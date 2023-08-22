BC forest fire

BC Wildfire Service

 By Dave Naylor

It was two years ago this week, on Aug. 18th, amidst a general election, that the Liberal Party of Canada made a slew of promises from Vancouver. The calculated move was significant due to the province's ongoing forest fires at that time.

The document, titled Liberals move forward on training 1,000 new firefighters still graces the party's website like a hollowed-out tree, bearing the weight of empty rhetoric. Its promises serve as a stark reminder of the way politicians manipulate public sentiment to further their agendas.

De Havilland DHC 515 Firefighter

The proposed Sovereignty Act was no deterrent to De Havilland Aircraft of Canada deciding to bring a manufacturing plant to Alberta. The DH 515 Firefighter is among the aircraft to be assembled there.

Columnist

Marco Navarro-Genie is president of the Haultain Research Institute. He is co-author, with Barry Cooper, of COVID-19: The Politics of a Pandemic Moral Panic (2020)

