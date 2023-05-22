The Alberta election next week is likely the most important in a generation. This is so at several levels.
The most significant issue is whether the province will return to the socialist-leaning party of former Premier Notley. In just a few years she destroyed the Alberta Advantage by way of big government, sharply increased debt, the inevitable tax increases, and a different mind-set.
Already she is promising higher corporate taxes which will discourage investment — taxes are a cost that consumers eventually pay. More government, regulation, workers, and taxes — no advantage to any of that.
Today, and since 2015, in the words of Prime Minister Trudeau, Canada is being transformed into the “first post-national country.” Supported by Notley’s federal NDP colleagues, and guided by the United Nations, he is decimating our future. That at least is how the OECD sees it.This independent organisation is forecasting that over both 10 and 40 years periods, Canada’s economic outlook is last among the 38 member countries.
Notley tries to distance herself from a party that has always reflected her beliefs — and those of her father — by conveniently professing to support the oil and gas engine of Alberta. Many pipelines and other projects were cancelled by the Liberals, with NDP support, with at best tepid resistance from Notley during her time as Premier.
Oddly, during four years in power she never took concrete steps against the unfair Alberta equalization burden the industry funds. This is another damaging Ottawa policy, soft-pedalled by both Notley and Kenney, that needs the continued vigorous opposition of a Smith government.
Do Albertans want to return to the demonstrated Notley compliance and acceptance of cancelled projects and transfers of funds out of Alberta, even during a severe recession?
As the feds advance their attacks on prairie prosperity (and by extension the country as per the OECD) the strong voice and actions of Saskatchewan Premier Moe are critical. A second dissenting province, led by Danielle Smith, will greatly enhance the opposition to policies such as the condescending “just transition” (which even the feds are now trying to distance themselves from).
Does Alberta want to become another Atlantic Canada, sorry supplicants to Ottawa, dependent on its largesse? Such is the risk for the West if Trudeau/Singh have their way with Alberta and another Notley reign.
Let’s remember that the Notley regime initiated Canada’s second carbon tax, following British Columbia, but before Trudeau/Singh. Notley also beat the feds as the first to impose production limits. Why would sensible Albertan vote for a limited future?
Energy and strong investment underpin the important healthcare and other social benefits that depend on prosperity. There is also the challenge to pay down the debt that piled up by Notley and her big spending colleagues. Reconstituting the Alberta Advantage will take time.
There is resistance by many to support Danielle Smith. Years ago, she made a huge political mistake by joining the sad remnants of the once great political party that for a lengthy period, served Albertans and indeed all Canadians with sensible policies and generously sharing the prosperity.
Smith subsequently became a talk show host, a role that requires stirring the pot. She has not yet quite evolved her instincts to a more subdued persona, perhaps in part because of her strong belief in Alberta’s potential.
So, this sets up a decision by the “undecided” in what appears to be a close election.
The beliefs and aspirations of the UCP are strong — just ask Jason Kenny. If elected Danielle Smith and her party will become another leading voice in Canada’s future as a federation, presenting a different vision from the autocratic Ottawa wrecking ball. Notley has already proven she will just support the Trudeau/Singh cabal.
The time is approaching, as recently reported in these pages, that reduced emissions will not satisfy Trudeau, Singh, and Guilbeault — the real agenda of production cuts is next. Albertans cannot rely on Notley to oppose Ottawa and her own beliefs.
All this is a much more significant risk than the sometimes inappropriate exuberance of Smith.
A final question for consideration — who do you think Trudeau and Singh would vote for? Does anything else really matter?
That is a rhetorical question right? Singh is the real leader in this election, despite anything Rachel Notley wishes, and he's doing Trudeau's bidding until he gets his golden pension in 2025. I would have enjoyed a true leadersdebate, but Rachel showed up. Singh isn't in the same class as Smith, "When I am Prime Minister..." indeed, lol.
