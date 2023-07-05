After oil's strong recovery in 2022, the future remains volatile, even as global demand has set a record.
This commentary reviews current supply, demand, and other dynamics, and shares forecasts for the balance of the year and beyond.
Oil prices have not met expectations this year, recently reaching the lowest levels in 18 months. According to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, speculators more than quadrupled short positions on US crude between April 18 and May 30, one of the reasons that Saudi Arabia recently unilaterally cut production again.
As always, prices are determined by supply and demand.
Global production per capita has been flat for 30 years. Increasing population and economic activity the last 10 years have been mostly supplied by Russia, up a few million barrels a day, and by the US doubling output. The war in Ukraine and sanctions are now wild cards.
OPEC production peaked in the fourth quarter of 2016 after the Saudi increases led to a price collapse. Now it does appear they are putting a floor on the price of oil, between $60 and $70 per barrel, which will reduce the risk profile of producers.
It is significant that the paper trading volume of oil futures is 30 times more than the physical trading market.
As traders and their clients change their views of the future, one can better understand the persistent volatility of commodities, especially oil, by following futures markets.
Demand is a function of economic activity, in turn largely driven by population growth. The reduction of global growth prospects is another reason that oil prices have languished.
Continued interventions by politics are another factor, including especially President Biden's decision to move a million barrels a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) into the market. This deliberate reduction of oil prices served his party well in the mid-term elections, but reduced the validity of the purpose of the SPR which may never be replenished.
Other unexpected barrels of oil finding their way into the market include work arounds of sanctions by both Russia and Iran, and increased output from Nigeria, Angola, and Libya.
This incremental production also increases inventories, one of the indicators scrutinized by traders and others. Increasing global inventories lead to lower prices, and vice versa.
Contrary to global levels, inventories in the US are on the low side, one of the reasons the market is expecting higher prices in the second half of 2023.
Additionally, just as China’s tepid recovery from extended COVID shutdowns has contributed to soft prices, the strong May monthly oil imports support expectations of higher prices later this year. India’s strong economic performance is also increasing energy consumption, including oil.
There is growing evidence that the shale revolution in the US, which provided most of the growth in production in the last decade, is experiencing Hubbard 's Peak.
Already evident in the other shale basins, the thesis is that well production eventually peaks and declines. Grossed up, this applies to every basin including the extraordinary Permian Basin. Future US production growth will likely be much reduced from the last decade.
EXPORTS AND DIFFERENTIALS
The growth of crude oil exports, now approaching 40% of US production and growing, will ultimately narrow the differential between the North American marker price, West Texas Intermediate, (WTI), and the global marker North Sea Brent, recently about $4 to $5. A narrowing “diff” will likely lift North American prices.
Moving further north, oil price differentials in Canada have recently narrowed significantly. In their purest form, diffs should be determined by the cost of transportation from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. However, when pipelines access is inadequate, crude must travel by more expensive rail or increase inventory, each creating downward pressure on Canadian oil prices.
Recently Enbridge, the largest pipeline company North America, reduced the cost of transit on new Line 3, anticipating competition for barrels as the Trans Mountain expansion nears completion. This is a positive reversal of a long period of limited takeaway capacity for Canadian producers which led to persistent wide differentials to WTI.
Already enjoying the price lift from American to Canadian currency, this additional capacity narrows the discount and enhances prices in western Canada, especially heavy oil.
EXPORTS AND REFINING
American exports from the Gulf of Mexico are growing, recently exceeding the roughly 3 million bpd imported from Canada. So why both imports and exports?
As discussed in previous commentaries, refineries are the dominant customer for oil.
But oil is extracted in many grades which must be matched by refinery configuration.
Shale oil growth, primarily light oil, is needed by many refineries around the world including Europe and China. Most of the Gulf refining capacity is configured for heavier oil matching the primary production stream in Canada. Our exports are desirable for the refining complex in the Gulf, especially as previous supply from Mexico and Venezuela have suffered declines.
This highlights the folly of cancelling Keystone XL designed to move heavy oil sands production to refineries on the Texas coast.
CONCLUSION
The highest performing sector in 2022; to date this year, energy is near the bottom. Views differ as to the future. All three credible forecasting organizations – OPEC, the International Energy Agency (IEA), and the US Energy Information Agency (EIA) – foresee stronger prices in the second half of 2023.
Well productivity in the Permian is declining, rig counts in the US are down, consolidation in both the US and Canada continues, and according to comments by Aramco’s CEO, as reported by Bloomberg, “developing countries are driving demand growth of more than 2 million bpd this year”.
A more subdued view is expressed by Citigroup’s respected Ed Morse, who says “our judgment is that supply is going to outstrip demand in the second half of the year."
He bases this on his pessimism of the China story, and that the global industry will easily find enough oil to handle incremental demand as he claims, “it’s not that hard”.
We appreciate the daily emails of the energy group of the National Bank - the last word from its June 10 report “While we’ve seen a softening in the outlook for pricing expectations from notable banks for 2H23, pricing catalysts will need to materialize through tangible observations in the physical market …which many expect will become more visible through the third quarter this year”.
The uncertainty of both supply and demand continues. But even at current prices, the industry in Canada is healthy, generating strong free cash flow to fund debt reduction, buybacks, and maintain dividends. Their low multiples also provide valuation upside for investors.
The ongoing risk is political as the uncertain journey of oil continues.
