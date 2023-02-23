Bennett Dam

The Bennett Dam near Hudson's Hope, at 610' one of the highest earth-fill dams in the world, can produce 2,730 Mw of electrical power. Writer Herb Pinder notes that with clean, green energy to push LNG through a pipeline to the coast, and more hyrdro power at the coast to compress it, liquified natural gas from Alberta and northeastern BC will be the cleanest in the world. He asks why the Liberal government wouldn't want to develop it further.

 Andres M Panti Wiki Commons

The prime minister, his cabinet and the entire federal government display the behaviours of zealots and ideologues.

And what might that look like? Messrs. Merriam and Webster describe as a zealot somebody who is a fanatical partisan and as an ideologue, someone who is blindly so.

Trudeau and german chancellor

In August, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz pleaded with Prime Minister Trudeau to relieve his country's dependence on Russian natural gas by opening uo supplies of western Canadian gas. (Historically, Germany drew one third of its gas from Russia via pipeline. Trudeau brushed him off, saying there was 'no business case' to do so. Germany has since opened an LNG dock and signed a supply contract with Qatar.
Kitimat LNG project

Courtesy Chevron

Herb Pinder is a Saskatoon businessman with direct experience in merchandising, sports representation, and private equity (energy.) His extensive governance includes 30 business boards, among them Canadian Airlines, ARC Resources, Viterra and many early stage companies

