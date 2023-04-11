Iran Saudi Arabia

In this photo released by Chinese state media, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, right, shakes hands with Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban, left, as Wang Yi, China's most senior diplomat, looks on, center, in Beijing, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed Friday to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions.

 Xinhua News Agency

Days after teaming up with China and Russia to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Saudi Arabia sent a delegation to Tehran to reestablish diplomatic ties — at China’s behest — in a move that further undermines the US-led world order.

Although it was ostensibly to negotiate an end to the war in Yemen, the real reason is to facilitate a global realignment away from the Western dominated economic and political status quo, according to the influential Foreign Policy magazine.

