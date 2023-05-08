Transit

LRT systems in Calgary and Edmonton have been running on the honour system for fee payment since their inception. Peace officers would make random appearances to check riders for tickets and a modest fine would be applied if a person was caught without having paid to ride the train. While fare skipping has always been something of a problem on the system, it was absorbed as a cost of providing an unsecured transit service. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, that has all changed. 

The train systems in Alberta's major cities have devolved into almost dystopian conditions. When commuters stayed home due to lockdowns, the growing numbers of addicts in the cities moved into the transit facilities. The trains and their stations turned into de facto homeless shelters and drug consumption sites. Crime became out of control and rampant. Reports of stabbings are beginning to feel almost commonplace.

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

DonSharpe
DonSharpe

It's common sense. If you value it, secure it.

Forcing every City Bureaucrat to give up their heated, secured, paid for parking and agree to use transit to keep their jobs would change the situation overnight.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.