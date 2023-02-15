There is perhaps no member of the Alberta NDP caucus who embodies the party’s hip, forward-looking progressive brand more than Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood MLA Janis Irwin.
Known across the province for her high wattage smile and wardrobe of natty, well-tailored menswear, the 38-year-old Irwin is a natural fit for the image-driven politics of the Instagram age. She likewise has a finely tuned nose for the progressive virtue signaling that’s the sine qua non of today’s left. To wit, one would be hard-pressed to find a photo of Ms. Irwin that does not include a Pride Flag somewhere in the frame. (It’s far more challenging to find a shot of her posing anywhere in the vicinity of an Alberta Flag, but I digress.)
Irwin currently serves as Official Opposition Critic for Status of Women and LGBTQ2S+ Issues — a truly hateful job title; everyone knows not putting “2S” at the front of the acronym is indigenous erasure. However, Irwin was a high school social studies teacher and vice principal before jumping into politics. And, she will likely be on the shortlist to be Alberta’s next education minister if the NDP wins the provincial election May 29.
This would be a disaster for Alberta’s children, leading to even more classroom instructional time lost to pointless, unnecessary and unwanted ‘woke’ indoctrination. And, of course, thousands of parents across the province who are already exasperated by the increasing seepage of lefty social justice activism in the classroom — starting in earlier and earlier grades — will be further incensed.
Irwin, the sole openly gay MLA in Alberta’s legislative assembly, has spent much of her political career going to bat for other sexual minorities. She was a vociferous opponent of the Kenney government’s Bill 8 (2019,) which she claimed would roll back the ability for students to form gay-straight alliances in Alberta schools. She’s also spoken out against conversion therapy from the floor of the legislature.
But the pendulum has moved well beyond making Alberta’s schools a safe environment for sexual minorities which, to be totally clear, is an objective the author fully supports.
We’ve now reached a point where drag performers and critical gender ideologies are rapidly becoming a fixture of primary education, much to the horror of millions of parents in Alberta and beyond. The overreaching of ‘woke’ educators and their degenerate allies has accordingly provoked an unprecedented cultural backlash from parents across North America.
Down in the US, the Twitter account Libs of TikTok, dedicated to showcasing “sex and gender ideology” in American classrooms, enjoys a following of nearly two-million. A further 60% of American adults consider “Drag Queen Story Hour” inappropriate for children. Fully three-quarters of Americans oppose teaching children “there is no such thing as biological sex” and four-in-five oppose the use of classrooms to promote political activism.
No comparable public opinion data exists here in Canada. However, a handful of recent skirmishes indicate a growing number of Canadians are pushing back against ‘woke’ education. This is especially so of the early exposure of children to age-inappropriate content relating to gender and sexuality.
Here in Alberta, protestors have disrupted multiple Drag Story Hours catering to pre-schoolers and elementary-school-aged children. The backlash to such ‘all-ages’ drag performances has become so pervasive that Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced just last week she’ll direct city police and bylaw officers to slap drag protestors with a $500 fine.
Irwin, unsurprisingly, is squarely in the camp of the drag storytellers. Last month, she attacked former election foe Kerry Diotte on Twitter for questioning the educational value of all-ages drag shows, writing, “I almost — almost — feel sorry for this sad man… But I do appreciate Kerry reminded me I’ll need to check out the next Dragging Youth Show! 🥰”
Wherever you stand on men dressed in women’s clothing — don’t knock it until you try it, I suppose. I hope most Albertan’s will agree the last thing our children — who’ve already lost years of formal schooling to COVID lockdowns — need is to be caught in the middle of an extended debate over just how essential drag performers are to the cause of literacy. Children are our future, not pawns in a never-ending culture war.
Alberta’s next minister of education will need to strike the appropriate balance between making schools welcoming and inclusive of sexual minorities and keeping gender ideology and other modalities of ‘woke’ indoctrination out of the classroom. This is especially so at the primary level.
Irwin, a gay-rights crusader and Pride Flag-toting virtue signaller, shows little evidence of having the judgment or even-handedness to find this balance.
Alberta’s next provincial election, slated for May 29, will be one of the most high-stakes elections in the province’s history. One potential outcome of an NDP victory that parents should be aware of is ‘Education Minister Janis Irwin.’
Will somebody please think of the children?
Rahim Mohamed is a freelance writer based in Calgary.
Rahim Mohamed is the Director of Operations at the Western Standard. He holds a PhD in Political Science from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill and has over 10 years of experience in public affairs.
Maybe she should move to BC where she belongs.....Leave our Children alone
Have NDP friends that live in her riding, were very unhappy when she attacked Diotte , education minister one thing, if NDP lose election, Notley will retire, pushed out, guess who's odds favorite to become the new leader. The one and only Erwin. Was mention a while back at some NDP rally she bigger applause than Notley, if she is to become leader NDP party will change forever, I predict supporters will leave in droves. The party will go fringe
There is no doubt that a large portion of the AB NDP's popularity is because of Notley. You are right that if Notley steps down there is a high probability that the NDP will move hard to the left. There are very few moderating voices within that party that would move that party to the centre with the exception of Notley.
Every time I go to a school assembly and hear the "we're treaty nation blah blah blah blah" at the beginning I feel it's too much. WE KNOW. Pride day, pride flag WE KNOW. If we had heterosexual day it would be cancelled immediately. We live in bizarro world..
Google shared that 2 percent of Canadians are transgender. Question of the day is: Why is this group dictating policy? The good news is that the NDP just gave another reason to vote common sense.
Hard NO. Horrible thought
The photo and the headline communicated as much as or more than the article. Imagine being so obsessed with sexual perversion that your entire life is wholly consumed by it?
Bang on. Everytime I see her in the Legislature I think, "Thank God she's not still working in a classroom.' Education Minister Irwin is a horrifying thought.
Keep these articles coming so that every level headed Albertan realizes what the NDP's real agenda is and why they got booted in 2019.
We need to teach our kids reading, writing and arithmetic......nothing more.
All legal adults have the right to live life as they chose, but they don't have the right to demand our kids be indoctrinated into the cult of their choices.
Amen....
