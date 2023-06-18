Quebec-Alberta flags

Two provincial flags, two different standards of democracy. Saskatchewan writer Herb Pinder considers why things in Canada work so much better for Ontario and Quebec, than they do for Alberta — and offers a solution.

 By Derek Fildebrandt

From Oxford Languages: “the word democracy comes from the Greek word "demos", meaning people, and "kratos" meaning power; so, democracy can be thought of as "power of the people": a way of governing which depends on the will of the people.”

As Canadians we like to believe that we live in a democracy. Our democratic system is based upon the British parliamentary model and the supremacy of Parliament, elected by citizens. Founded in 1867 Canada is a respected and admired democracy for more than 150 years. But within Canada the view of our democracy varies.

Herb Pinder is a Saskatoon businessman with direct experience in merchandising, sports representation, and private equity (energy.) His extensive governance includes 30 business boards, among them Canadian Airlines, ARC Resources, Viterra and many early stage companies

Jane V
Jane V

What Constitution? We are under the control of the US Military. The covid19 vaccines are a product of the US Military and because they are a military product they did not need clinical trials which is why the vaccines were rolled out so quickly: https://home.solari.com/sasha-latypova-interviews-katherine-watt-on-us-military-domestic-bioterrorism/ Justin Trudeau and his lackeys did nothing to protect us from this dangerous gene therapy. Why? Canada must be some sort of sub-state of the US.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The only two options left is the imposition of the Sovereignty Act and ultimately for the Alberta government to devy the Supreme Court. It is either that or Africa levels of poverty and mass emigration. These are the only two choices left.

dale
dale

Well written article. I am a strong believer that the West should separate and secure its' own well being. Until then, we are mere puppets to the Laurention elite and a limitless cash machine. Enough is enough!! Until the democratic is changed, the West will.never ever have equal representation in Parliment.

