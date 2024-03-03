MORGAN: Alberta's NDP leadership race just got interesting

Rachel Notley expressed her intention to retire as NDP leader on January 16 and since then, the race to replace her has been rather dull. Four NDP MLAs have been lobbing softballs at each other and running lacklustre campaigns for the leadership. They haven’t been capturing the excitement or even casual interest of Albertans.That's all changed and ironically due to two men who haven’t even formally entered the race yet. Both former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan have now expressed interest in pursuing the NDP leadership and fireworks are sure to follow.Nenshi and McGowan have much in common in that they both have thin skins and inflated egos.They also have serious differences as McGowan is an in-your-face type of old school union socialist, while Nenshi is more of a pragmatic type of leftist who will pander to an assortment of groups to gain and maintain power.Nenshi is clearly giving the leadership serious consideration as he has suddenly appeared giving fire and brimstone-type speeches at rallies of leftists. He hasn’t denied his interest in the job and is painting himself as something of a saviour for the NDP who could bring the party back into prominence. Legacy media outlets are dutifully giving Nenshi more coverage suddenly with interviews, polls and even stories about his favourite lists of books.Gil McGowan has been entrenched in the NDP for decades and is less than pleased with the prospect of an outsider suddenly appearing on the scene telling his party it needs to be saved from itself. McGowan has kicked off his campaign by taking shots at Stephen Carter who has long been a compatriot of Nenshi in saying his campaign: “will NOT be run by party insiders or self-styled strategy gurus with podcasts who too often look down their noses at ordinary working people — and who have never actually run for office themselves.”McGowan is an abrasive sort of brute who is known for verbally assailing media members with profanity laden rants as he tries to block cameras with his middle finger. He is styling himself as being a worker who could lead a worker’s party. He would love to bring union thuggery and intimidation to the prominence it had in decades gone by. He wants to be a modern-day Joe Hill who will inspire people to bring oppressive capitalists to heel.Nenshi is an opportunist willing to wear whatever cloak it takes to win. The Alberta Party was his first political vehicle of choice but his unexpected mayoral win in Calgary put a halt to his provincial ambitions. Since leaving the top job in Calgary, Nenshi has been biding his time to reenter politics. Since there is little indication of Trudeau leaving the federal job any time soon, Naheed has turned his eye to the opening at the helm of the NDP.McGowan has enough union support to potentially win the NDP leadership, but a loose cannon like him won’t be able to win the premiership in a general election. Nenshi could bring in new members and win over enough existing members to win the NDP leadership and could conceivably garner more Calgary support for the party but could also cause serious division among the party loyal.Both Nenshi and McGowan have already fostered some division within the NDP as they have burst upon the scene and pushed aside four women who have put in their time as party MLAs. They have essentially said “Step aside girls. It’s time for the men to take charge and get things back in order!”The feminist wing of the NDP can’t be amused. Perhaps Nenshi will close his eyes, look at the ceiling and explain more clearly to them why they need to embrace his guidance. That should go over well.The NDP members will have a tough choice to make.Should they go with the unelectable McGowan who would keep the party true to its roots? Or should they accept some personal compromise and choose a party outsider such as Nenshi to try and win the next election?The race has become interesting and the future of the NDP is on the line.The Nenshi/McGowan battle won’t do the party or Albertans any favours but it will offer us all some fantastic political drama to observe. I look forward to watching with a morbid fascination much akin to a kid who has put a couple bugs into a jar and wants to see them fight. I don’t really care who wins. I just want to see how low they will go in trying.The NDP leadership race is finally exciting.