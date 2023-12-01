PINDER: DEI — a new vision for Canada... no, seriously DEI

Fourth in a series of five considerations of how nations succeed and fail, by Saskatchewan writer Herb PinderDEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) is the trendy mantra for our progressive/woke world, including perhaps especially, the federal government. How ironic that DEI might well be the recipe for rescuing Canada from declining economic prospects, international irrelevance and internal strife.I'm serious! Stay with me!One of our big problems is the growing centralization of our country as the federal government continues to infringe upon provincial jurisdiction, especially to advance its fanatical fear of a climate that has been warming, unevenly, for almost 12,000 years.It is also using its superior power of taxation to push its way into provincial matters by way of cost-sharing. The worst example is the Canada Health Act, promulgated in the mid 1980s which, with the approval of the provinces, gave the federal government effective control of a provincial responsibility. The hook was the 50% cost sharing, important to the provinces which were still responsible for health care delivery.Alberta was satisfied with its private insurance coverage and declined to participate. The feds then threatened Alberta it would be denied similar dollars, after which they fell into line. Early, significant and in the fullness of time, unfortunate centralization. Medicare has now become an excellent, or sad, depending upon your perspective, example of extractive institutions described in the book Why Nations Fail, which I discussed a few days ago. The federal contribution of costs has fallen to barely more than 20%, as the average cost levels have increased to almost 50% of provincial budgets and continue to rise.Betraying the promise made in the 1980s, governments are failing to provide even basic medical services to the population generally and especially to seniors who funded the costs all their lives and are now denied timely care when it is most needed. The elites resist change, demanding ever more funds.This is a colossal failure of government and in many ways the story of our country. Beware childcare, pharmacare and dental plans from the socialists in Ottawa.Enter 'Diversity.'Diversity of approach is a partial solution — a freeing up of the provinces to pursue their own healthcare priorities and management styles. Ottawa would of course have to release the tax points. But, results might include much-needed innovation and the benefit of private sector efficiency, still within the single payer model.This transformation would also result in a smaller government in Ottawa, the constitution honoured, and the problem placed where the solution resides.If this makes sense, extending the concept more broadly is even better. Devolution would free up the provinces from the top down extractive propensities of the federal government and enable it to pursue its constitutional responsibilities, limited to specific international and national issues.Imagine the prosperity that could follow Western Canada's unfettered development of oil and natural gas, among the world's cleanest and possessing some of its largest resources. We could also remedy the disgusting denial of the German request to supply LNG from Atlantic Canada and support our ally, NATO partner and G7 friend.Quebec would be free to pursue its journey to further express itself as a nation. What does it matter to the rest of the country if English is diminished in Quebec?There would be renewed accountability for reckless Ottawa spending and our deteriorating balance sheet. Limited responsibilities might enable some much needed additional federal focus on priorities such as our military, now a national embarrassment. As a former Honorary Colonel, I felt badly for the fine and committed people so poorly managed and funded.This Diversity then would be a driver of employment, tax revenues and prosperity. On both coasts, fishing is important. It is those who fish in the oceans who have the biggest stake in the sustainability of their livelihood and do not need the demonstrated regulatory incompetence of a government thousands of miles away. Prairie grain producers were suffocated by the Canadian Wheat Board, which oddly exempted Ontario and Quebec. Its demise has seen a burst of investment for processing at home, as the free market works its magic.Individual provinces and/or regions could put in place legislation and regulations that reflect the history, culture and wealth of the citizenry, versus the heavy and distant hand of Ottawa.Then there's Equity.Treat all provinces the same: That would be real equity. This would solve the chronic resentment of unfair treatment of provinces not in the centre. All provinces would enjoy the same rights as Quebec — how is that not a logical step?Finally, let's make Inclusion work for us.Inclusiveness means in part including those impacted in the decision process, best achieved by decentralization. A smaller, more focused and less costly federal government would result.The opponents of this — and there will be many — will argue Canada would no longer be a country.Still, it could hardly be worse than today — dismissed internationally, declining economically, inconsistent and unfair treatment internally and hostility between the provinces and the federal government. Is the country in its current direction even sustainable?Time to do something different. The DEI solution is about more than institutions; it impacts people. Entrepreneurs, teachers, doctors — anybody — would be free to develop competitive advantages, reflecting the diversity of our country. Extractive bodies would be subject to provincial voters who mostly want inclusive institutions, a pluralistic society and shared benefits — just like the brave British folks who, over centuries, brought us democracy and the industrial revolution.Federal tax rates would adjust downward and voter proximity would increase accountability of the provinces.Would Canada be any less Canadian, the CFL and the Grey Cup disappear, Canadians no longer cheer our men and women in the Olympic Games? How would decisions made in Atlantic Canada to advance its values or industries, make people in central or western Canada any less Canadian?Today it looks highly likely Pierre Poilievre will have an incredible opportunity to make Canada “the freest country in the world” — a tree of low hanging fruit awaits. Freedom is in part a function of decentralisation.If elected, Mr. Poilievre will have a unique and special one-time opportunity to be a truly transformational prime minister by following simple maxims: a lesser federal role is more, the sum of the parts, and DEI.A thoughtful, purposeful, and strategic decentralization is worthy of consideration.Fourth in a series of five. The fifth and final piece will appear shortly.