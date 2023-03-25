Emergency room
Wiki Commons

Where’s the accountability for patients who misuse their health-care system?

This, in essence, is the question recently posed in an op-ed by an emergency physician on Vancouver Island. That the physician who penned the article withheld their name speaks volumes about the contentious nature of health policy debates in Canada. And while the physician does not offer any potential solutions, evidence from around the world does — namely cost-sharing mechanisms with generous safety nets for vulnerable populations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.