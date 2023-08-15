The announcement of impending legislation to further regulate the source of electrical generation presents substantive issues far broader than choosing between fossil fuels and renewable energy.
It raises fundamental questions about constitutional jurisdiction and more concerning, the contrast of values and priorities between Central Canada and Western Canada.
But the most important issue is the persistent determination of the federal government and by extension or neglect, Canadians living in Central Canada, to diminish the prosperity of a whole region of the country.
One of the themes of the history of Canada is policy formation invariably favours Ontario and Quebec. While favouring majority views is not unusual in a democracy with asymmetric populations, when the majority continues to wreak damage on minority regions of the country, questions inevitably arise.
This is increasingly the direction of Canada, where democracy works for Ontario and Quebec but for the West, not so much. We in the West also have interests and aspirations — is the purpose of other provinces primarily to serve Ontario and Quebec? Forever?
This is not a new concern.
Saskatchewan and Alberta were the last provinces to join Confederation in 1905.
We were considered and treated as colonies — it was not until the 1930s, that ownership and control over natural resources were granted, consistent with the other provinces.
Yet this mindset perpetuates to the detriment of the prairies and the perceived benefit to Central Canada.
Tariffs were an early example. A farm producer could acquire a combine and other essential equipment across the border at lower prices, with timely delivery.
As was the case with most manufactured goods, we in the West were required to transact with Central Canada to its benefit and our higher costs.
This unfairness and suboptimal economic outcome were acknowledged when Reciprocity (yesterday’s parlance for free trade) became Prime Minister Laurier’s primary election plank in the 1911 federal election.
He lost. That is, economic optimization and internal fairness were rejected by the majority population in Central Canada.
Changes of government make no difference.
The 1985 decision to move the CF-18 maintenance contract to Quebec, even after Winnipeg prevailed in the competitive process, dispelled any hopes that of all parts of the country would rank equally under a Mulroney Conservative leadership.
However, the most egregious and memorable attack on prairie prosperity was the infamous National Energy Program of the early 1980’s.
Those of us of a certain age, including myself, well remember the mandated transfer of a portion of oil and gas revenues from the producing regions to Central Canada.
Again, self-interest prevailed over the national interest as the revenues were confiscated to the larger voter base, and future exploration encouraged on federal lands, mostly in the north. Pillage and discourage.
Today the primary industries of the prairies are once again under siege.
Our prosperity (and to a significant extent the country’s) is a function of oil and gas, agribusiness, mining (particularly uranium and potash) and the important attendant economic activities.
This time, the federal government is not confiscating but rather intends to outright destroy these key industries.
But not to worry you Westerners, it will be a 'just transition.' Condescending and patronizing.
Why does Canada need to be the “leader in reducing global carbon emissions” in a country which will be a significant beneficiary of the gradual warming of the planet?
Most immigration is to the warmer regions of the country — southern Ontario, and the west coast. No need to wonder why. Warmer is better for Canada, especially but not limited to the frigid prairies.
The climate change narrative is primarily about the top down reordering of Canada's economy directing such choices as our sources of energy, mobility, and how much fertiliser is appropriate in ag production.
The National Energy Program was as surprising as it was devastating.
Business and other leaders were stunned and focused primarily on survival. Saskatchewan suffered a decade of recession (augmented by broad global dynamics,) while in response to the robust economy in Ontario, the Bank of Canada sharply moved up interest rates at the wrong phase of the cycle in the West.
The ongoing anti-west animus continues with the proposed legislation. It provides another powerful dose of the reality that our Central Canada voter-dominated country is willing to again devastate the prosperity of the West.
But this time, we are ready.
There are strong and committed Premiers of Saskatchewan and Alberta, both of whom are defiant in expressing opposition to this latest proclamation. There is strong support for resistance among business, political and other leaders, many of whom have memories of the history, especially the unfortunate NEP and its damage.
We know there is more to come including mandated oil and gas production reductions.
We are also awaiting with dread the forthcoming Supreme Court of Canada decision with respect to the Environmental Assessment Act (C-69), yet another federal intrusion into provincial rights.
The Supreme Court of Alberta in a lengthy and thorough decision, ruled the legislation as “federal overreach”, “confiscation”, and included other very strong language.
Yet, the makeup of Canada’s Supreme Court, again dominated by Ontario and Quebec, currently has no representatives from the prairies. We hold our breath for what may be the next blow to the colonies.
Equalization, the fact that elections are often determined before the Manitoba border, French language requirements for civil servants and much, much more, are aggregating into the growing political reactions evident today.
From Premier Scott Moe, “it's about what's affordable and … what's possible versus an ideological policy that may come from another level of government.” From Premier Danielle Smith, “No, we are going to assert our rights under the Constitution to tell them to pound sand.”
It is important context that both Moe and Smith have held to the original emission targets by 2050 and were surprised, given ongoing discussions, at the announcement.
It appears the feds are making this issue their battleground... are the cross words the prelude to an inevitable fight?
Impervious to Western Canadian values and the deep level of accumulating resentment, the Prime Minister and his Cabinet are making a seminal and risky miscalculation.
Only the growing contingent which has logically concluded that the future will be a continuation of domination, targeted unfairness and lack of political power, favour independence for Alberta and Saskatchewan. But others are watching and wondering.
The ideologues in Ottawa, in attempting to impose their superiority, have created a losing pathway. Either they lose the battle; or by winning, their actions alienate more citizens and risk losing the country.
Stay tuned — there are big consequences as the federal government ups the dangerous and unnecessary ante.
(1) comment
The attacks on the resources and prosperity of the West will not stop until Alberta and Saskatchewan separate from Canada. Poilievre may make things better, he will still rule to make Ontario and Quebec happy at the expense of the West again. Lieberal governments don't even attempt to rule for what is best for the country as a whole, they just rule for the benefit of Eastern Canada and to heck with the west. It is long past time that Alberta and Saskatchewan need to separate from Canada. Over time we will grow as Manitoba, B.C. and the Territories will join us in leaving Canada. Only then if Easterners wanted to save Canada will they accept constitutional changes that make all regions equal and not subservient to them.
