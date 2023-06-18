From Oxford Languages: “the word democracy comes from the Greek word "demos", meaning people, and "kratos" meaning power; so, democracy can be thought of as "power of the people": a way of governing which depends on the will of the people.”
As Canadians we like to believe that we live in a democracy. Our democratic system is based upon the British parliamentary model and the supremacy of Parliament, elected by citizens. Founded in 1867 Canada is a respected and admired democracy for more than 150 years. But within Canada the view of our democracy varies.
The base case for citizenship is Ontario, Upper Canada being one of the founding provinces. Being a citizen of Ontario is comfortable and gratifying as it has the largest population, the most votes, influence and Senate and Supreme Court appointees. It is the country’s financial centre, home of the Big Five Banks where most capital allocations decisions are made, and it hosts the seat of Parliament.
The premier tier of citizenship however, with more privilege even than Ontario, is Quebec. Because of the combination of its distinctive background at the time of Confederation, and its pivotal importance in determining what party gains a majority in Parliament, the original “special status” is augmented by political considerations.
This manifests in many ways, almost invariably acceptable to Ontario. For example, regardless of future population, Quebec maintains its representation in Parliament and is the only province guaranteed three Supreme Court justices. These are the two most critical institutions of our democracy.
Quebec takes and/or is granted much more independence than other provinces over a range of issues, even when it contradicts our constitution. Not all other provinces find that fair or democratic.
Most agree that the biggest problem we have today in Canada is our inadequate healthcare system. The Supreme Court of Canada upheld the significant Chaouilli Supreme Court of Quebec decision which allows private healthcare when the public system in Quebec cannot serve the patient in a reasonable time frame. Sensible decision.
Yet, when Dr. Brian Day appealed a case with a similar core issue, after losing in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, the appeal wasn't deemed worthy of being heard by our top court. For those with immediate health risks, or whose lifestyles are constrained in their senior years, and a myriad of other reasons, this does not look or feel like democracy.
It is rather an illustration that residents of Quebec enjoy a superior level of citizenship. There are many such Quebec initiatives and inevitable federal acquiescence that support that contention. The privilege of the Laurentian Elites.
By contrast, we in the West suffer an inferior level of citizenship. While the fundamental concept of representation by population is not contested, it is clearly inadequate as the only manifestation of democracy. Frequently the majority party of Parliament is decided in federal elections before any votes west of the Manitoba/Ontario border are even counted. A large swath of the country without say is no democracy.
Returning to the definition, in terms of “kratos”, western provinces and citizens lack power with respect to critical issues that impact our financial and social well-being, and those of the country. The notion that we live in a democracy is illusory.
Why is it difficult for central Canadians to understand that attacks by those with more votes, such as the National Energy Program 40 years ago and as we are experiencing again today, are not acceptable? Power in our country needs more balance.
Central Canadians look askance at the Sovereignty Act in Alberta and the Saskatchewan First Act. One can quarrel with the substance, likely to be eventually litigated, but Premiers Danielle Smith and Scott Moe reflect the resentment and growing willingness to stand up to federal legislation that would never appear if the energy sector were based in Ontario and/or Quebec.
We bristle at the condescending notion of a “just transition” which reminds us of the economic and social damage we experienced following the National Energy Program. Even worse is the notion that, after our prosperity is destroyed, we will be looked after by a federal government program.
No thanks! With the introduction of Bill 50, the fight begins. We will never become supplicants; nor allow the federal government to be our benefactor. The federal government ideologues underestimate the response of the step by step dismantling of our basic industries including oil, gas, coal, fertilizer, and the attendant multiplier.
A solution for consideration, not prevalent in my neighbourhood, is to grant all provinces the same freedom and flexibility as Quebec. All provinces could thereby contribute to the federation as we can, the sum of the parts creating a vibrant and proud country, hardly a valid description today.
Emulate Quebec’s status rather than resent it. Expand the Laurentian Elite into the Canadian Elite — dare I say a more inclusive, equitable, and diverse country.
This likely requires a change in government. Recent polls suggest this is forthcoming, another reason the feds should reconsider their destructive agenda. Sadly, autocratic ideologues are not known for introspection — or contrition.
Smug that they hold the cards that define democracy, this stacked deck will ultimately have consequences in this nefarious game of constitutional poker.
Why not instead a democracy that works for all regions? That is the path to a prosperous and stable Canada and a robust democracy. It would also reflect “the will of the people”.
What Constitution? We are under the control of the US Military. The covid19 vaccines are a product of the US Military and because they are a military product they did not need clinical trials which is why the vaccines were rolled out so quickly: https://home.solari.com/sasha-latypova-interviews-katherine-watt-on-us-military-domestic-bioterrorism/ Justin Trudeau and his lackeys did nothing to protect us from this dangerous gene therapy. Why? Canada must be some sort of sub-state of the US.
The only two options left is the imposition of the Sovereignty Act and ultimately for the Alberta government to devy the Supreme Court. It is either that or Africa levels of poverty and mass emigration. These are the only two choices left.
Well written article. I am a strong believer that the West should separate and secure its' own well being. Until then, we are mere puppets to the Laurention elite and a limitless cash machine. Enough is enough!! Until the democratic is changed, the West will.never ever have equal representation in Parliment.
