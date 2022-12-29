De-icing turbines

De-icing turbines

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

South of the border, U.S. states that have embraced renewable energy, such as wind and solar, are struggling to keep the power up and running. Canadians should take heed, as the Trudeau government wants to achieve “net-zero” electricity — where the production of conventional power sources such as natural gas is constrained to favour renewables — by 2035.

In the United States, federal and state governments spent billions to increase renewable energy production, quadrupling the share of solar and wind electricity in the last decade. By 2021, renewables reached 33.6 per cent of electricity production in California while in Texas wind and solar recently overtook coal as the second-largest source of electricity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(16) comments

MrFred
MrFred

turdope is incapable of thinking, you need a brain to think. He can't see the hand in front of his face.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

No one ever mentions the Vast Amounts of ENERGY consumed to create these Monstrosities or the Toxic Solar Panels . . . why do you suppose that is?

Building one wind turbine requires 900 tons of steel, 2,500 tons of concrete and 45 tons of nonrecyclable plastic. World demand for rare-earth elements—which aren’t rare but are rarely mined in America—will rise 300% to 1,000% by 2050 to meet the Paris green goals. If electric vehicles replace conventional cars, demand for cobalt and lithium, will rise more than 20-fold. That doesn’t count batteries to back up wind and solar grids. Building solar and wind farms requires much more land than does fossil fuel production, with a greater destructive impact on the environment.

A new Bird-killing Windmill will NEVER create the amount of Energy that was required to Produce the Thing in the first place . . . each one has a CO2 DEFICIT.

How do we make green energy?

We start with coal, a whole lot of coal. 2.4 tons of quartz is needed to produce one ton of metallurgical-grade silicon (solar panels).

● 1212 lbs. of coal

● 441 lbs. of oil coke

● 1322 lbs. of charcoal

● 661 lbs. of woodchips

The Land these Solar Panels sit upon becomes useless for growing anything after a decade.

Making a solar electric panel produces more CO2 than the panel will ever save.

Report Add Reply
Resolute
Resolute

I noticed over the last few months we are getting more and more comments along similar lines, which I agree wholeheartedly. We (the people who understand what is happening i.e. outright communism and tyranny and forced reduction of the population) have to be able to get the word to the people that count, our politicians (the ones that do listen) . In my comments to various stories I am trying to encourage all to do this. We have a family history (my father) of socialists and communists doing their worst to eliminate any notion of freedom. Please send your own politician of all stripes your opinions too, get the word out on all social media. We have one more chance of getting a reasonable government in Canada, if we don't get it right this time, Canada will cease to exist, or the people will be enslaved.

Report Add Reply
A Sebastian
A Sebastian

partly explains why Ottawa Idiot wants farmers (West) to use 30% less fertilizer. Less arable land, more wide open space for windmill, solar panels. Cheap land rental ...

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Yes, True-dolt SHOULD learn but he/she/it (inclusivity, doncha know) won't. Sociopaths NEVER learn. In their warped minds, they know everything and do everything correctly. Problems are caused by everyone else and everyone else is wrong. This, in essence, IS Justin(e) Castreau!

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

I think you’re missing the point on Trudeau

Trudeau is literally an insane psychotic WEF globalist terrorist

He WANTS to inflict pain on Canadians

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Sadly the Canadian Electricity grid will need to fail during an extreme cold spell and people will need to die. Then all the people who watch TV news every night and refused to think past the end of their nose, will wake up.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The lefty, woke, greens have no interest in the facts. They have an agenda.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Trudeau and Singh are indeed learning from California and Texas...the disarray and pain for the people is exactly what their WEF master are working towards. So a big thumbs up from them, keep up the destruction. We will continue to see more and more here (carbon tax increase just around the corner as a next step!)

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

You are exactly right

They WANT to infect pain on Canadians

The elites enjoy our suffering in order to “save the planet”

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Growing weary of these articles pointing out the obvious. When is someone going to get to the point: the issues / problems outages, required rationing is the feature not the bug. All of the aforementioned is the actual purpose of the “green agenda.” A helpless population is a subservient population that must rely on therefore beholden to the state. Then the state can do as it wills.

Another word for this is communism.

Someone please start openly questioning their motives with this premise.

Report Add Reply
Hunter1
Hunter1

You are correct. Their end game is to impose communism on us.

Population has to speak up, push back, now.[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

First things first, we need to stop using the term “renewable” when we talk of wind and solar, many of the items used to build and maintain these monstrosities are NOT renewable at all. Second, using wind and solar is in no way a reliable way to generate electricity in Canada, where 6 months of the year it is winter, where we need reliable, affordable heat and electricity, for most of the winter, it is dark at 5:00 and doesn’t get light again until 8:00 in the morning, lights are not a luxury. Electric cars are a failure here, and we simply do not have the ability to deliver reliable heat and electricity when it is most needed. This drive to replace such reliable, cheap and readily available items such as NG, gasoline and such is insanity.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Some Edmonton home builders aren't installing and gas stubins; everything is electric.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

They don’t care about your pain

The whole evil WEF plan IS to cause you pain

Trudeau will zealously kill you and your children in order to “save the planet” and he will do it gleefully

Report Add Reply
Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

Trudy has an agenda. He does not learn what you think a good man should. He "learned" to be a despot, hoping to be like his psychopath father, Castro.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.