Somewhere in the depths of Canada’s top security and intelligence agency, resides a hero who has been slowly leaking CSIS documents showing just how closely tied the Chinese Communist Party has been with the Trudeau Liberal Party and the picture is alarming to say the least. The relationship has been well established for a long time and is rather cozy.
The most recent revelation exposed how the CCP had begun working to influence Justin Trudeau all the way back in 2013 when he won the Liberal leadership. In 2014, CSIS captured a conversation between an attaché from a Chinese consulate and billionaire Zhang Bin. Zhang was instructed to donate $1 million to the Trudeau Foundation and was told the Chinese government would reimburse him for the contribution.
In 2016, $1 million was donated to the Trudeau Foundation by a pair of Chinese businessmen as well. That information leaked out some years ago.
The Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation has done great charitable work with things such as supporting the possible erection of a $50,000 bronze statue of Mao in Montreal.
We can’t really be sure exactly what the Trudeau Foundation does because Justin Trudeau suspended audits of charities for their political activities back in 2017 for some reason. What we do know is the foundation’s fundraising has exploded since Justin Trudeau became Canada’s prime minister. We also know from the WE charity scandal that Justin Trudeau has difficulty separating charity work from providing benefits to his family members. Pumping money into the Trudeau Foundation is a sure fire way to win some love from Justin.
The CCP controls the world’s most powerful rogue government. They have been focused on spying upon and influencing democratic governments around the world for decades. It’s just what they do.
So why is the Chinese Communist Party so obsessed with influencing Justin Trudeau?
Let’s face it. Justin Trudeau is the most pliant and least cerebral prime minister in Canadian history. The Chinese government doesn’t want a prime minister who is a deep thinking, self-starter. They wanted a vacuous, self-absorbed man who would ignore items of depth such as national security. Trudeau is the ideal patsy. He has spent nearly a decade as prime minister virtue signaling and showing off cute socks while Canada loses world influence. The Chinese leadership fondly dubbed Trudeau “The Little Potato” when they first met him. He hardly has commanded their respect.
With a witless and distracted prime minister in power, the CCP could really get to work on influencing Canada and they appear to have done so through election interference.
Han Dong has been exposed through a CSIS leak as a witting participant in the rigging of his Liberal Party nomination in Toronto. It was a gross and direct influence upon a Canadian elected official. Dong remains an MP today and Trudeau pretty much told media that anybody criticizing Dong was participating in racism.
Dong is just one of 11 Toronto area MPs who were allegedly influenced by the CCP’s efforts. With Dong, we are only seeing the tip… of the iceberg. It has been revealed Trudeau's top advisers were informed by CSIS of these efforts to influence elections but the prime minister chose to do nothing.
The CCP election influence story has been going on for years. It is just coming to a head right now.
In response to the problem, the Trudeau Liberals assigned a man named Morris Rosenberg to report on the 2019 and 2021 elections. Morris Rosenberg was the head of the Trudeau Foundation during the time the Chinese donations came in and guess what? He found no impropriety in either election. The CBC happily trumpeted that report the other day.
Trudeau refuses to allow any kind of independent inquiry into the issue. He is claiming Rosenberg’s report covers the issue well enough and further investigation can be carried out by a Liberal dominated committee if need be. Not only that, but anybody questioning that course of action is surely a racist!
Trudeau has also noted that he wants to find out who the whistleblower is. Trudeau doesn’t appear terribly concerned that the nation’s democratic integrity has been breached, but he sure wants to catch and punish whoever spilled the beans.
Whoever the person leaking the CCP influence documents from within CSIS is, they appear to be trying to leak as little as they have to. They released the information on Dong and the other still unnamed 10 candidates and stopped there. When Trudeau refused to act, the information on the attempts to influence the Trudeau Foundation was leaked. With Trudeau still refusing to take action, I suspect we will be seeing more documents leaking soon.
Whoever has been leaking the CSIS information is not a treasonous villain. This person is a patriotic hero. Canada's intelligence agency clearly tried to deal with things through proper channels years ago but hit a brick wall with the Trudeau government. Now, somebody is bypassing that wall for the sake of all Canadians.
Whenever this story is done and settled, I do hope the identity of the person leaking documents is exposed.
Not so they can be punished, but so they can be given the Order of Canada.
(3) comments
Great article Cory. Always appreciate your take on these matters. Keep posting.
"The Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation has done great charitable work with things such as the erection of a $50,000 bronze statue of Pierre Trudeau in Montreal"
Wrap a rope around it and pull it over. That's allowed right?
I hope he isn't found until after regime change, or he will be found having committed suicide in a locked room.
