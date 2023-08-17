Digital ID with female

 Courtesy ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Canadian governments describe digital ID as the mere electronic equivalent or digital counterpart of traditional identification documents, such as 'hard copy' driver’s licenses, passports and healthcare cards.

Governments in Canada and across the globe would have digital ID users believe that their smartphone, desktop or micro-chipped digital IDs expose them to no more risks than familiar identification documents.

Trojan horse

Writers Luke Nellson and John Carpay compare Digital ID to a Trojan Horse invasion of Canadians' privacy. The Trojan Horse is a well-known metaphor for something harmful being introduced to a host by covert means. In Homer's great epic 'The Odyssey,' Greek soldiers take Troy after a fruitless ten-year siege by hiding in a giant horse supposedly left as an offering to the goddess Athena, and welcomed into the city by the Trojans who (disastrously) thought it would be a benefit to the city.

John Carpay is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He is also President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and the former Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

