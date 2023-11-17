Opinion

PARK: Getting control of what your kids are being taught

Jeff Park argues that although the Alberta curriculum is publicly available, the school system has considerable — and to some, unwelcome — latitude to introduce other material, not all of which would be acceptable to all parents.
Jeff Park argues that although the Alberta curriculum is publicly available, the school system has considerable — and to some, unwelcome — latitude to introduce other material, not all of which would be acceptable to all parents.Wiki Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Curriculum
Alberta Teachers Association

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news