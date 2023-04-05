Leave it to Preston Manning — now a venerable conservative public intellectual — to issue a challenge to today’s conservative movement. We should take him up on his offer.
That challenge came at the recent Ottawa Canada Strong and Free conference. At one point, Manning was engaged side-by-side in conversation with former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. The two discussed the history of Canada’s right-of-centre parties and exchanged tales about past campaigns and long fought political battles.
Reflecting back to the period of the Charlottetown Accord, Manning mentioned at that time the Reform Party had engaged in what he termed an “issue campaign” to see the public informed about the Accord and reject it, which they did in a referendum. Manning challenged the present Conservative leadership to find an issue to campaign on.
Here is the most important one — the federal government’s so-called ‘Just Transition’ plan.
The Conservative leader as well as the entire conservative movement needs to take up the cause of defeating this misguided and destructive set of policies. This issue easily brings together a coalition of disparate interests across the political divide on this one.
The federal natural resources minister has said he will introduce legislation on the ‘Just Transition’ in 2023.
The goal of this ‘issue campaign’ is to see this bill withdrawn and not re-introduced.
Why this issue? Well, this threat to the energy sector is an existential threat to Canada’s economic status as a potential energy superpower, it will demolish communities across Canada and third, it represents a direct assault on indigenous economic self-determination.
Canada does face other significant threats, such as the integrity of our electoral system given Chinese government interference. But that issue is receiving the appropriate level of attention. It is front and centre in the public discourse right now.
It's likely only conservatives will champion the cause, but it has the potential to bring in many more players from other parties and those unconnected to political parties. This goes so far beyond partisanship.
Average Canadians should understand this profound threat to our way of life. Canada is a resource-based, export-based country.
A ‘Just Transition’ is unnecessary given Canada’s minuscule contribution to global carbon emissions. If climate change is a global issue, Canada is doing enough. Private industry is doing enough. Regulations and improving technology have been reducing the energy sector’s emissions for decades now.
Canada should do what it can on its own timeline, not on that of a United Nations treaty.
Canada’s contribution to reducing emissions is cancelled out constantly by new coal fired plants popping up abroad (mainly in China). Canada needs to focus on the global effort to wean other countries off coal through its natural gas exports. That will address so-called carbon leakage and bring down net emissions. We need to be smart about this.
As is, a ‘Just Transition’ plan is all pain, no gain. It will cause immense economic dislocation and unemployment for no gain. That is the height of idiocy.
First, working class Canadians need to come together with businesses concerned about this extremist attack on well paid blue collar jobs and the communities dependent on them. Union members need to divorce themselves from the anti-energy policies of union leadership. Businesses should join this coalition as this is an attack on the rights of business. It is not only the energy sector affected.
Second, a ‘Just Transition’ is a frontal assault on our federal system. Provinces control their natural resources. This is a long-fought battle long since won. Yes, provinces and the feds share jurisdiction over the environment (even though that's not mentioned in the constitution), but the ‘Just Transition’ will affect how provinces and territories use their own resources.
Conservatives need to bring in as many provinces and territories as they can in this ‘issue campaign’ in opposing this gross intrusion into their affairs.
One would think Quebec would be first in line in a fight for provincial jurisdiction, but that province’s surrender to environmentalists and hydroelectric interests means it will likely choose the anti-energy position. Let us dare that province to be consistent.
Finally, the so-called ‘Just Transition’ represents the most significant threat to indigenous livelihood in our lifetime. First Nation and Metis communities in the West depend on agreements with energy companies and the benefits that come with them. Many First Nation leaders have said they weren't properly consulted by Ottawa on this profound transformation. Indigenous communities stand to lose much if Ottawa has its way.
In this age of reconciliation, First Nation communities can bring their voices to bear and change the government’s course of action. This is true both legislatively and on the streets. Look at Bill C-21, the fed's gun control bill. First Nations came together and helped to force the government’s hand. Look at Idle No More and the railroad blockade protests across Canada in 2019 and 2020 (although that last one was wrong -headed, but that is another issue).
Conservatives, provinces and territories concerned about their control over their natural resources, and indigenous communities need to come together in a grand coalition and fight an ‘issue campaign’ to defeat this government’s ‘Just Transition’ plan.
This coalition must pull out all the stops. Litigation. Lobbying. Street demonstrations. Letter writing. Peaceful protest.
Stop at nothing until this bill is withdrawn and laid to rest.
This is an issue campaign that's worth having — Canada’s future is at stake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.