MORGAN: The constant threats against free media must stop

One of the best ways to get me to do something is to tell me I can’t do it. It’s just my stubborn, pugnacious nature. Thus, I found myself riding the LRT in Edmonton last Sunday when I didn’t need to use it to get anywhere.You see, the Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) released a statement to media outlets implying media would be banned from public transit facilities unless they sought permission first. Being a unionized gang, permission could only be sought from 9 to 5 on weekdays of course. If any events requiring coverage happen on public transit but break in the evening or on weekends, I guess nobody will be able to report on it.The requirement is ridiculous and is in clear violation of freedom of the press. The Canadian Constitution Foundation immediately released a statement saying they would take ETS to court. Higher-ups within Edmonton City Hall scrambled to respond and claim there was no such restriction placed upon media and people just misunderstood the statement from ETS.Here is the statement that came out under the heading “Media on ETS property”: “Media are required to notify the City of Edmonton prior to reporting, filming or conducting business on ETS property. This includes transit centres, LRT stations, stops along the Valley Line Southeast and inside all buses or trains. If you wish to gain access to ETS property please contact….”How could this be misunderstood? They are stating that media needs their permission to do its job.The reason ETS wants to keep from reporting on transit property is obvious. As with most major cities, Edmonton’s transit system had turned into a dystopian, addict-ridden nightmare. Riding had become unpleasant at best, outright dangerous at worst. Edmonton police had even recommended people avoid using transit at one point. Like all good bureaucracies, rather than fixing the problem, the first instinct on the part of ETS was to cover it up. That meant banning the press.Former Western Standard reporter Arthur Green had made it a personal mission to expose the addict-fueled mayhem happening in Edmonton’s downtown and on the transit systems. He constantly embarrassed ETS as he posted photos and video of some of the horrific scenes happening on transit facilities. Green’s photos were often tough to view as he highlighted the human misery and waste happening on city streets and transit lines, but they needed to be seen. Rest assured, it’s Arthur’s work that inspired the idiotic attempt by ETS to control the press on public transit.When I read the ETS statement my first thought was, “Who the hell do you guys think you are?” I knew I would have to put these rules to the test.The sheer arrogance of these bureaucrats in thinking they could stop media was galling. They likely felt inspired as they have watched the federal government beat upon Canada’s free press with bills C-11 and C-18. It appeared to some paper pushers that it was open season on press rights and they wanted to pile on.I tweeted out that I would be riding city transit and live-tweeted my actions as I rode and reported upon on the conditions of the train and the facilities. I didn’t really expect ETS to do anything about it and they didn’t. Their requirement for permission was all bluster.Now for the ironic part of this story.I am happy to report that things have actually improved quite a bit on the Edmonton transit lines.I saw addicts, I smelled urine, saw property damage and witnessed the seemingly endless line of tents and makeshift shelters built along the line near the Stadium station. There is a serious issue to be dealt with. I also saw a very visible presence of security guards, peace officers and police at the stations. The platforms and trains were relatively clean and efforts were being made to keep it so. It being a Sunday afternoon, I may have been seeing things at their best. All the same, ETS and the Edmonton authorities were clearly trying to keep transit safe and clean. If I had been blocked from going on transit, I would not have been able to report this good news. That’s the great irony of this all. The bureaucrats are doing themselves a disservice in trying to block media coverage. The reason they were making such efforts is due to the work of Arthur Green and other journalists willing to cover the disorder and issues on the Edmonton transit system. Rest assured; the powers that be would have preferred to ignore the issue if they could.Free and unfettered media holds governments accountable. It brings issues into the living rooms of citizens who wouldn’t have been able to see what’s going on otherwise. Most people never realized the mayhem happening on transit until they saw images and stories about it in the media. Then they demanded politicians do something about it.Media is financially embattled by changing times and politically threatened by authoritarian politicians and bureaucrats. We don’t and won’t give up easily. If the pressures continue as they have though, we will lose more access to unfiltered information and news. Our entire democracy could then be threatened. Be sure to speak up loudly when arrogant bureaucrats such as those with the ETS try to block free media. If they get away with it, we all suffer.