Trudeau and Xi Jinping
Somewhere in the depths of Canada’s top security and intelligence agency, resides a hero who has been slowly leaking CSIS documents showing just how closely tied the Chinese Communist Party has been with the Trudeau Liberal Party and the picture is alarming to say the least. The relationship has been well established for a long time and is rather cozy. 

The most recent revelation exposed how the CCP had begun working to influence Justin Trudeau all the way back in 2013 when he won the Liberal leadership. In 2014, CSIS captured a conversation between an attaché from a Chinese consulate and billionaire Zhang Bin. Zhang was instructed to donate $1 million to the Trudeau Foundation and was told the Chinese government would reimburse him for the contribution.

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

(3) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Great article Cory. Always appreciate your take on these matters. Keep posting.

G K
G K

"The Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation has done great charitable work with things such as the erection of a $50,000 bronze statue of Pierre Trudeau in Montreal"

Wrap a rope around it and pull it over. That's allowed right?

northrungrader
northrungrader

I hope he isn't found until after regime change, or he will be found having committed suicide in a locked room.

