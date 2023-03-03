For the past almost three years I have pondered almost every day the nature of our present society, nation, country. Being only seven years old when Newfoundland joined Canada as a result of a very close referendum, I was just old enough to remember that something momentous was happening. It never dawned on me in the years since at school, university, in public life and private business and especially during the constitutional discussion of 1980-1981 that this country would be in the position it now finds itself.
Its health and education systems are in decline. Its economy is more and more tied to a socialist idea that has failed everywhere. Growing up, we all assumed that our vaunted universal health system would just go on humming, our education system would just go on humming. They were on some sort of god-like auto pilot. And if you questioned it, you were a bad Canadian.
For example, I remember once at a First Ministers Meeting in the distant past of the 1980’s, suggesting that Canadians were unaware of just how much their healthcare was costing and perhaps we should be sending out bills so everyone could see after a hospital stay just how much it actually cost, even though it was zero direct cost to them. I was laughed at! But today, millions are without a family physician.
I remember when wages and price controls were implemented with the socialist advice of J.K. Galbraith and others. Some western provincial leaders and yours truly objected. We were scoffed at. State incursion seemed to be accepted as natural!
And debt was becoming a nice word — you just labelled a lot of borrowing ‘investments’ and used fancy formula like debt/gdp ratio. Meanwhile the debt kept growing.
Then I realized a lot of this was not a game, but an ego-driven, real-power game over the nature of this country.
My fights over fisheries and offshore resources and a better deal in Labrador power were supposed to be bargaining chips, not legitimate concerns in their own right. I had high-powered political leaders and prominent Canadian businessmen secretly sent as emissaries from the PM to do deals. Trading fish for hydro power, or oil.
The constitutional process of 1980/1 was revealing. It was the first time we saw clearly a determination to fundamentally change the country. The federal government attempted to disfigure the Confederation project. And failed! Interesting that many people, if not a majority, still do not know that it was Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, (father of the incumbent PM) and his associates who were rejected by the Supreme Court of Canada.
You did not know, I now realize, because you are not supposed to know. The powers that be were shocked that they lost. And to this day it is played down in history’s recording of it — a constitutional principle becomes a matter of legal wording gymnastics. And the subsequent patriation agreement with a Charter of Rights and Freedoms, becomes a process that tries to erroneously put the elites in control. A scrap of paper in a hotel kitchen. The intrigue of it all. The documents I presented still being denied by silence.
On the economic front it began with the national energy program and now sees it played out with a carbon tax, overreaching environmental legislation, the thwarting of true federalism. The Atlantic Accord was a brief respite: We are now seeing its dismantling to the power centre. Socially, the centralization is almost complete with provinces demanding more health money in an area that is totally in their jurisdiction.
And no one says a peep. Bring on more debt, and less provincial power. Let’s finish the job.
Meanwhile, the judiciary for its part was not asleep at the wheel.
It sensed that some reordering was underway and with a sense of purpose and in full throttle, began the practice of implementing 'the living tree dogma' of constitutional interpretation, so that the original wording, intent and spirit and even 'the convention principle' that stopped Trudeau Sr. in 1981, became very much in jeopardy. Now judges are telling me — as one of the signatories to the Charter! — what God I had in mind in the opening words to the Charter that refer to the 'supremacy of God.' The arrogance — and misreading of constitutional history — is immense.
And now, not only the re-emergence of the concept of Upper and Lower Canada rears its ugly head but the vey core of the 1981 Charter — individual rights, freedoms and self worth and individual autonomy, undermined by this central government, in a statist, economic, social and judicial shift. And the fake ‘pandemic’ completed the project.
Finally, the state takes a bow as its commission appointed to review the invocation of the Emergencies Act — after the government it is reviewing set the terms of reference — does an assessment of its master's robbing citizens of their rights and freedoms, predictably whitewashing the theft.
Canadians dutifully lined up to appear before the charade — the Commission — and not one spokesperson addressed the falsity of it all. They were all so confident in their deception that justice would be done.
And so, democratic Canada died.
The Hon. A. Brian Peckford PC, is a former Premier of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador (1979-1989) and the last living signatory to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. He is presently conducting a legal challenge to the federal government's travel mandate.
(4) comments
Well done. As President Regan said. The loss of Freedom is just one generation away. People must wake up that the corrupt Elite of this world want total control. The WEF the UN and all the secret societies must end!
Every Canadian should read this, sit up and take notice.
Thank you Brian for all of your hard work. I have a feeling that you have come to the conclusion that this country is no longer what you thought it was. I feel the same.
A very well written eulogy Mr. Peckford. Thank you for all of your efforts, they are not forgotten in my house. I have three teenage boys that know a bit about who you are.
