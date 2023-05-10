Recent polling indicated the large number of undecided voters in the Alberta election is shrinking and it's doing so in favour of the UCP.
A telephone poll of 1,524 Albertans conducted by Mainstreet Research found the UCP opened a 7% lead over the NDP at this point in the campaign. This is the first real indication of voter intention movement since the campaign began.
The campaign strategies of the parties became clear as soon as the election was called.
The NDP wants to sow distrust of Danielle Smith's intentions and has done so through regular releases of recordings from past radio shows and podcasts Smith took part in. Campaign signs depict Danielle Smith's head mounted on a weathervane as it is implied she is unpredictable while TV commercials claim Smith has a hidden agenda to force Albertans to pull out their credit card for medical services.
Meanwhile, the UCP strategy has been more conventional as regular policy planks are released almost daily in different locations through the province. Particularly in Calgary where many swing constituencies exist.
Public safety and cost of living have been among the top issues in the Alberta election campaign. Albertans are worried about how they will pay the bills and they are alarmed by the violent crime wave gripping urban centres and transit systems.
Smith's promises to cut taxes and extend tax holidays have been well received by the electorate. The NDP is more known for fostering big government and increasing taxes. The electorate has little appetite for paying more taxes right now nor hiring more civil servants after watching federal government workers striking and demanding more pay to work from home.
On law and order, the UCP has been solid and decisive. They have taken over the issue from soft-on-crime urban governments and have vowed to put more police officers on the streets. The NDP is known for supporting defunding the police.
Just as it was revealed the man who recently and randomly murdered a woman and her child in Edmonton was a known violent offender who had been released, the UCP announced a plan to track violent offenders with ankle bracelets and to increase law enforcement resources. Smith took shots at the federal Liberals for dragging their feet with bail reform and appears decisive and proactive in working to make Albertans safer. Rachel Notley on the other hand is known for her close relationship with Justin Trudeau and for rarely defying federal initiatives.
Meanwhile, the NDP is releasing video clips from Take Back Alberta meetings and trying to imply the group controls the UCP.
The NDP is beating a dead horse even if they don't realize it yet. Yes, there is no doubt some electors have misgivings about the relationship between the UCP and Take Back Alberta. Yes, Danielle Smith has made some bad judgements in the past and said some controversial things. Voters already know about all that though. Those who are soured on the UCP due to that are already gone and the remaining undecided voters are interested in policies. They are getting tired of the almost hysteric accusations coming from the NDP and they are giving up on waiting for the NDP to clearly express their policy stances.
With a little more than two weeks remaining in the campaign, the NDP has already inoculated voters to Smith's past statements and actions. Now they are just firing a gun without bullets.
There is still plenty of time for the tides to turn in the campaign, but if they are going to turn in the NDP's favour, they are going to have to re-examine their approach and soon.
What I have seen of the campaigning, the UCP have positions on issues that are of importance to Albertans. Danielle Smith is showing leadership right now in the handling of the wildfires without micro-managing Alberta Emergency Management. As for the NDP they keep re-announcing programs that the UCP have already announced, but not without attacks on the government that only the NDP know how to do it right. The NDP are so much in attacks on Danielle Smith and the UCP you just stop listening. If you want a party that is paying attention to issues that matter to Albertans then vote UCP. If you want to believe the lies and attacks, then join the anger and vote NDP.
Obviously Trudeau, Singh and Nutley are part of the same demonic WEF N@zi terrorist group
They represent fascism and medical tyranny straight out of Hell
If elected Notley will come to your door and inject you and your children whatever Trudeau’s demons tell her to
This is part of a global fight of good against evil
I was one of the people who got a survey phone call. Nutley? Lol. I’d rather hack my thumbs off with a dull butter knife.
Cory, this is all the NDP have is attacks, along with their propaganda wing, the MSM, it is constant, anything I happen to see from them is always negative towards Smith, positive towards Notley. For example, it was front and centre Notley and the NDP criticizing Smith for Campaigning while Alberta burned, yet the very next day Notley is campaigning, not a peep from MSM, Notley criticizes Smith for only taking one question from each reporter, big news in the MSM, Notley not taking any questions at all from the western standard, Rebel media and TNN, not a peep from the MSM, having journalists physically removed from press conferences, not a peep from the MSM. Notley is the darling of the socialist/communist faction that has taken over this Country, and it’s up to us Albertans to say enough is enough.
NDP and their unions are the party of hate. You need look no further than the little dough-boy, McGowan. Never back down from their attacks, never give an inch. Stand your ground against the Party of Hate, the NDP.
????, nothing wrong with respecting other peoples religious beliefs. We know Notley proudly wear a Che Guivera watch, so when will she be photographed in a Hytler mustache wearing a Chinese communist pant suit? My question holds the and relevance as yours, you people are truly pathetic, did Notley pay your months subscription?
Who are you replying to, me?
The comment I replied to was deleted.
The comment I replied to was deleted.
Nope not replying to your comment, the comment I replied to was deleted.
