By any accounting — creative or otherwise — it’s a good problem to have.
Alberta’s UCP government is facing a potentially embarrassing moment of reckoning when it decides how to divvy up next year’s budget windfall. And make no mistake — it’s going to be big.
How big? Much bigger than the $2.4 billion Finance Minister Nate Horner is projecting. And potentially even bigger than the $9.2 billion recorded last year.
And they only have themselves to blame.
Oh, oil prices helped. But that wasn’t even the story given that crude benchmarks came in $5 below former Finance Minister Travis Toews’ $79 breakeven back in March.
The real reason the books look better in black ink is prudent fiscal management and sound economic stewardship. Horner is minding the pennies and the dollars are taking care of themselves.
Remember when Rachel Notley lost last spring’s election on a promise to raise corporate income tax rates, insisting it would generate $6 billion in revenue? It turns out higher corporate tax revenue, along with a stunning 4.4% population growth rate and all the spinoffs — and opportunities a strong economy creates — was the biggest of the rosy fiscal picture.
That has put Alberta to be in an even stronger position when — not if — oil prices rise in the back half of the present fiscal year. Oil was trading above $83.50 a barrel on Thursday, well above Horner’s new $75 threshold, and most analysts expect it to hit at least $90 and maybe even $100 by December.
Given that each dollar up or down is about $625 million to the treasury? Do the math. Already, that $2.4 billion projected surplus is closer to $8 billion and counting.
Albertans know all too well the dangers of riding the oil price rocket to riches; what goes up inevitably comes down. Even Horner himself wasn’t too cocky about calling $2.4 billion a “large” surplus.
We’ve all seen this rerun. And we’ve all seen it go the other way as well, remember Ralphbucks? Well, Horner’s hoarding.
Even if oil doesn’t pan out, it doesn’t matter. In this case having a sound financial plan — paying down debt, saving some in the Heritage Fund and targeted (not permanent) spending on priority areas — puts Alberta on a path to truly taking advantage when the next upswing arrives.
You’ll know it when you hear the clamour and call from special interests and the opposition NDP to strangle the fiscal golden goose that laid it in the first place and start spending the cash.
That’s when the hard work is going to happen for Horner and his caucus cohorts: convincing Albertans that holding the course is the best way to keep it coming.
Horner already told everyone where his proclivities lie. He wants discretionary spending allocated to paying down debt and rebuilding the Heritage Fund.
And setting aside more for contingencies.
Almost all Alberta’s cash reserves — nearly $1 billion and counting — have been eaten up by this summer’s forest fires. A potentially even bigger crisis is looming from crop failure and crippling droughts in the southern prairies that’s going to require more than just insurance payouts.
Whether or not you believe in climate change, the bill for natural disasters is only getting bigger and costlier — and more frequent — every year. That’s just a sad fact. That’s where Horner would be wise to rebuild those reserves and start planning for them. Happily to say, he has.
It’s easy to chalk up last year’s surplus to good luck. But you have to be good to be lucky. Having a sound financial plan helps for when that day surely arrives.
I’d argue it already has.
(1) comment
Lets tackle the big bill. If forest fires are eating up so much of the reserves, why are we not listening to experts in the forest fighting field? Why are we not fighting fires at night when temperatures are cooler? Why are we not using the biggest water bombers on the market instead of contracting to an inferior contractor with 1/3 the capacity? etc. WHY?
