Environmental Stephen Guilbeault further upped the ante regarding his idealistic notion that Canada needs to be a global leader with respect to carbon dioxide emissions. After announcing more specific requirements of the soon-to-be introduced clean fuel legislation, he sent a graph to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith illustrating declining costs of renewable electricity.

For context, Canada is already a world leader with respect to clean source electricity. In addition to nuclear power generation in Ontario, this is largely a result of BC, Manitoba, Quebec and some Atlantic Canada provinces having significant hydro-electric power.

Herb Pinder is a Saskatoon businessman with direct experience in merchandising, sports representation, and private equity (energy.) His extensive governance includes 30 business boards, among them Canadian Airlines, ARC Resources, Viterra and many early stage companies

(4) comments

reallynotreally
reallynotreally

Canada is responsible for 1.5% of global emissions. This nothing more than idiot virtue with the end result being anti human more than a solution to man made carbon. If we are really concerned with global carbon we should be getting our natural gas to places like China and India and certainly working with countries like germany and japan who came begging to have access to our natural gas so they dont have to resort to coal. Justin turned them both away? What is this really about?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

We must fight this all the way to the Supreme Court and once the court rules against the west, and it will, the Supreme Court, along with every other level of of the injustice system is chalk full of radical leftwing extremists, then at that time, Alberta can hold a referendum on separation. Only when thousands upon thousands of Albertans lose their jobs, smaller towns, hamlets and cities are left without power or heat, and Alberta farmers and ranchers are no longer producing the food we need, will Albertans finally wake up to the fact we cannot live in this Liberal “utopia” called Canada. But we cannot call for a referendum until then, if we do, and it doesn’t pass, then we are doomed, Ottawa will go even more on the offensive and strike while their iron is hot, and with a failed referendum in our pockets, there is nothing to stop them.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Alberta has already lost the court battle that mattered relating to climate juristiction. There is no "legal" fight left...we lost, and with the Liberal controlled SCoC we will always lose.

Unfortunately Albertans generally won't take the necessary steps and elect people that will actually fight the real fight for this province. The path Smith is politicizing (back to the SCoC) has already lost.

Alberta has one choice and one choice only...to leave. All other options will fail. Our slow motion train wreck of Colonial Confederation continues. Enjoy.

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Guilbert is a climate fanatic and a scientific illiterate. Canadians don't need a felon to tell them how to heat their homes, what to drive, how to handle plastic bags and utensils, or how to grow crops.

