MORGAN: Sleazy tactics failed to impact Smith's leadership review

At the 2024 UCP AGM, I saw Alberta's conservatives at both their best, and at their worst.In 2009, as VP of policy I organized the Wildrose Party AGM at a recreation centre in northwest Calgary. With about 300 people in attendance, we deliberated policy and elected a board with the sound of basketballs pounding behind the thin wall separating us from a gymnasium. We felt the event went excellently and were certain we were on the path to dislodge the Progressive Conservatives from their 38-year reign in Alberta. We were particularly buoyed as a young lady named Danielle Smith announced that day she would be pursuing the party's leadership.The events held in that hall did indeed lead to the end of the PC dynasty and Danielle Smith eventually became Alberta’s premier though the path was wilder and more convoluted than any of us could have imagined. We also never imagined we would see an AGM with over 6,000 members participating as happened with the UCP in Red Deer last weekend.It was amazing to observe the organizational talent applied in hosting thousands of delegates. Just feeding the few hundred people at the 2009 event took weeks of preparation and was a workout for our volunteers. Everything from registrations to meals went remarkably smoothly at the UCP gathering.More impressive than the logistical feat in organizing the AGM was the massive turnout. It was the largest political convention held in Canadian history. I have attended dozens of conventions, special meetings and leadership events. There are a core of party stalwarts who perennially attend these events and you become accustomed to seeing their faces. They are the folks who hold things together during the tougher times in politics. What was most striking to me this year was the number of new faces.Thousands of people who have never attended a political event in their lives chose to spend hundreds of dollars of their hard-earned money and dedicate a weekend to taking part in the AGM. Despite the wishful thinking of opponents of the party, the massive turnout of new people to the convention wasn’t inspired by negativity or an intent to oppose the party leader. These folks came out to be supportive of the leader and to take part in moulding the party.Many people came to greet us as the Western Standard broadcast booth on the convention floor. One who stood out to me was a gentleman who was perhaps in his early 60s who came to chat with me for a while. He was visibly excited and almost giddy as he explained how he never realized before that he could take part in things like this and he was ecstatic in being able to contribute. This man will surely now be a political junkie for life and I suspect I will see him attending future events.Hospitality suites at political events are nothing new but they are usually comprised of a pair of adjoining hotel rooms with bathtubs packed with ice and beer. The hospitality suites on Friday night were incredible. Delegates traveled from room to room and enjoyed free eats and drinks from numerous organizations including the Western Standard. Delegates mingled, networked and bonded. In these suites, first-time convention attendees discovered that politics can be fun at times. Many will be back.Unfortunately, last weekend, delegates also got to see the uglier side of partisan politics. Factions predominantly driven by chronically malcontent fringe operators worked their hardest to sow dissent among the membership. They distributed fake brochures implying Danielle Smith was taking part in some bizarre Islamic-inspired conspiracy and they managed to get the phone numbers of delegates and harassed them with phone calls claiming to be part of Smith’s Islamic conspiracy. Brochures were put on vehicle windshields at every hotel claiming Smith was being supported by the NDP and ridiculous report cards were handed out giving Smith a failing grade as a leader.All the attempts to undermine Smith failed dismally as she garnered 91.5% support from the members in the leadership review. Members saw through the underhanded tactics and chose to support the leader. Legacy media pundits hoping for internal party division found themselves disappointed as did Alberta’s NDP. Smith has a very solid mandate from her members.UCP opponents are dismissing the turnout at the AGM as being a tiny minority of Albertans. Has any other party managed such a feat?A precedent has been set and the UCP has offered a demonstration of strength unlike any other party. They not only have a massive membership base, but they have an active one. The members are willing to participate rather than just talk. These are the donors, the doorknockers and the voters who will ensure the UCP wins the next election. Dismissing them is foolhardy.While some of the first-time delegates had a bad taste left in their mouths from the campaign of weasels trying to unseat the leaders, most left the convention feeling optimistic and will remain involved. The UCP isn’t just in power right now, it’s growing.No matter what party stripe one has, they should be impressed and encouraged when grassroots members get up and take part in the process. Rather than ignoring the momentum of the UCP and its members, other parties should be studying and learning to emulate them. Last weekend’s event was a victory for democracy in Alberta.