Add Reply
ljstd007
ljstd007

👍👍

Report Add Reply
guest205
guest205

Well said.[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
makichukd
makichukd

So true, they are not the RCMP of the past, not even close ...

Report Add Reply
spendy
spendy

👍🏻

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.