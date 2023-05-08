LRT systems in Calgary and Edmonton have been running on the honour system for fee payment since their inception. Peace officers would make random appearances to check riders for tickets and a modest fine would be applied if a person was caught without having paid to ride the train. While fare skipping has always been something of a problem on the system, it was absorbed as a cost of providing an unsecured transit service. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, that has all changed.
The train systems in Alberta's major cities have devolved into almost dystopian conditions. When commuters stayed home due to lockdowns, the growing numbers of addicts in the cities moved into the transit facilities. The trains and their stations turned into de facto homeless shelters and drug consumption sites. Crime became out of control and rampant. Reports of stabbings are beginning to feel almost commonplace.
In Calgary, gangs of addicts had a literal battle with flare guns in one of the train stations. A person can't get on a train without running a gauntlet of addicts in various states of impairment ranging from unconscious to hyper and aggressive. Once getting on the train, commuters are greeted with the scent of human waste coupled with meth smoke as open drug use is rampant.
Bicycles used to be the annoying impediment to movement on trains. Now it is shopping carts laden with cans and bottles as homeless people shuttle from community to community.
Ridership on trains is down. Way down. It hasn't come to a trickle though as many commuters have no choice but to ride the train. Elderly people, diminutive women and students huddle at the edges of the train cars dominated by addicts as they have no other affordable way to get to work or school. It is an unreasonable and unfair position to put responsible citizens into.
Cities and the province have tried to respond through added security and an increased police presence. In Calgary, many train stations were closed for months. Commuters were forced to stand on unheated platforms to await trains as the city found that easier than ejecting the addicts setting up camp in stations.
One solution pitched in Calgary for the transit issue was to create a closed system for train use. The honour system would go by the wayside as ticket payment would be enforced either through automated turnstile systems or staffed ticket counters.
The tall foreheads and extreme progressives on city council were aghast at the suggestion. Councilor Dan Mclean was pilloried by many of his council compatriots for suggesting such a thing. Still, in May of 2022 city council tasked city administration to explore the issue. The bureaucrats grudgingly got on with the job and after putting a year into the effort, they have released a short report claiming that closing the system would be unfeasible. The report was garbage created by bureaucrats who had already concluded that nothing should change and council should be furious to be presented with it.
Calgary and Edmonton are the outliers here. Almost every major city on the planet with a subway system has a secured system where one can't enter without buying a ticket. Hearing city officials acting as if changing to such a system is unreasonable is ridiculous.
Councilor Jennifer Wyness is hardly conservative leaning by any means but she is a pragmatist. She was clearly unhappy with the report when she said "to sit here when Calgarians are saying our transit system isn’t safe, when our transit operators are being attacked, and are not safe going to work, to have this report come forward and disregard what Calgarians are saying, it’s extremely frustrating.”
Administration didn't even offer a cost estimate for a fully closed transit system though that is exactly what they were tasked with doing. They are saying it's outright impossible to do. They then tossed out a baseless estimate of over $200 million to create a partially closed system while recommending the city just hires more transit staff.
The city has already been beefing up staff and security for years. It isn't working. We don't need another study to determine that.
So why is the city administration struggling so hard against changes?
The issue is ideological.
City council has been dominated by progressive mayors and councilors for well over a decade. Department heads have been selected for their progressive credentials rather than administrative ones. Now it has trickled through the rest of the administration meaning common sense is very hard to find.
The city administration is more concerned with addressing social justice issues that worrying themselves over the fate of law abiding, taxpaying commuters.
This can be seen in some of the bafflegab they packed into the transit report. One line says “Other transit agencies with fare gates experienced increased safety-related incidents throughout the pandemic and increased complexity with intersecting societal considerations impacting public transit.”
Word salad crap.
Hard-left Councilor Gian-Carlo Carra called the examination of closed systems "mean spirited" and says it's a misadventure.
What Carra is getting at is that he and others in the far-left see transit systems as a branch of social services. They feel that free ridership is an entitlement and it is cruel and unusual to expect people to pay a fee for it.
What's cruel and unusual is to force working Albertans into unsafe conditions on a transit system they pay taxes for.
Let's face it. We know damn well that the addicts on the trains didn't buy tickets and if they were forced to, they wouldn't get on the train in the first place. Fining addicts is pointless. They have no means or intent to pay the fines and they will just do it again. They need to be blocked from access at the port of entry.
Securing the transit system won't solve the growing problem of addiction and homelessness. That's not the point. Securing the doors to my home doesn't end homelessness either but we still do it.
Securing transit access will protect commuters and ensure the transit system remains safe and viable. Yes, creating the infrastructure will take some investment. How much revenue is already being lost due to low ridership and fare skipping by other riders though? Increased fare revenue would help offset costs and secured stations wouldn't need as many security boots on the ground.
Bureaucrats in governments at every level love digging their heels in when tasked with reforms. Elected officials often back off when they encounter administrative stonewalling. They have to have courage and remind senior bureaucrats just who is in charge. We don't want to see elected officials micromanaging, but we do need them to be firm in guiding administrative direction.
Perhaps every city bureaucrat should have their free, heated and secured parking spaces taken away and be forced to ride the train into work for a month.
Somehow I suspect their tune on the issue would change quickly.
(1) comment
It's common sense. If you value it, secure it.
Forcing every City Bureaucrat to give up their heated, secured, paid for parking and agree to use transit to keep their jobs would change the situation overnight.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.