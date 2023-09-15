RCMP Sunset Ceremony

The Musical Ride performs Sunset Ceremonies, a time-honoured RCMP custom. Unfortunately, in the opinion of former Manitoba attorney general James C. McRae, the force has become politicized and no longer embodies the values represented by these old traditions.

 Serge Gouin RCMP

When the RCMP doesn’t do its job — or allows itself to be prevented from doing so — many Canadians feel angry.

They feel betrayed by an institution which has heretofore been revered as a longstanding symbol of Canada, a source of national pride and a reliable and trustworthy keeper of the peace. For those Canadians, this is a very personal matter.

(4) comments

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Well stated Sir.. I too have no confidence in the RCMP and I am all for a APF as soon as possible. Same as Queebec and Ontariereo

ljstd007
ljstd007

👍👍

guest205
guest205

Well said.[thumbup]

makichukd
makichukd

So true, they are not the RCMP of the past, not even close ...

