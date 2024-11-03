MORGAN: The honour system feeds crime on public transit

Edmonton and Calgary are experiencing misery with LRT expansions. Edmonton’s expansion is way behind schedule and well over budget. Calgary’s debacle of a Green Line didn’t even get out of the starting gates as the projected cost per metre of track went from $100,000 to $600,000 before even a single metre of track was laid. Mayors and councils in both cities insist if they could just borrow and spend enough money, these expansions will become viable.While civic politicians focus on shiny new things and legacy projects, transit systems have been falling into crime-ridden states of disrepair that citizens will only use as a last resort. If city leaders truly want to build transit systems that reduce traffic and are used by commuters and visitors alike, they must fix the current mess first.One simple fix for increasing revenue and reducing crime is to put fare-collecting gates at transit stations. For readers in cities with normal train systems, let me explain. Edmonton and Calgary both work on the honour system for fee collection. There are no gates or any other mechanisms encouraging people to buy a ticket to ride. There are only random and rare ticket checks carried out by peace officers. If that sounds bizarre and foolish, it’s because it is.City administrators and many council members have fought tooth and nail against the concept of fare gates in train stations for years. They see public transit as a social service and feel it would add to social inequity if they began enforcing fee collection upon riders. These city administrators and council members don’t have to ride on those squalid trains while sitting next to people openly smoking meth. That fate is left to the commoners who are labelled as being intolerant of the poor if they dare to complain about sharing space with the dear vulnerable people of the city. Those vulnerable people had a literal flare gun battle in one Calgary train station while others have made stabbings a sporting event at transit facilities.Addicts and criminals aren’t big spenders. Let’s not pretend they have been buying tickets to ride the trains they reside upon. If they found their entrance blocked and a fee was being demanded, they would choose not to ride the train. It’s as simple as that.Addiction and crime would remain issues even if the addicts and criminals could no longer ride the train, but at least the innocent commuters trying to get to work and back would no longer have to deal with them. Neighbourhoods within 500 metres of train stations are experiencing higher property crime rates than other neigbourhoods. The trains act as pipelines into the suburbs for opportunistic criminals and those areas would surely breath a sigh of relief if the crooks were blocked from riding trains.Not every person dodging paying a fare is an addict or habitual criminal. There are doubtless many folks in suits and ties who eschew paying for a ticket as they know the chances of being checked for one are slim to none. These cheap, petty people wouldn’t stop riding if fare gates were installed. They would grumble, pay the fare, and then go to work where they can steal stationery and coffee pods from the break room. It would increase revenues from the trains as would the increase in ridership as crime on the trains goes down.Fare gates reduce crime in transit facilities and statistics are backing it up.Years of permissive, progressive policies in the San Francisco area have turned the zone into a crime ridden, dystopian shell of what it once was. While the Bay Area Rapid Transit system did have fare gates, they were antiquated and easy to jump. Crime and drug consumption took over the train system. The Bay Area Rapid Transit system installed new gate systems which make jumping them difficult and increased fare enforcement by police and peace officers. The results are in.Crime has dropped 15% in the transit system in just one year. Many of those crimes had been violent in nature. Ridership has been increasing as well as citizens feel safe to get on the train again. They can go back to fearing earthquakes as they should.Sometimes the solutions to problems are simple and right in front of us. With Calgary and Edmonton’s LRT systems, solving the crime and ridership revenue problems can be solved easily. The cities must install fare gates and enforce fee collection.Once the existing train systems become comfortably rideable, the cities can turn their eyes back to expanding the transit systems further.