Apparently time doesn’t heal all wounds. Not even during an election campaign.
That was the message from Team Rachel as she rolled out her election campaign in Calgary Monday in an event that had all the trappings of a rock concert, replete with a theme song and a hallelujah choir.
Even as she made a scripted entrance to chants of “RAY-CHEL, RAY-CHEL” this reporter couldn’t help but be impressed by the atmosphere and high energy. I’ve covered hundreds of campaign events and this one was well scripted and choreographed, even if I’ve never voted NDP in my life. And after Monday, I’m not sure I’d want to.
There was the usual campaign style speech with a call and response from a responsive crowd at well-timed breaks. There was even a an impromptu Q&A with members of the media — except this one.
I queued up with the rest of media colleagues, including two that I had previously worked with at the Calgary Herald. I certainly felt like an accredited journalist. And we are accredited members of the Alberta Press Gallery. I wasn’t hiding anything.
I made a point of introducing myself as the new guy here at the WS. I told the press people that I’ve been a reporter for more than 25 years. That I focus mostly on business, specifically oil and gas. I even lived in Notley’s Edmonton-Strathcona riding during my university days. I’m even an Oilers fan, forget about a new arena for the Flames.
I said even though I was aware of the past dust-up with the WS and I was hoping to get things off on a more positive note.
And while they were kind, I was politely rebuffed. I was told the ‘Western Slander’ had tarnished the names of their candidates and that the former premier wouldn’t be taking questions from our news outlet until they had received a formal apology. I said that wasn’t up to me to give.
I said I understood and shook hands all round. We agreed to exchange contacts and pleasantries. And said we hoped for a more amicable working relationship going forward.
There was no confrontation; nobody called the cops although I understand that it’s standard practice for the NDP camp have reporters hauled out of the venue by security. That’s not my style.
And quite frankly, political reporting doesn’t appeal to me. I don’t like the partisanship. And being equally frank, barring reporters from press events is about as partisan as it gets.
It’s not like Notley had anything particularly newsworthy to say that anyone — that means everyone in this province — hasn’t heard before. Or at least in the last six months the parties have been campaigning in earnest.
There were the usual digs at Danielle Smith, platitudes to the peons of public education, healthcare and promises to do a better job on the economy. Counter accusations of raising taxes and the like. In short, the same old.
I don’t begrudge them denying myself the opportunity to ask a question. In fact, it’s their loss. I would have put forth something honest and fair and shown them the same courtesy in response. People who know me know I’m not a cheap shot reporter.
However, I do believe in democracy and I think it’s a disservice when specific media outlets — or members — are singled out and excluded. I can’t speak for all WS writers any more than Rachel can speak for Jagmeet Singh and the Ottawa NDP. She even said as much.
In fact this kind of thing used to happen with Herald sports writers. Some players just didn’t like some writers for whatever reason and that was OK, the desk editor would just send another one to get the story.
Anyway. Live to fight another day. Doesn’t hurt my feelings.
The moral of the story? I’d rather stay true to my principles and take the high road even when others feel compelled to go low. It speaks to my values.
Discretion truly is the better part of valour.
