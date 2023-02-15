Janis Irwin MLA

There is perhaps no member of the Alberta NDP caucus who embodies the party’s hip, forward-looking progressive brand more than Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood MLA Janis Irwin.

Known across the province for her high wattage smile and wardrobe of natty, well-tailored menswear, the 38-year-old Irwin is a natural fit for the image-driven politics of the Instagram age. She likewise has a finely tuned nose for the progressive virtue signaling that’s the sine qua non of today’s left. To wit, one would be hard-pressed to find a photo of Ms. Irwin that does not include a Pride Flag somewhere in the frame. (It’s far more challenging to find a shot of her posing anywhere in the vicinity of an Alberta Flag, but I digress.)

Rahim Mohamed is the Director of Operations at the Western Standard. He holds a PhD in Political Science from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill and has over 10 years of experience in public affairs. 

Alberta Rules
Alberta Rules

Maybe she should move to BC where she belongs.....Leave our Children alone

Report Add Reply
guest310
guest310

Have NDP friends that live in her riding, were very unhappy when she attacked Diotte , education minister one thing, if NDP lose election, Notley will retire, pushed out, guess who's odds favorite to become the new leader. The one and only Erwin. Was mention a while back at some NDP rally she bigger applause than Notley, if she is to become leader NDP party will change forever, I predict supporters will leave in droves. The party will go fringe

Report Add Reply
Illusion
Illusion

There is no doubt that a large portion of the AB NDP's popularity is because of Notley. You are right that if Notley steps down there is a high probability that the NDP will move hard to the left. There are very few moderating voices within that party that would move that party to the centre with the exception of Notley.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Every time I go to a school assembly and hear the "we're treaty nation blah blah blah blah" at the beginning I feel it's too much. WE KNOW. Pride day, pride flag WE KNOW. If we had heterosexual day it would be cancelled immediately. We live in bizarro world..

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

Google shared that 2 percent of Canadians are transgender. Question of the day is: Why is this group dictating policy? The good news is that the NDP just gave another reason to vote common sense.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Hard NO. Horrible thought

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

The photo and the headline communicated as much as or more than the article. Imagine being so obsessed with sexual perversion that your entire life is wholly consumed by it?

Report Add Reply
DonSharpe
DonSharpe

Bang on. Everytime I see her in the Legislature I think, "Thank God she's not still working in a classroom.' Education Minister Irwin is a horrifying thought.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Keep these articles coming so that every level headed Albertan realizes what the NDP's real agenda is and why they got booted in 2019.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

We need to teach our kids reading, writing and arithmetic......nothing more.

All legal adults have the right to live life as they chose, but they don't have the right to demand our kids be indoctrinated into the cult of their choices.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Rules
Alberta Rules

Amen....

Report Add Reply

