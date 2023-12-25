PARKER: The promised peace of Christmas will surely come to pass

In an essay in CS Lewis’ God in the Dock entitled What Christmas Means to Me the great Christian apologist suggests three things go under the name of Christmas: a religious festival; a popular holiday characterized by merry-making and hospitality; and the “commercial racket” that encourages excessive giving of gifts and sending of cards. Lewis hated the latter, approved of merry-making and hospitality on principle, and suggested, in regard to the religious festival, that it was “obligatory for Christians,” but could “be of no interest to anyone else.”I hope Lewis will forgive me from his eternal rest for what I’m about to say, but when he described Christmas as “of no interest to non-Christians," he could not have been more wrong. Not only can the argument be made that merry-making and excessive gift-giving find their spark in the gift of God’s son on that first Christmas, but on the most practical level possible, consider that even in a world where politicians are quick to ban public Christmas displays, shoppers are still bombarded with Christmas carols as they walk by creches displayed in commercial establishments. And Christmas Eve services are still flooded with people who never seem to make it to church for anything else. Worldwide interest in the birth of Christ, two millennia after the event, is a unique phenomenon that perhaps even Lewis failed to grasp.The coming of the Son of God on that first Christmas was certainly not relegated to private, religious observance. Even a casual reading of the Nativity story as reported in the gospels of Matthew and Luke — identified by Lewis as the world’s first journalism — reveals that God arranged things so that no one in Judea, from Bethlehem in the south to Nazareth in the north, could have failed to note that something epochal had occurred in their midst.First, Luke reports the miraculous birth of John the Baptist, the man specially marked by God to herald the Messiah. John’s father, Zechariah, was a priest at the temple in Jerusalem and it was well-known that he and his barren wife Elizabeth were too old to have children. No wonder, then, that at the birth of John all of Judea marked its miraculous nature. Six months later an even greater miracle occurred, the virgin birth of Jesus, the Christ, in Bethlehem. And once again events conspired to make it unforgettable. Angels made announcements and promises to shepherds and the glory of God lit the night. But, perhaps more importantly, Luke reports that the shepherds wouldn’t stop talking about what they had seen and heard. Thus, Jesus’ birth, with its surrounding phenomena, became widely known.After that, God’s publicity machine kicked into high gear. Eight days after the birth, when Joseph and Mary brought Jesus to the temple for his formal presentation to God, they were met by Simeon and Anna, individuals renowned for their devotion. Moreover, Simeon had been promised that he would live to see the long-promised Messiah. It matters that the two most pious souls in Jerusalem immediately identified Jesus as the One and went off to tell everyone. In other words, it was in Jerusalem, the seat of Jewish worship and learning, that Jesus was marked as the special gift of God promised to Israel for at least two thousand years.But what had happened thus far was nothing compared to the coming of the wise men several months later. As reported by Matthew, these magi were not mere vagabonds from the desert. They were the sort who could ride into one of the world’s largest cities unannounced and command an audience with the King. Moreover, they had the effrontery to ask King Herod to point them toward the newborn “king of the Jews.” No wonder Herod and “all Jerusalem” were “troubled.” As reported by Matthew, Herod correctly intuited that this “king of the Jews” was also the Christ, the Messiah and that the baby’s arrival signalled doom for the kind of ruler he was.I hope that by now, dear reader, you understand why Lewis could not have been more wrong to relegate Christmas to a religious festival. From earliest days Jesus is identified as a king. But not just any king. The New Testament describes him as King of Kings and Lord of Lords, a title previously reserved for empire builders such as Babylon’s Nebuchadnezzar and Persia’s Artaxerxes. The implication cannot be more clear. The babe in the manger reigns even now and will someday return to a world where “all his enemies have been made his footstool.” Thus, the Christmas promise of world peace truly becomes the hope of the world and I would argue, its only hope.