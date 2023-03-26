Ballot box
If citizens don’t trust the electoral system, democracy will fail.

It doesn’t matter if breaches in electoral integrity are real or imagined. Once the mistrust is entrenched, it festers and a growing number of people become unwilling to accept electoral outcomes. They could give up voting altogether, or at worst it could lead to riots as we saw on January 6th 2021 in the USA.

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

(10) comments

mike4
mike4

Democracy without 100% consent is just tyranny anyway. Why the hell should we try to "save" it?

A Person
A Person

“riot”?!? Wow Cory, maybe you and your readers might benefit from some unbiased reporting. See https://www.globalresearch.ca/fbi-corporate-media-gear-up-lies-midterm-election/5795642

BTW, Global Research is probably Canada’s best media site. Been following them for twenty years and, like the article I linked above, their information is usually six to twenty four months ahead of lamestream media.

The truth is out there!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Canada is not a democracy

The definition of fascism is when corporate/ media/ political elites meld into one corrupt organized crime Moloch

As the covid/ vaccine fraud - monstrosity of lies, tyranny, coercion and deceit has clearly shown us we are at that point now in Canada and the US

mike4
mike4

Exactly. I don't know why slaves like Cory Morgan keep pushing this democracy nonsense.

guest356
guest356

It doesn't matter what the western half of this broken agglomeration of provinces thinks, does or says in the current system, The East votes for and supports this corrupt, parochial and spending mad government regardless of their sedition, corruption or contempt for people.

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

I have lost all faith. If ndp win in alberta in may and turdo wins again its time to abadon ss chinada and head south to a banana republic with better weather.

mike4
mike4

I'm just going underground.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Cory, Jan 6 was not a riot, it was a peaceful protest. The Capital police and FBI were the ones who let people in to the capital building and even handed out weapons! The capital police were the only ones who killed anybody, the FBI posing as MAGA were the one inciting violence and trying to cause trouble! I suggest you watch the footage, most of it is out there. You for one should know not to believe anything the fake MSM says! Or what politicians say! As for Canada, it hasn’t been a democracy since 2015 or earlier! We are living in a communist dictatorship! Even the City of Calgary elections are rigged! I don’t believe Canada has ever been a democracy!

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Paper ballots and verifying my ID should never end. Unfortunately, Canada is no longer a democracy nor is it a free country. We are living in tyranny under a dictator. Just like any other dictator - it will take force to remove him.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

🙏

