TransCanada pipe

Trans-Canada pipeline network.

 Wikipedia

It truly is the end of an era. And the end of a transnational dream as significant in its day as the construction of the Canadian Pacific Railroad.

The TC Energy (we will all forever know it as CD Howe’s Trans-Canada) announcement to split itself into two companies is the inevitable result of the uncertainty wrought by almost a decade of Liberal climate policy. Joe Biden’s decision to cancel Keystone XL on his first day in office didn’t help.

CD Howe

CD Howe coined the term ‘Trans-Canada’.

