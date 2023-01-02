Freedom Convoy

Freedom Convoy 

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Many of us are breathing sighs of relief as 2022 approaches our rear view mirror.

It was a tumultuous and divisive year as pandemic measures led to protests like none we've seen before. The protests inspired the enactment of a form of martial law against Canadian citizens as a government in panic used its most powerful legislative tool to quell them.

Tags

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

mcumming
mcumming

I would think that we will gradually get rid of our socialist leaders and opt for leaders with common sense and right wing policies.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.