You knew he wouldn't stay out of the spotlight forever. Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi came out swinging against Danielle Smith with a vicious attack as he endorsed Rachel Notley's NDP at a Calgary rally. 

Nenshi says he isn't partisan. He notes how purple is a combination of red and blue. He then goes full partisan with a rant in favour of his preferred party. 

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

retiredpop
retiredpop

Nenshi would be a good leader for the NDP. They would be relegated back to where they belong as a fringe socialist party.

elowther
elowther

Thanks for this alert! Nenshi is slicker than Notley but shares the same poisonous ideology to the max. Makes him even more troublesome… and the sooner he is shutdown the better for us all!

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 War criminal, degenerate, Nenshi belongs in a concentration camp awaiting his date with the gallows. He has zero chance of being Premier. He cheated to become mayor. He wrecked the Calgary economy. The worst...... sorry second worst Mayor ever in Calgary. War Criminal, Beetlejuice, Gondak gets the top spot for worst Mayor.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Let's wait for the election results and a thorough analysis of who voted for who and why. I have the feeling that if Notley looses (fingers and toes crossed) , Nenshi will be a poor replacement. Not only that, it might even send a strong message to the federal NDP.

John1963
John1963

My memory of Nenshi, before I voted for him as I really did not like Bronco, and I actually thought that Nenshi might actually address the corruption at City Hall, was him talking about seeking out the "highest & best use" for land and buildings. (Zoning). At the time, my reaction was "as defined by whom" because that is a values statement, and we all have different values and politics is about how to accommodate those values. I should have listened to my gut, as his primary ally in Council was my counselor Dru Farrell who definitely did not represent my values, and did not see it as her job to represent me in City Hall.

G K
G K

Nenshi's a clown.

Lorie F
Lorie F

Worst Calgary mayor EVER until Gondek took over who is now giving him a run for that title.

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

Good lord... a Premier Nenshi would be far more damaging than Premier Notley. I sure hope that people remember his horrendous record if the time comes.

northrungrader
northrungrader

The last thing Alberta needs is the Calgary ineptitude and corruption spreading.

guest50
guest50

When Notley loses tomorrow, the NDP's choices for a new leader will likely be the fat cow or the purple pig. They will just need a horses a** to complete the barnyard.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Lol, nice.

npbra
npbra

Why is Calgary going so far to the ridiculous in its political arena? This nutcase is only slightly better than the current psychotic idiot in power now. Calgary, at one time was the pinnacle of power and prestige. Now it is a laughing stock amongst Albertans.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I despise Nenshi as much as do Notley, Trudeau and Singh. I never had to live under his Horid mayorship, and I hope

I never have to live under his premiership.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Nenshi has a good shot at taking over the NDP after Notley gets chewed up and spat out by the Dippers next month (maybe sooner.) Nenshi seems to be cut from the same lying, conniving, radical cloth so he’s a natural fit.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Nenshi is an unhinged crazy leftist! I’m sure he is a pedophile too!

