A picture is worth a thousand words.
It's an old adage and a solid one.
Since the invention of the camera, photographs have conveyed information to the public at large in ways the written word can't. In glancing at a photograph, a person can take in a complicated scenario in seconds that written descriptions just can't convey. Particularly with emotional or disturbing scenes.
We like to shield ourselves from issues. Human cruelty and suffering are things we don't like to dwell upon if we can help it. We may consciously or unconsciously avoid reading articles and columns on such issues as it can make us feel helpless in the face of tragedies. Apathy doesn't solve any problems though.
Once we have even glanced at a well-taken picture, we are forced to see and think about an issue whether we like it or not. As the saying goes, you can't unsee it.
By 1972, there had been thousands of articles and accounts of how horrific the Vietnam war was. Could any of those articles have driven the message home so succinctly as the picture of a naked and burned young girl running away from a flaming background along with other children? Could any words possibly convey the trauma inflicted upon those children more convincingly than seeing an image of their facial expressions?
The story of African starvation had been well reported since the 1980s. When the photograph by Kevin Carter of was released though, people really got an idea of how bad things were. Who could look at that virtual skeleton of a little girl, bent over in misery while a vulture lurks behind, awaiting her passing and not be impacted? That picture brought the issue into people's living rooms and they responded by supporting increases in foreign aid.
While there are still, odious souls why try to deny it ever happened, the photo evidence of the Holocaust is pretty compelling. Seeing images of the purposeful abuse and murder of millions in death camps let the world know that evil truly exists and we need to fight it.
Arthur Green is the Alberta legislative reporter for the Western Standard. He also has experience in photojournalism.
Arthur relocated to Edmonton for the job a few months ago and has been offering great coverage of the provincial political scene from there. Upon arriving in Edmonton, Arthur was horrified to see just how extensive the addiction and homeless issue is in the city. Particularly in transit facilities. He has taken to taking photographs of the scenes and sharing them on his social media channels to help people understand just how bad things have gotten.
Every city in North America is struggling with the addiction epidemic but most citizens don't really know the extent of the issue. Homeless people and addicts tend to congregate in city centres and in public transit facilities. In Canada, most city dwellers live in the suburbs and drive personal automobiles to work. They don't see first-hand just how bad the addiction issue has gotten.
Arthur's pictures have helped people see the extent of the carnage. His pictures drive home how wasted the poor souls ravaged by addiction have become. He also points out how dangerous they can be.
In the picture below, an addict can be seen sporting a large knife while he sits in a transit facility.
The children of addicts suffer as well. Below is an image of an addict passed out on the floor of a transit facility with a child next to them.
A blood trail leading out of a train doorway illustrates the potential violence and biohazards presented by unchecked addicts on transit.
Arthur has posted dozens if not hundreds of pictures depicting the misery of addiction in Edmonton. Most can be found on his Twitter account @ArthurCGreen.
Unfortunately as with most issues, the addiction epidemic has become polarized and politicized. There are people out there who don't want the public to know how bad things have become as progressive policies of addiction enablement fail. They take out their ire on people like Arthur who are trying to expose the issue.
They accuse Arthur of voyeurism and taking advantage of people when they are down and out. They accuse Arthur of shaming addicts and stigmatizing them. They would rather the public never saw just how terrible things are.
If Arthur didn't care, he wouldn't bother with the pictures. He wouldn't immerse himself in the torrent of social media abuse as he posts imagery of the addiction horror.
Arthur's work may not be as world changing as the pictures from the Vietnam War or the Holocaust, but they are making an impact in the same way and for the same reasons. Something terrible is happening in our cities and most people either don't realize it or don't want to deal with it. Arthur's pictures bring the issue home and prevents people from looking away.
The addiction epidemic is real and it is growing. It is impacting us all even if most of us don't directly see it.
The problem won't solve itself and pretending it doesn't exist won't make it go away.
When it comes to the pictures Arthur is taking and sharing, if people really care about those in that state of addiction they would quit trying to shoot the messenger and start seriously reevaluating the current policies of addiction enablement. The policies are failing and Arthur Green's pictures show that more effectively than a hundred bureaucratic studies and bleeding heart policy papers ever will.
