Notley vs Smkith on EMS times

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley (L) and UCP leader Danielle Smith (R)

 Western Standard photo

The Alberta election next week is likely the most important in a generation. This is so at several levels.

The most significant issue is whether the province will return to the socialist-leaning party of former Premier Notley. In just a few years she destroyed the Alberta Advantage by way of big government, sharply increased debt, the inevitable tax increases, and a different mind-set.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

That is a rhetorical question right? Singh is the real leader in this election, despite anything Rachel Notley wishes, and he's doing Trudeau's bidding until he gets his golden pension in 2025. I would have enjoyed a true leadersdebate, but Rachel showed up. Singh isn't in the same class as Smith, "When I am Prime Minister..." indeed, lol.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.