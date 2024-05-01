NAYLOR: Time to give permanent residents the right to vote

When I was two-years-old, my parents bundled my younger sister and I onto an aircraft and jetted out of England and emigrated for what was hopefully going to be a better life in Canada.And it was.By the time I was 14, I had three jobs and then gained full-time work as a journalist when I turned 18. For 43 years, I have been gainfully employed in Canada and paid tens of thousands of dollars into federal, provincial and city coffers in taxes.In fact, the only thing I can't do in this country is vote, because I am only a permanent resident. A second class citizen when it comes to the ballot booth.I can have no say in things that affect my neighbourhood, my city and what I consider, my country. I think the last time I voted may have been in a Grade 9 class president election.But now there may be some common sense on the horizon, coming from — of all places — the City of Calgary. Not renowned for its common sense, Calgary council nevertheless voted last night by a 9-6 margin to advocate for giving permanent residents the right to vote..The move by council will bring about the fall of democracy, according to outrage and hysterical reaction to be found within minutes on X."Everyone who voted yes to this is pure evil. This is why I'm glad I said what I said. It is a purposeful destruction of our city. They know citizens are unhappy so they're going to flood the city with people who will vote for them cause they get free stuff," tweeted Erin at @@freedom4alltime"Wow!!! Calgary council voted in favor of allowing non-citizens to vote in municipal elections Of course that has been the plan with mass immigration but that's crazy This will cause the collapse of our political system. Wow.," opined Bull Tufys at @BillTuftsUtter nonsense.Even my esteemed colleague Cory Morgan shot down the idea in his usual mild-mannered way."Dumb ---holes are pissing in the wind. The provincial government will never allow it. Show just how f----- up Calgary's city council is though and why citizens need to kick their ass to the curb in the next election," wrote Morgan.Municipal Affairs Minister Ric Mciver, quick to earn his nickname of "Dr. No" foisted upon him by my former Calgary Sun colleague Rick Bell, was quick to offer his diagnosis."I'll save us all some time. Only citizens of Canada can vote in municipal elections. That will not be changing," he blustered.Permanent residents are called that for a reason. We will be here permanently. You can't tell me I love Canada any less than someone who was lucky enough to have been born here.Sadly, a lot of it can be summed up by one ugly word — racism. Being a white Anglo Saxon, I look like I was born here. But many permanent residents don't. And because of that it's assumed we don't have the proper love for King and country.Are people afraid of voter fraud, mass chaos at the ballot booth? Again, that goes to an inherent racism. I have more confidence in the people who run our elections.Now the easy solution for me is to get citizenship. I get that. And to be honest, there's some days I don't know why I haven't. My sister and parents have all got their citizenship.As children, my sister and I spent almost every summer back in England in the care of my grandparents. They were glorious days spent exploring the Yorkshire moors and spending quality time with my cousins.As an adult, repeated trips were made to England, both to visit family and as a plain old tourist. I love it. I love the fact dogs are allowed into pubs. I love London, it's the greatest city in the world. I love the accents, I love the magnificent buildings and cathedrals. I was lucky enough to have a gin and tonic and chat with the late Queen.I love British television, so far ahead of its North American counterparts, its not even funny. I love strong cups of tea and walking on the windswept beaches.I have dreamed of retirement in a small Yorkshire town with a quaint 200-year-old pub within walking distance.I love most things about England — just as I love most things about Canada.I have the best of both worlds. I have a deep love for England, and also for the adopted country that did give my parents the better life they were seeking for their family.I have been a good citizen. The only laws I have broken are traffic ones.Have I mentioned I pay a lot of taxes, without representation?After 43 years, I have earned the right to vote.