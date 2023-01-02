Many of us are breathing sighs of relief as 2022 approaches our rear view mirror.
It was a tumultuous and divisive year as pandemic measures led to protests like none we've seen before. The protests inspired the enactment of a form of martial law against Canadian citizens as a government in panic used its most powerful legislative tool to quell them.
People found themselves divided in ways we never imagined. Families were split over views on vaccination or masking, while politicians on both sides of the issue fed the fires for political gain. Some rifts may never be healed.
The economy struggled as disruptions due to pandemic policies led to rampant inflation and supply chain issues. People are struggling under a skyrocketing cost of living while, ironically, a labour shortage pressures businesses.
With all that said, 2022 had some positive developments and we can look forward to 2023 with a sense of optimism.
Something totally uncharacteristic of Canadians happened in 2022. Instead of grumbling and accepting government overreach into their lives, they stood up for themselves and the world took notice. The Trucker’s Convoy protests may not have brought an immediate end to federal vaccine mandates, but they sent a clear message to the state that a large number of Canadians had enough and were ready to push back. The government couldn’t help but take notice of that as the threat of future protests will surely reside in the back of the minds of legislators if they consider intrusive new laws and regulations.
While Truckers Convoy protesters and their supporters represented a minority of Canadians, it was a dedicated and committed minority. Thousands of people crossed the country to take part in the protests while tens of thousands more donated funds to the cause. To put it into perspective, the Truckers Convoy protest raised more money in a few weeks and from a broader number of donors than the governing Liberal Party of Canada does in six months. The movement and its power can’t be dismissed.
Canadians are known for their passive politeness. That illusion was shattered as citizens rose last February and refused to comply with government mandates. Thousands of Canadians stood up for themselves and most importantly, they liked it. They learned they don’t have to sit back and endure policies that infringe upon their freedoms and they won’t do so in the future.
With a government having learned the people can only be pushed so far and with the people knowing they have the power to resist, politicians in 2023 will be thinking twice before infringing too far upon freedoms. With the government tapping the brake on their planned MAiD expansion policy set for this spring and indications they may back off on the C-21 (the firearm grab), we are seeing the actions of a government that has been humbled.
Oh, we can rest assured Justin Trudeau and his cabinet will have plenty of arrogance to spare in 2023. In the back of their minds though, they will understand they can push the limits too far. They didn’t know that in 2022.
The media landscape will be better in 2023 for all of us. Not because legacy media will be improving mind you. It will be because an increasing number of Canadians will be rejecting legacy media outlets.
One of the positive outcomes from the Truckers Convoy protests was how it exposed just how rotten legacy media outlets had become. Every outlet went into overtime in parroting the government line with the protests while critical coverage of government actions was nowhere to be found. The media bias was so blatant it led to subscription booms for independent outlets such as the Western Standard. While we had already been growing our subscriber base steadily, the growth in new subscriptions outright exploded during the protests. Most importantly, those subscribers have stayed with us ever since.
The Trudeau Liberals are cooking up several bills that want to control information on the internet and to prop up legacy media outlets on the backs of internet providers. While this move may buy a little more life for legacy media outlets, it only prolongs the inevitable. The business model for legacy outlets is broken and they have lost too much trust with the public to garner subscriptions. The new legislation will do damage, but I'm still looking at this in a positive light as we are seeing the final gasps of a fading institution that needs to be retired.
We have a new and growing attitude of national skepticism when it comes to listening to the government and legacy media outlets dependent upon government funding. We have a rebellious segment of the population that is quiet right now but will stand up and push back quickly and effectively if the government goes too far.
There are ideological battle lines being drawn in Canada right now and 2023 will be a pivotal year in those battles. The war isn’t between the traditional left and right anymore. It is between authoritarians and defenders of personal liberty. In 2022, liberty took a beating. In 2023, defenders of freedom and liberty will be retaking lost ground. Government actions haven’t quelled dissent in Canada. It has only inspired more and the dissenters will win in the end. A healthy mistrust of the establishment has been entrenched among citizens.
Defending freedom is a long game and it won’t be easy. I predict 2023 will be a good year for freedom lovers and I am looking forward to every battle and victory.
(1) comment
I would think that we will gradually get rid of our socialist leaders and opt for leaders with common sense and right wing policies.
