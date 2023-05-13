Elected individuals are independent of the parties they're members of when it comes to drafting formal policies and voting in legislatures.
While MPs and MLAs could be ejected from their own parties if they cross too many lines, there is no legal obligation of any kind for an elected official to support the policies of a political party. This is the way it should be.
Elected officials must be free to be able to put the interests of their constituents ahead of the interests of their party.
If only they did so more often.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is correct in distancing himself from a bizarre and rather outrageous policy resolution proposed and accepted by the Liberal Party membership at its recent convention.
The policy calls for Ottawa to “explore options to hold online information services accountable for the veracity of material published on their platform and to limit publication only to material where sources can be traced.”
In other words, they want to ban publication of news stories based on anonymous sources.
Canada’s protection of whistleblowers is inadequate to the point of being abhorrent. It forces government operatives with a conscience to either stay silent on government malfeasance, or to leak information in the public interest. Few will leak if their anonymity can’t be protected, however.
Anonymous sources exposed some of the atrocities in the Vietnam War committed by soldiers — and the government efforts to cover it up. Anonymous sources brought improper National Security Agency surveillance activities being conducted on U.S. citizens and foreign officials to light in 2013 and, of course, the Watergate scandal would never have been exposed without anonymous sources.
Currently in Canada, somebody well connected with CSIS has been leaking document after document on Chinese Communist Party interference in Canadian elections and affairs while the government ignored the issue.
It's of little wonder authoritarians in any government and Liberal Party of Canada loyalists want to ban the use of anonymous sources in stories.
That doesn’t make such a ban right or feasible though. Such a policy would surely turn the national press against the Liberal government and it likely would be found to be unconstitutional by the courts.
Even Trudeau knows this, and with uncharacteristic clarity he said, “That policy is not a policy we would ever implement.”
This puts the prime minister at loggerheads with his own party, though, and it could threaten some of the solidarity within a party known to run a tight ship. Members debated the policy in good faith and expect the leader they support to follow through with it.
Members of all political parties create bad policies at their conventions all the time. Conventions tend to be dominated by activists within the parties and their policy resolutions can be unrealistic.
Usually, political leaders will just quietly ignore the bad policy resolutions and hope members will be satisfied with that. It's unusual when the leader has to come out swinging and condemn their own party’s policy before the ink has even dried on the resolution. That’s just how bad this Liberal party notion is.
Policy resolutions reflect the leanings of the party stalwarts even if they may never actually make it into government bills.
The Trudeau government has been at war with free press for years so it isn’t surprising his supporters felt emboldened enough to pass a policy calling for something as absurd and intrusive as trying to ban the use of anonymous sources in stories.
Almost every move by the Trudeau government in the last few years has been focused the on control of citizens, whether through illegalizing types of hunting firearms or controlling media. Bills C-18 and C-11 are solutions looking for a problem which are threatening free expression and free press. The government is obsessed with trying to control national messaging and have pushed those bills through despite criticism from press, academia and even some of their own senators.
Like eager children trying to impress parental figures, Liberal party members likely felt Trudeau would have been giddy with their move to try and further handicap Canada’s free press. They didn’t realize how far out of bounds they were going and instead of being applauded by their leader, they have found themselves chided by him.
Will the sullen and rebuked Liberals members now just back off and accept their leader’s rejection of their policies or will some cracks start to form in the party? Trudeau has been the leader for a long time and surely there are some ambitious souls within the party ready to take their crack at the top job.
For a change, Justin Trudeau decisively and quickly did the right thing.
That may be the beginning of the end of his worshiped status within the Liberal party though.
Hell hath no fury like that of a Liberal member scorned.
(2) comments
The Bong never does the right thing. Do not think for one second that he believes in free speech.
Clearly time for trudeau to exit stage left.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.