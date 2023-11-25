PINDER: For our own sakes, we should understand why nations fail

People who live in the the developed world have been more prosperous, than any who came before. Those of us of a certain age will recall our childhood in a relatively small home, large families, sharing a bedroom with a sibling or two, coal or oil heating, the poor quality of early television and maybe a vehicle, but rarely more than one.Our recollections are starkly different than the reality of even middle-aged adults today. That, and the additional fact that our citizens are bereft of economic education, leads to the unproven assumption that our prosperity is a given, even in the minds of some, a right.This is the first of a series addressing the attributes that generate economic well-being, how and why some countries succeed and others fail, and what this means for Canada.As history has demonstrated, prosperity is a rare outcome. It is enjoyed today by only a fraction of the world's eight billion people. And for them, only for a few centuries.That high standards of living are never a given is illustrated by the startling example of Germany, the fourth-largest economy in the world and the economic engine of the European Union. The German economic miracle from the ashes of WWII is unprecedented, save perhaps for the similar story of Japan, now the world's third largest economy.Until recently, Germany produced 25% of the entire output of the European Union, primarily as a manufacturer, with global leadership in automobiles, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. It exports 50% of what it manufactures — more than any other country in the world. The head office of three leading global automobile brands, Mercedes, Volkswagen and BMW are all in Stuttgart. Germany is also home to more than 500 pharmaceutical companies including industry giants such as Bayer and Merck.Chemicals are involved in the production of pretty much everything we use today, including plastics, farm products and the fertilizers that are key to agriculture and the global food supply.But, according to a Wall Street Journal article on September 13 2023, Germany's economy has grown only in one of the last five quarters, contrary to other better performing large Eurozone countries such as France, Spain and even Italy. Economic output in the US was up 2.4% over the period. Underperforming Italy — yikes!Among the major economies, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts Germany will be the only economy to decline in 2023. According to HSBC economist Stefan Schilbe, in a note to clients, “the general demand situation can only be described as bleak.”How did this happen? The leadership of the celebrated once in a generation politician, Angela Merkel, made a series of strategic blunders which, at the time, were strongly supported by the German population.Germany's leadership in the green revolution, described as “Energiewende,” in combination with the naive trust in Russia to supply natural gas and the unnecessary shut down of 17 nuclear electricity plants, evolved into German economic challenges rendering only difficult options.Europe’s leading economy has created its own energy crisis despite a highly successful offshore wind complex in the North Sea, significant when the wind blows, but requiring an additional base source. Cheap natural gas, providing more than 15% of Germany’s electricity and heating about half of German households, is now hostage to supply uncertainties and higher costs.According to a September 18 issue of Geopolitical Futures, the country's inflation rate hit 7.6% in August of this year, reducing consumer spending power and slowing economic growth, causing unemployment.Again, according to Geopolitical Futures, “Germany has been a massive beneficiary of China’s low labour costs and indeed is unique among EU members in the breadth and depth of his economic relaHons with Beijing”.But today this is another growing risk as countries “reshore,” and the US and other trading partners resort to national industrial policies, usually code for tariffs and other trade impediments. The once symbiotic relationship is evolving from supplier to competitor and Germany is vulnerable.It is also relevant to note its carbon emissions and coal consumption have reached record levels.So yes, countries do fall backwards — even recognizing German drive, pride and culture of excellence, its current GDP per capita declined significantly, and there is no easy way forward.To understand the much anticipated threats to Canada led me to reread a 2012 publication entitled the Origins of Power, Prosperity, and Poverty — Why Nations Fail.A bit of a slog, the authors, Daron Acemogle and James Robinson, dance through history identifying the dynamics of both success and failure of many countries around the world, and throughout history.Future segments will share those findings enabling us to consider Canada’s problems, prospects, opportunities and provide a vision to return to prosperity and influence. Maybe a better understanding of history will encourage us to find a strategic path to make the assumptions of so many Canadians come true.