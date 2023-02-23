The prime minister, his cabinet and the entire federal government display the behaviours of zealots and ideologues.
And what might that look like? Messrs. Merriam and Webster describe as a zealot somebody who is a fanatical partisan and as an ideologue, someone who is blindly so.
We do expect politicians to be partisan.
But, blind and fanatical?
Hopefully not. And yet, they are. The three priorities of the Trudeau government are women's rights, indigenous reconciliation and climate change and we have seen in many areas of policy how the Liberals' relentless focus on those issues and their self-assumed moral superiority on these files, have together blinded the government from addressing some other very big-picture realities, and all the practical responsibilities of governing.
What's truly staggering is even developments that play to women's rights, indigenous reconciliation and climate change, also get the cold shoulder. Like natural gas.
The Liberal refusal to share Canada's copious natural gas resources with a needy world just can't be force-fitted into the party's stated priorities.
Gas is the cleanest of the fossil fuels, relatively easy to produce and when cooled and compressed into liquefied natural gas (LNG), can be transported anywhere in the world. At current rates of production, there's at least a 200-year supply in British Columbia and Alberta. Sharing this gas bounty would be a Canadian contribution to reducing global carbon dioxide by replacing coal and oil in many of its current uses. Gas emissions are less than half those of oil, but still provide functionality. Further, as much of the world considers renewables an energy transition solution, natural gas is an ideal backup, given the intermittent nature of solar and wind power. It is abundant, relatively inexpensive, easy to install and enjoys the flexibility to start and stop on short notice. It satisfies the three requirements of sources of energy — abundance, affordability and accessibility.
It's also as green as it gets. The significant component of Canadian gas production that moves by pipeline to the US is declining. However, the much-welcomed Canada LNG project to export LNG from the Pacific Coast is progressing: The pipeline from the prairies is more than 80% complete. Construction of the compression, cooling and loading facilities near Kitimat, BC are also progressing.
The great advantage of Kitimat — 'People of the Snow' in the Haisla language — is its green power. The same dam that provides clean electricity for aluminum production there, will also power the new LNG plant.
Meanwhile at the eastern end of the pipeline, power also comes from clean, green hydro power produced at the Bennett and Peace Canyon dams. (And upon completion, the Site C Dam.) This makes this LNG project easily the greenest in the world: Very little carbon-derived energy will be expended to produce low-carbon gas fuel.
Also relatively unknown is the fact that emissions are counted where fossil fuels are burned. As roughly 80% of emissions from the production chain are the result of combustion, this results in Canadian numbers looking good, a benefit for our emissions obsessed government. By replacing coal, it also reduces absolute levels of global emissions. Finding, developing, and producing oil and gas is responsible for only 10% of total emissions.
In other words, our governments, and other fanatics, attack the wrong end of the pipeline.
What applies in Western Canada is also true in Atlantic Canada, as no less than Warren Buffett committed many billions of dollars (now withdrawn) to an LNG project off the East Coast of Canada.
The feedstock could be provided by developing potential reserves in the region and/or extending the Trans Canada Pipeline which conveniently has open space. American production, with its transportation advantage, is replacing the West for central Canadian supply.
Yet recently both the Chancellor of Germany and the Prime Minister of Japan — both concerned about their strategic limitations for energy supply — visited Canada and met with Prime Minister Trudeau. They are both aware of Canada’s abundant resources and global reputation for clean energy and their own need of it. Yet, Trudeau sent them packing with vague commitments of hydrogen fuel — perhaps, at some uncertain time in the future.
Developing Canada's natural gas would have been good for all the Liberal priorities — good for women, good for indigenous people and good for the climate. But the Liberals aren't interested.
This narrow policy framework is denying Canadians incredible economic benefits as well as limiting their own articulated priorities. As energy security has quickly become the paramount objective of world political leaders, not supporting our friends and allies is also damaging Canada’s reputation, dividing the country and limiting social and economic progress at home.
Successful political leaders must include business and financial well-being among important strategic goals for the future. Economic opportunities in Canada are especially needed after the cost of COVID shutdowns, exacerbated by the ongoing penchant of this government to spend other people’s money in record amounts. A recent study by the Organization of Economic Development rated the 40 advanced countries over 10 and 40 year periods — Canada was dead last for both. This should be a sobering warning for all Canadians.
The world needs natural gas to replace coal. Both coasts enjoy competitive advantages of shorter distances to respective Asian and European markets. The business case is unique and compelling.
A visionary leader would be licking their chops.
This government, blindly partisan, compromises its own priorities with its fanatical obsession with putting we uppity Westerners in our rightful subordinate place by killing our energy sector.
Their ideology has become their idiotology and we're all suffering the consequences.
