MORGAN: Canada has lost control to a pro-Hamas minority

There are few things more Canadian than going out for an afternoon ice skating with your sweetheart. That’s just what a couple of seniors tried to do last weekend in Toronto. The weather was mild, the holidays were finished, and it appeared to be a perfect day to get out and enjoy themselves together. Unfortunately, the local pro-Hamas thugs had other plans in mind. Masked and screaming, they came pouring out onto the skating rink waving flags and intimidating skaters. The older gentleman was upset and let the protesters know as much. They chased him and one of the thugs laid a hand on him. The man’s wife intervened and they skated away. Their day ruined as it was with the dozens of other people who came out to skate. Police were in the area, but they meekly stood aside and let the intimidation happen.Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has made a point of pandering to the pro-Hamas gangs for months. It was to no avail. As she tried to make a short speech at a Toronto event, she was drowned out by the howling of pro-Hamas demonstrators that overwhelmed her. Security kept the thugs from touching Chow, but no arrests were made or efforts to remove them from the site. The thugs won the day and won the park while Mayor Chow absurdly said, “This is what democracy looks like.” Uncontrolled mob rule is the exact opposite of what democracy looks like. It all follows a pattern of appeasement and lack of law enforcement when it comes to the pro-Hamas lobby in Canada.In Vancouver, Jewish girls were assailed on public transit by thugs shouting antisemitic threats. No effort appears to have been made to lay hate crime charges. Rest assured, had the victims been anybody but Jews, it would look different. Jewish students have been intimidated and threatened on post-secondary campuses across the country. A UBC family medicine professor resigned from the university in disgust due to the antisemitism he has had to endure. Staff at York university were charged for vandalizing a Jewish-owned business. Antisemitic students staged a walkout in support of the vandals. Jewish students are living in fear in Canadian universities as they don’t feel protected by either the institutions themselves or the law.While trespassing to try and block commerce at a Jewish-owned business in a mall in Toronto, one of the protesters took the time to threaten to kill somebody right in front of police officers. The emasculated officers stood and did nothing.The ongoing incidents of pathetic policing are too long to list. I will finish with the granddaddy of them though.Hamas-supporting, anti-Jewish protesters have regularly and illegally been blocking an exit in Toronto from a freeway into a Jewish community. They are targeting and terrorizing local Jews and of course it would be considered a hate crime if a group of thugs did so with any other identifiable community. In response to the protesters, police officers acted as concierges to block the road for them and even brought them nice hot cups of coffee to help them beat the chill while they spread hatred and intimidation. I wish I was making this up.So how has the campaign of appeasement been doing? Have antisemitic incidents declined? Have the pro-Hamas protests become less aggressive and are they obeying local laws? Of course not. The protesters are only becoming more emboldened. They know they have nothing to lose in intimidating members of the public and public officials because the cowardly police forces will refuse to intervene.Things are only going to end one of two ways. If the police continues its campaign of inaction in the face of hateful, aggressive, illegal protests, citizens will soon step up and take matters into their own hands. This is the natural progression when the state allows things to descend into lawlessness. Vigilantes rarely are gentle with the application of justice and often can target the wrong people. It really isn’t a good way to deal with issues. The police could step up and start making arrests. Hate crimes and death threats can carry serious sentences. That is, they do when charges are laid. Get on with it!Police don’t need to arrest them all. They just need to arrest some of them. Rest assured, many of the protesters will back down for fear of incarceration, fines, potential loss or work, student visas or residency in the country depending on their citizenship and who they are. As it is now, these extremists have nothing to lose and they know it.This really shouldn’t be that complicated and it won’t get any easier for waiting. Multiple Jewish schools have been shot at and a Jewish deli was just firebombed. This is serious business and somebody will be killed if things aren’t brought under control soon. The pro-Hamas gangs are a tiny minority of a minority yet they have Canadian authorities hiding with their tails between their legs. Permissiveness has allowed a group to feel above the law and they are getting bolder. It’s an embarrassment for the entire nation. This must stop. It’s up to police and politicians now on who is going to do it. It will be much better if authorities found their balls and just started doing their jobs for a change.