MORGAN: Canadian legacy media is providing cover for Hamas atrocities

Canadian born peace activist Vivian Silver disappeared from an Israeli kibbutz near Gaza during the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7. Friends and family held out hope she was among the hundreds of hostages taken by the terrorists and could be released one day.On the evening of November 13, CTV news released a story with a subdued headline stating, Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver, who went missing after Hamas attack, has died. The purposeful understatement of the significance and circumstances of Silver’s death enraged Canadians and CTV has been getting roasted ever since. They stubbornly have left the headline intact and won’t edit it.The way the headline was composed, it sounded as if Silver had passed away from natural causes. Perhaps a heart attack or a fall down some stairs. It also simply said she was missing rather than possibly kidnapped. As if she had wandered off hiking or something. In the body of the story, it said, “her son said she was murdered” as if perhaps she may have died another way and her son was just speculating.Vivian Silver was brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists and the headline should have reflected nothing less than that, yet CTV deliberately tried to minimize this. Headline writing is an art form and in the world of social media, it is more important than ever. Headlines need to communicate the most important element of a story and grab the attention of prospective readers. The CTV headline did neither. The intent of the headline writer was to understate the gravity of the story and direct eyes elsewhere. Legacy media has been reticent of publishing anything that may paint Hamas in a light worse than it already is. Hamas is a terrorist organization. This isn’t a matter of opinion. This is the status conferred upon the group by the government of Canada, 20 years ago. Every murder carried out by Hamas is tragic but the case of Vivian Silver holds extra significance. Silver was a peace activist who supported the concept of Palestine. She worked to bring Gazan citizens to Israeli clinics for treatment and she even organized protests against Israel for its actions in the West Bank. She was on the side of Palestinians. In return for her goodwill, Hamas rewarded her by butchering her and violating her remains so badly it took five weeks to identify them. Semitic people attach a special sanctity to the remains of the deceased. That's why Hamas goes out of its way to desecrate the bodies of their victims, whenever possible. So why did Hamas murder one of its allies? The answer is simple. They killed her because she was Jewish. She was not human in their eyes. Their mandate is to kill every Jew in Israel and they make no exceptions. She was a kafir who must be slaughtered along with every other Jew from babies to senior citizens.The murder of Silver shines a light on just how extreme Hamas is. It shows just how insulting it was when Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly vacuously said Hamas should be at the table and negotiated with. There are no negotiations to be had with a group that fanatical and violent.What kind of common ground could possibly be reached? Any competent minister of foreign affairs would realize this.Silver’s vicious murder drove home how idiotic Joly’s utterances were and Canada’s subsidized legacy media never wants to rattle the tree of the government that pays its bills. There's little wonder that some hoped the killing of Silver wouldn’t be noted and would soon be forgotten.Legacy media has been indulging domestic fanatics when it refuses to call out Canadian “peace marches” when the leaders of the marches chant the genocidal phrase “From the river to the sea.” That statement is a call to exterminate the Jews of Israel.Legacy media denied and questioned the claims that babies had been beheaded by Hamas in Israel. They refused to believe until images of the burned and beheaded babies were presented to them. Despite these atrocities having been proven, many people still claim otherwise and their misconceptions were fed by the terrible media coverage. Meanwhile, the same legacy media took the terrorists of Hamas at their word when they claimed Israel had bombed a hospital. Even when it was undeniably proven that Islamic terrorists were responsible for the act, legacy media was slow in retracting its stories, if at all. Trudeau never apologized for giving credence to those claims either.Even now, the same media is reporting on the alleged civilian casualty numbers coming from Gaza and sourcing the Gazan Health Authority for them. The Gazan Health Authority is run by Hamas.Do you think an organization willing to behead and burn babies may be willing to lie on press releases?Legacy media still takes them at their word.Israel has gone to great lengths to offer a reality check to media outlets in denial of Hamas atrocities. They have presented screenings to journalists and politicians around the world depicting Hamas terrorists gleefully slaughtering Jewish families while bragging of their conquests. This isn’t Israeli-created footage. This is the footage Hamas took while they rampaged. They are proud of it. Even with this evidence, many within legacy media are reticent about condemning Hamas.The CBC has banned the use of the word terrorist in their reporting despite Hamas being as clearly terrorist as any group could be. Why? Why would any organization want to sugarcoat that fact?The manipulation of information by legacy media outlets to understate the actions Hamas and to lend credibility to the terrorists is unforgiveable.Jews around the world are being targeted and hate marches are expanding in every country. This anti-Jewish hatred is being fed by legacy media outlets purposely offering a slanted version of the events in Israel.I don’t wish for the demise of Palestinians or Israelis. I don’t harbour that kind of hatred. I am counting the days to when the fatally diseased institution of legacy media finally draws its last breath though. It is doing a disservice to the world and we will all be better when the remnants of the legacy media world of the past are in the rearview mirror.