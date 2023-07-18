The Western Standard News Editor thought it would be a great idea to send me to a Liberal government solar farm announcement while I was in Calgary for the staff Stampede BBQ.
It was quite the day, not the BBQ, but the solar announcement.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The day was a perfect example of the Trudeau Liberals and how they run the federal government.
The announcement location was remote.
Get to Drumheller (a one-and-a-half-hour road trip northeast of Calgary) and then go another 30 minutes on a dirt road to the middle of nowhere as the rain continued to pour down.
It felt like the beginning of a horror movie.
We travelled on a small bus that was uncomfortable. It was like sitting on a washing machine.
Most bus passengers were employees from the companies involved in building the solar farm, with only a few journalists.
The ground was muddy when we arrived, as it had rained the day before and that morning.
They put down some straw for us to walk on over to the announcement tent. However, they only had enough straw to go half the way to the tent. The rest of the way was pure sticky mud.
The tent faced the wrong direction, so the wind was barreling into it and could have flown off like a kite at any moment.
There was no straw inside the tent and they set up tables and chairs, which sank in the mud, quickly!
Once you sat down, the chair started to sink. I tried to lift the chair up, but it was stuck in the mud. Who knows, it could have been quicksand.
My knees were quickly next to my ears as the chair continued to sink.
On a positive note, we did get a pretty good lunch out of it.
In his speech, Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of Natural Resources, mentioned that the solar farm was producing 10 megawatts (MW) out of a possible 25. In reality, it was operating at 6 MW or at 24%.
It is possible to check how much power any solar farm in Canada is producing. Imagine if all the solar farms in Canada were operating at 75% below capacity.
After the announcement, we had a tour to see solar panels facing different directions instead of following the sun as they were designed.
The return bus ride was bumpy and painful for someone with back and hip issues.
Overall, the day was a perfect example of the incompetent Trudeau Liberals.
(1) comment
Lol, no doubt our taxes paid for that stellar government announcement.
