Girl reading Bible
How to Read the Bible Wiki Commons

In 2018 the Associated Press reported that burning Bibles in China was still a thing. But a survey of Canadian attitudes last November indicates that Canada’s government will never need to fire up its flamethrowers. All it need do is leave the nation’s Bibles and other sacred books where they are — out of sight and largely ignored. Sponsored by the Canadian Bible Society, in conjunction with the Canadian Christian think tank Cardus and the Angus Reid Institute, the survey found that 56% of adults said they never read from a sacred text, not the Bible, the Quran or anything else.

And when you consider that another 21% claimed to read a sacred text “only rarely,” meaning less than “a few times a year,” it becomes clear that a large majority of Canadians seek their sense of the sacred somewhere else. Or nowhere else.

