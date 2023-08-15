Smith Trudeau

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during the Calgary Stampede. All smiles for the pictures, but as Saskatchewan writer Herb Pinder points out, federal energy policy means that can't last.

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

The announcement of impending legislation to further regulate the source of electrical generation presents substantive issues far broader than choosing between fossil fuels and renewable energy.

It raises fundamental questions about constitutional jurisdiction and more concerning, the contrast of values and priorities between Central Canada and Western Canada.

CF-18 fighter jet

CF-18 fighter jet (source: CBC)
Hayes truck moving rig

Pierre Trudeau's National Energy Program virtually killed Alberta's oil industry in 1982. Rigs were hauled south to take advantage of better opportunities in the U.S. Here, a Hayes truck removes a tower from a drilling site.
Keystone pipes

Pipeline development has done poorly since the Trudeau Liberals took power in 2015. 

(1) comment

rianc
rianc

The attacks on the resources and prosperity of the West will not stop until Alberta and Saskatchewan separate from Canada. Poilievre may make things better, he will still rule to make Ontario and Quebec happy at the expense of the West again. Lieberal governments don't even attempt to rule for what is best for the country as a whole, they just rule for the benefit of Eastern Canada and to heck with the west. It is long past time that Alberta and Saskatchewan need to separate from Canada. Over time we will grow as Manitoba, B.C. and the Territories will join us in leaving Canada. Only then if Easterners wanted to save Canada will they accept constitutional changes that make all regions equal and not subservient to them.

