In May 2022, Calgary city councillor Dan McLean proposed testing turnstile systems at some Calgary LRT stations. The current method of collecting payment from riders is based on the honour system. Peace officers occasionally will show up on trains and check for tickets, but it's rare to see them.
Advocates for the homeless and drug enablement policies were outraged. How dare he ask people to pay for services!
They said such barriers would be unfair to low income people. I hadn't realized that free transit service had become a right for some people.
Other “experts” came out of the woodwork to explain how terribly expensive and ineffective such a policy would be. The idea was pooh poohed by the progressive dominated mayor and city council and the notion died on the vine.
Now, almost a year later, violent crime on LRTs and their associated facilities has gotten out of control in both Edmonton and Calgary where the honor system for ticket payment is used. Ridership is declining as commuters fear to use trains packed with addicts or leave their vehicles in LRT lots where break ins are common.
Mayor Sohi in Edmonton and Mayor Gondek in Calgary have spent years trying to pretend the problem isn’t acute and it has caught up with them. Gondek looked sheepish and embarrassed at a recent press conference in Calgary where the province stepped in and is directly funding and managing extra policing in city centres and on transit. Their policies of enablement and support for police defunding has backfired in the worst way. Just hours before the press conference, a stabbing occurred on a Calgary train. There was no room left for denial by civic leaders.
The issue is complex with many facets. The addiction epidemic is the prime driver for the transit disorder and crime. Canada’s catch and release justice system has contributed to the issue as well. Those are issues for the federal and provincial government to deal with.
Transit is a civic issue though. Mayors and councils in Calgary and Edmonton need to take control and one fix they can apply with immediate benefit is to bring in solid fare payment enforcement on trains.
Ticketing people for non payment is pointless. The addicts setting up shop in transit facilities don’t care about and won’t pay fines. They need to be blocked from getting into the facilities in the first place. That means turnstiles or possibly even ticket stations occupied by staff full time.
Yes, it will be expensive to built this into facilities and to train staff. How much is it costing to maintain the current ridiculous honour system though?
How much revenue in fares is being lost due to people refusing to use transit in its current state? In Calgary, transit has only reached 80% of pre-pandemic usage levels.
How many non-addicted people are simply taking advantage of the current lack of enforcement and not buying tickets?
Ticket revenue will surely rise with secured facilities and it will offset the costs of collection if not surpass those costs.
Let’s face it. We know those causing disorder and consuming drugs on trains aren’t paying for tickets. If they have a few extra dollars in their pockets, they will spend it on more drugs before paying a train fare. Enforced fare payment systems will get that element out of transit facilities.
Chasing addicts off public transit doesn’t solve the addiction issue. It does fix one facet of the problem though. Public transit and the associated facilities are there to enable people to commute safely around the city. They are not homeless shelters or safe consumption sites and we can’t allow them to keep being used that way. It’s unfair to the commuters forced to ride in that dangerous mayhem and the taxpayers forced to fund it.
Maps of crime areas show higher crimes being reported along the LRTs throughout the city. The trains are being used by thieves to get into outlying to communities.
Alberta is an outlier. Most major cities in the world have enforced payment on their rapid transit systems. It's not outrageous or out of line to expect the same to be applied in Edmonton and Calgary.
The status quo won’t cut it and pretending the problem will solve itself has failed.
Cities need to get to work on securing their transit systems as soon as possible. It won’t get any easier for waiting and it's unfair to keep forcing taxpaying citizens to endure riding in unsafe conditions on transit.
