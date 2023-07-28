Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
It truly is the end of an era. And the end of a transnational dream as significant in its day as the construction of the Canadian Pacific Railroad.
The TC Energy (we will all forever know it as CD Howe’s Trans-Canada) announcement to split itself into two companies is the inevitable result of the uncertainty wrought by almost a decade of Liberal climate policy. Joe Biden’s decision to cancel Keystone XL on his first day in office didn’t help.
But the decision to hive off its oil and liquids pipelines marks a tacit admission that Canada will NOT be a ‘global energy superpower’ — to use the words of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper — anytime soon, if ever.
It’s essentially running up the white flag and saying ”you win.” A recognition that oil is a low-growth business and all that’s left is to milk it for cash until its inevitable, miserable demise while protecting what’s left of its natural gas and nuclear holdings.
Those include the NOVA Gas Transmission Line, which was one of Peter Lougheed’s crowning achievements. After Thursday, that too, will soon be a memory.
The icing on the cake was the Canadian Energy Regulator report last month that insisted Canada will have to cut oil and gas production by 75% — oil sands by 85% — to meet Prime Minister Trudeau’s ‘net-zero’ vision.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s insistence on ending “subsidies” for oil and gas sealed it. Pipelines aren’t “subsidized” per se, but they do receive generous capital cost and tax depreciation terms in exchange for being heavily regulated.
The writing was on the wall.
Not only is it a disastrous outcome for Alberta, but it will likely prove to be the undoing of this country as well.
What a difference from the days of CD Howe — Lester Pearson’s “Minister of Everything” — an American-born engineer who almost single-handedly transformed Canada from an agricultural economy to a post-war industrial powerhouse.
How? By building pipelines to bring Alberta’s oil and gas to eastern Canadian markets.
In 1954, Canada was at a crossroads. Its booming post-war population was straining the country’s infrastructure and causing crippling energy shortages.
Instead of seeing Alberta’s newly-tapped oil riches flow south, Howe staked his reputation, and indeed his career, on a Trans-Canada pipeline running from west to east to modernize the country’s economy.
So complete was Howe’s vision, that in 1957 Conservative Prime Minister John Diefenbaker staked the future of his own government on the pipeline despite initially opposing it. To the chagrin of his critics, he built it anyway.
The very term 'Trans-Canada' summed up Howe’s national vision.
As an aside: Howe was also the driving force behind ‘Trans-Canada’ Airlines — today’s Air Canada — and can rightly take ownership of the name as emblematic of his quest for national unity by using government/corporate activism to do it.
The rest is history. Figuratively, literally and financially.
The era of corporate nationalism in this country is long gone. Which is why TC changed its name in 2019 to distance itself from its past as a quasi-Crown entity.
All our national champions — PanCanadian, Alberta Energy and successor Encana (which held the original mineral titles of the Canadian Pacific Railroad) — have been broken up, repackaged and ultimately sold off to ‘investors’ in the US and London looking to pick the bones in the form of dividends and buybacks.
The same fate ultimately awaits TC Energy. Which is why its shares fell more than 5% in New York and Toronto Friday morning.
Because without vision, it’s just a collection of assets that will eventually be liquidated.
