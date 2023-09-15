When the RCMP doesn’t do its job — or allows itself to be prevented from doing so — many Canadians feel angry.
They feel betrayed by an institution which has heretofore been revered as a longstanding symbol of Canada, a source of national pride and a reliable and trustworthy keeper of the peace. For those Canadians, this is a very personal matter.
In eight Canadian provinces and the three territories, small-town people can relate to their experiences with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP.) Many of us have felt pride about the force’s history, albeit sometimes grudgingly, depending on how much we were exceeding the speed limit when stopped by one of its officers.
Indeed, the RCMP’s history has been an inextricable part of the story of Canada.
Before I explain why I now question my admiration for the force, indulge me as I reminisce.
Living in Morinville, Alberta in the early fifties, Constable William (Bill) Brace coached my older brother, taking him so far as to compete for Alberta’s Golden Gloves boxing title. I’m still happy to remember when, forty years later, Bill came to visit with me in my Manitoba Legislature office.*
In many small communities, RCMP members not only provide police protection, but they are also an important part of community life. Bill Brace was one fine example among thousands wherever the RCMP served.
Later, in 1956 when I was eight years old and living in Fort St. John, BC, an older boy stole my bike.
I knew the kid who did it. I marched straight to our local RCMP detachment to report the theft. As I told my story, the officer there wrote nothing down, simply nodding sympathetically. After all, everyone knows a kid’s bike is pretty important. An hour or so later, the officer brought my bike to me at my home. I was delighted, of course, but asked, “Will that kid have to go to jail?”
“No. I took care of it, Sir.” I was eight years old. He called me Sir! Or maybe he was talking to my dad; my memory on that is not clear, but I choose to think he said it to me.
I asked the constable, “What did you do?”
“I kicked his ass. His mom and dad aren’t very happy with him right now.”
I doubt the officer actually kicked the kid’s ass. It’s possible, but I remember feeling satisfied that justice had somehow been done. That’s the way things were, back then.
From that day forward I held a great respect for police authority, especially that of the RCMP. I always felt pride when I watched in wonder as the famous RCMP musical ride thrilled its audiences around the world.
A highlight of my attorney general career was my attendance at Regina Depot Division for one of the RCMP graduation ceremonies, as successful cadets officially and proudly became full constables. I was also honoured to be invited to RCMP subdivision regimental dinners as their guest speaker.
Importantly, other Canadian justice ministers and I negotiated, during the nineties, a historic 20-year RCMP policing service agreement with the federal government.
Dealing with a federal minister from a province without local RCMP services was difficult. We tried, but that minister simply couldn’t be persuaded to understand the depth of feeling among western, northern and Atlantic Canadians about the services provided by the RCMP in small communities — including hundreds of indigenous neighbourhoods.
A change of federal ministers, however, soon brought a successful conclusion to the negotiations and provinces and communities were guaranteed RCMP policing services for the next 20 years.
With the foregoing background, it might be expected people of my generation would cling to our nostalgia and passionately continue to defend against criticism of our national police service, the force that has been serving Canadians for 150 years.
But I can’t.
Today, the RCMP routinely abandons its historic and reliable role as an independent police service, which has always set itself apart altogether from any hint of political interference.
Why is this happening?
In what other world do police agencies turn over murder investigations to interested parties? That is exactly what the RCMP has been doing in response to allegations of mass murders of children at Indian residential schools; Kamloops, for example.
Since when do police services ever turn over murder investigations to local politicians?
Following the announcement of 215 children buried in the former apple orchard adjacent to the Kamloops Indian residential school, on June 23, 2021, CBC News reported: “A(n) RCMP detachment in B.C. later confirmed that it has opened a police file, but in a statement said the local First Nations band remains the lead on the investigation.”
It’s one thing to be respectful and culturally sensitive; it’s quite another to abandon legislated authority and responsibility for the investigation of alleged cases of heinous mass murder, indignities to the remains of children, conspiracy and other crimes being alleged by indigenous leaders across the country.
Did former Truth and Reconciliation chair Murray Sinclair play a part in interfering with the duty of the RCMP to investigate allegations deemed reliable?
Or were the allegations from Kamloops deemed not reliable, causing the RCMP to step back? It may be more than a coincidence the RCMP stepped back soon after Sinclair complained to a parliamentary committee the RCMP were intimidating a witness, the person who conducted the ground penetrating radar search which resulted in “the confirmation of the remains of 215 children.”
Is Murray Sinclair being investigated for alleged obstruction of justice?
Unless we’re informed otherwise, we can assume the answer is that no RCMP investigations are happening in response to all these horrible criminal allegations.
Justice must not only be done; it must be clearly seen to be done. Because neither of these is occurring, the RCMP has betrayed the trust of Canadians by allowing its independence to be compromised.
It should also be noted that three successive BC attorneys general have abandoned their duty as well. The BC Police Act section 2 places responsibility upon attorneys general for ensuring the police do their work. Derelict also have been the office of the BC coroner and the BC Independent Investigations Office. The latter, incidentally, is legislated to be a police force (sec. 1.1).
This is not the RCMP I’ve always known and respected. It would be better for all of us if our national police agency repaired the damage it has done and restored its reputation by simply resuming the job it has always — until recently — been trusted to do.
Whether the expression was first coined by George Eliot or Nelson Mandela, it is not at all trite to remind the RCMP that it’s never too late to do the right thing.
*If Bill Brace is still with us, I wonder how he feels about the fiery destruction of the historic 1907 Morinville St.Jean Baptiste catholic cathedral in the wake of the Kamloops announcement.
James C. McCrae is a former attorney general of Manitoba and Canadian citizenship judge.
