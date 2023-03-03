Charter of Rights
For the past almost three years I have pondered almost every day the nature of our present society, nation, country. Being only seven years old when Newfoundland joined Canada as a result of a very close referendum, I was just old enough to remember that something momentous was happening. It never dawned on me in the years since  at school, university, in public life and private business and especially during the constitutional discussion of 1980-1981 that this country would be in the position it now finds itself.

Its health and education systems are in decline. Its economy is more and more tied to a socialist idea that has failed everywhere. Growing up, we all assumed that our vaunted universal health system would just go on humming, our education system would just go on humming. They were on some sort of god-like auto pilot. And if you questioned it, you were a bad Canadian.

Brian Peckford

Free Canada
Free Canada

Well done. As President Regan said. The loss of Freedom is just one generation away. People must wake up that the corrupt Elite of this world want total control. The WEF the UN and all the secret societies must end!

Downrive
Downrive

Every Canadian should read this, sit up and take notice.

free the west
free the west

Thank you Brian for all of your hard work. I have a feeling that you have come to the conclusion that this country is no longer what you thought it was. I feel the same.

FedUpEasterner
FedUpEasterner

A very well written eulogy Mr. Peckford. Thank you for all of your efforts, they are not forgotten in my house. I have three teenage boys that know a bit about who you are.

