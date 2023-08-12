NWMP

Every year, the organizers of the Edmonton Corn Maze plow a logo into their cornfield labyrinth. This year they honoured the RCMP with a design based on the police insignia.

But — all too predictably — it attracted cancellation calls from those who think that police imperfections in the past or present necessitate sending that part of Canada’s history into an Orwellian memory hole.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Sorry Milke, but any respect I had for the RCMP left a long time ago, when they became the enforcement wing of the Liberal party. From the time they pepper sprayed peaceful protesters at the demand of Chretien as to not embarrass a dictator, and Chretien saying “pepper? I put that on my food”, to now, where they steal gas cans from the back of pickups, run over peaceful protesters with horses, spy on Canadians and harass grandmothers, remember when they sent 4 high ranking officers to Medicine Hat to transport an already shackled 5 ft 4 inch grandmother back to Ottawa? I do. How about the thousands of dollars of damage to construction equipment on private property in Coutts, and the brutal harassment of people across the nation because all they wanted to do was have family over, or how about the infamous High River Gun grab? Albertans still haven’t forgot that, so I’m sorry if I have no more sympathy for a police force who lost its way many years ago, I do not trust them and do not respect them.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.