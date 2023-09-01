Herb Pinder is a Saskatoon businessman with direct experience in merchandising, sports representation, and private equity (energy.) His extensive governance includes 30 business boards, among them Canadian Airlines, ARC Resources, Viterra and many early stage companies
Environmental Stephen Guilbeault further upped the ante regarding his idealistic notion that Canada needs to be a global leader with respect to carbon dioxide emissions. After announcing more specific requirements of the soon-to-be introduced clean fuel legislation, he sent a graph to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith illustrating declining costs of renewable electricity.
For context, Canada is already a world leader with respect to clean source electricity. In addition to nuclear power generation in Ontario, this is largely a result of BC, Manitoba, Quebec and some Atlantic Canada provinces having significant hydro-electric power.
Three of the four provinces without significant hydro, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia, have provincial Conservative governments. Is it a mere coincidence the attack is on them?
The was previously a radical environmentalist known for climbing buildings and towers to bring attention to his causes. This legislation and his mindset suggest his radical ways remain, albeit from a different posture.
The requirement for zero emissions also enables criminal prosecution for the leaders of the companies which fail to meet the high bar.
There are several additional problems with the proposed regulations and consequences.
First, matters concerning electricity and other resources are clearly defined in Canada's constitution as the sole responsibility of the provinces. Yet the Supreme Court of Canada has accepted the argument the environment, including especially the threat of climate change, allows the federal government to intrude upon provincial responsibilities.
It is likely that the ideologues in Ottawa will litigate. And, although the justices of the Supreme Court, by definition, have integrity, they are also products of their life stories and geography, increasingly out of sync with the values and industries of the West.
The second problem was highlighted by Premier Danielle Smith's response to the aggressive narrative supported by the graph referred to above. Her graph showed the dangerous margin of capacity during cold weather last winter, reiterating the imperative to ensure electrical capacity for warmth and other purposes.
Failure of the system is not an option.
Renewable energy is, by definition, intermittent and needs a backup source. Unfortunately, the did not include the capital and other costs of a parallel system when presenting his graph, thereby significantly understating the real comparative costs.
This exchange also provided the opportunity to point out the impossibility of replacing natural gas as a backup. This was the limitation raised by Saskatchewan Premier Moe in his response to the announcement and threats of criminal action from the .
Electricity in Saskatchewan is largely fuelled by coal and natural gas; renewables are, at best, a partial solution.
Premiers Smith and Moe are believable when they say the new Guilbeault targets are not possible, while still confirming 2050 net zero objectives.
Saskatchewan is one of the provinces exploring the nuclear power option which, even if successful, would not meet the arbitrary deadline of 2035.
The nature of a nuclear solution and the need for safety make it a longer term challenge.
The third problem is the persistent bias against fossil fuel producing provinces.
The unprecedented threats of criminal consequences for not meeting impossible deadlines, led highly-respected economist Jack Mintz to recently warn constant discord dissuades the capital necessary to continue Alberta’s amazing record, indeed other projects in our country that are suffering a flight of capital.
Alberta leads the country in both renewable energy installation and emissions reductions from the energy sector, notwithstanding growth in both oil and natural gas production. It seems strange the protagonist dictates ever more conditions and impossible time frames even as Canada’s emission levels increase.
Ideologues often lack introspection.
More insidious, the uncertainty of future investment capital is secondary to the authoritarian tendencies of the current federal government. Trudeau’s expressed admiration of China, like his father's, helps us understand (but not accept) the command and control approach of his government, as demonstrated by the acceleration of reduced fuel emissions punitive to Conservative and/or fossil fuel provinces.
It is difficult, perhaps impossible, to reason with ideologues, their commitment and underlying superiority. The attitude and deliberate political advantage posturing are risking the long-term prospects of our country, the most important problem with the legislation.
While Danielle Smith appears to be winning the battle of the graphs, other Canadians have different beliefs and financial priorities than Western Canada.
Along with inadequate representation given our smaller population base, no voice in the Senate or the Supreme Court, and relentless attacks on our prosperity, the case for more independence and freedom is building.
This sets up a critical question, pooh poohed and discounted by too many in central Canada, will much needed independence and freedom be within or outside the country that once had such prospects of greatness?
Meanwhile back in China with breaking news, Guilbeault, the Vice-Chairman of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development, has been warned demands and condescending tones would be “counterproductive”.
Any bets he complies?
In any event he would rather demand and condescend the jurisdictions which are at least sincere in addressing the challenges of emission reductions but lack political strength.
Ironic, but without any humour or joy for those of us endeavouring to preserve our prosperity and indeed, our country.
Canada is responsible for 1.5% of global emissions. This nothing more than idiot virtue with the end result being anti human more than a solution to man made carbon. If we are really concerned with global carbon we should be getting our natural gas to places like China and India and certainly working with countries like germany and japan who came begging to have access to our natural gas so they dont have to resort to coal. Justin turned them both away? What is this really about?
We must fight this all the way to the Supreme Court and once the court rules against the west, and it will, the Supreme Court, along with every other level of of the injustice system is chalk full of radical leftwing extremists, then at that time, Alberta can hold a referendum on separation. Only when thousands upon thousands of Albertans lose their jobs, smaller towns, hamlets and cities are left without power or heat, and Alberta farmers and ranchers are no longer producing the food we need, will Albertans finally wake up to the fact we cannot live in this Liberal “utopia” called Canada. But we cannot call for a referendum until then, if we do, and it doesn’t pass, then we are doomed, Ottawa will go even more on the offensive and strike while their iron is hot, and with a failed referendum in our pockets, there is nothing to stop them.
Alberta has already lost the court battle that mattered relating to climate juristiction. There is no "legal" fight left...we lost, and with the Liberal controlled SCoC we will always lose.
Unfortunately Albertans generally won't take the necessary steps and elect people that will actually fight the real fight for this province. The path Smith is politicizing (back to the SCoC) has already lost.
Alberta has one choice and one choice only...to leave. All other options will fail. Our slow motion train wreck of Colonial Confederation continues. Enjoy.
Guilbert is a climate fanatic and a scientific illiterate. Canadians don't need a felon to tell them how to heat their homes, what to drive, how to handle plastic bags and utensils, or how to grow crops.
