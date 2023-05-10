Dueling tactics
Recent polling indicated the large number of undecided voters in the Alberta election is shrinking and it's doing so in favour of the UCP.

A telephone poll of 1,524 Albertans conducted by Mainstreet Research found the UCP opened a 7% lead over the NDP at this point in the campaign. This is the first real indication of voter intention movement since the campaign began. 

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

rianc

What I have seen of the campaigning, the UCP have positions on issues that are of importance to Albertans. Danielle Smith is showing leadership right now in the handling of the wildfires without micro-managing Alberta Emergency Management. As for the NDP they keep re-announcing programs that the UCP have already announced, but not without attacks on the government that only the NDP know how to do it right. The NDP are so much in attacks on Danielle Smith and the UCP you just stop listening. If you want a party that is paying attention to issues that matter to Albertans then vote UCP. If you want to believe the lies and attacks, then join the anger and vote NDP.

Boris Hall

Obviously Trudeau, Singh and Nutley are part of the same demonic WEF N@zi terrorist group

They represent fascism and medical tyranny straight out of Hell

If elected Notley will come to your door and inject you and your children whatever Trudeau’s demons tell her to

This is part of a global fight of good against evil

fpenner

I was one of the people who got a survey phone call. Nutley? Lol. I’d rather hack my thumbs off with a dull butter knife.

FreeAlberta

Cory, this is all the NDP have is attacks, along with their propaganda wing, the MSM, it is constant, anything I happen to see from them is always negative towards Smith, positive towards Notley. For example, it was front and centre Notley and the NDP criticizing Smith for Campaigning while Alberta burned, yet the very next day Notley is campaigning, not a peep from MSM, Notley criticizes Smith for only taking one question from each reporter, big news in the MSM, Notley not taking any questions at all from the western standard, Rebel media and TNN, not a peep from the MSM, having journalists physically removed from press conferences, not a peep from the MSM. Notley is the darling of the socialist/communist faction that has taken over this Country, and it’s up to us Albertans to say enough is enough.

AB Sovereignty

NDP and their unions are the party of hate. You need look no further than the little dough-boy, McGowan. Never back down from their attacks, never give an inch. Stand your ground against the Party of Hate, the NDP.

FreeAlberta

????, nothing wrong with respecting other peoples religious beliefs. We know Notley proudly wear a Che Guivera watch, so when will she be photographed in a Hytler mustache wearing a Chinese communist pant suit? My question holds the and relevance as yours, you people are truly pathetic, did Notley pay your months subscription?

AB Sovereignty

Who are you replying to, me?

FreeAlberta

The comment I replied to was deleted.

FreeAlberta

The comment I replied to was deleted.

FreeAlberta

Nope not replying to your comment, the comment I replied to was deleted.

