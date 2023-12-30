PINDER: A toast to the ladies!

Come now, let us speak of famous women (and so forth...)Not surprising, one of the biggest stories of this year — and probably next year, too — is Taylor Swift. She is an extraordinary person who deserves her success. And what a success it is. A gifted artist, she co-writes, sings and performs to an extraordinary level of popularity that takes us back to The Beatles. Her songs dominate the top 10 as her juggernaut tour roles across the world. Her business acumen is changing the fundamentals of the industry.As a wannabe rock and roller who can't read or write music, sing, play or dance, I live vicariously through more than 30 books by or about leading rock and roll artists. In addition to their love of music, one of the big themes is problems with managers, promoters and record companies which inevitably end up owning their music. Earlier bands such as The Beatles and The Rolling Stones eventually created their own labels. Then along came Taylor Swift, who also dissatisfied with not owning her own creations, re-recorded and re-released her early music, augmenting sales and with full ownership. Not just a workhorse, but a brilliant and innovative businesswoman, she has evolved her Eras Tour concerts into a film for the enjoyment of a broader audience and more revenues.She's incredibly generous — reports that the crew and others supporting her lengthy tour, now estimated to exceed a billion dollars of revenue, have received bonuses of tens of millions of dollars.Even beyond her creative talent, drive, business success and generosity, she has become a unique role model, especially for young women. (Really, all of us.) There is no hint in her deportment of drug abuse, exhibitionism, overt sexuality, or deliberate breaching of established norms that characterizes the lives of many fellow artists. Sexy? Yes, but also wholesome and classy.While guarded about her privacy, Swift has written in the past about her romantic adventures. For the first time, however, her blossoming relationship with football star Travis Kelce is open and celebrated, especially by the National Football League, basking in the publicity.One of the best tight ends in the history of the NFL, this is surely the best catch Kelce has ever made. Swift just turned 34, a similar age to Kelce. The future? .Then there's Danielle Smith, also an outstanding woman in an entirely different way. Alberta's premier is outperforming all expectations. Many were set low of course, in acts of electoral malice.Yet, as we arrive at what could be a critical juncture in the future of our country, she reminds me not only of Swift's overachievement but the character of another Alberta icon, Peter Lougheed.At a time of national tension including the NEP, repatriation of the constitution and the Charter of Rights, Lougheed showed judgment and strength in crossing swords with the then face of the Laurentian Elite, Pierre Trudeau. Peter was not really a businessman. But, having served on three boards with him and watched him in action, he spoke with wisdom and authority and everyone listened.Thus with Smith. At the September Global Business Forum in Banff, Smith was interviewed by Gary Mar and impressed everybody with her deep understanding across a range of important issues. Similar reports came from a recent Business Council of Alberta gathering. She has the great skill of taking definitive and strong positions, but with charm.Now, some gratuitous advice for Premier Smith who speaks as quickly as her brain processes: Speaking at length and with speed, often not pausing even when changing subjects, introduces an unnecessary risk that people will get tired of her voice and the effort required to listen. She would do well to watch some Lougheed speeches, emulate his cadence, enjoy political longevity and maybe in the end also his iconic stature..As well, a shout out to Saskatchewan's own Bronwyn Eyre, who in the last year or two has moved from the energy portfolio to become Minister of Justice, both key portfolios in the Scott Moe government in Saskatchewan. She is bright, a graduate lawyer and modestly stays out of the limelight until her insight is needed.So, go girls go, we need your leadership.